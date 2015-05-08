BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Flawless Bridal Beauty Looks with Joy Adenuga!

08.05.2015 at By 15 Comments

Bridal Beauty by Joy Adenuga on BellaNaija 5Joy Adenuga is a leading makeup artist in the UK! She has beautified TV personalities from Tatyana Ali to Peter Andre and her work has appeared in publications from Vogue.it to OK! Magazine.

Today she gives the BellaNaija Beauty/Weddings lovers a treat with these tips on achieving flawless bridal looks.

Be inspired!

For more BN Bridal Beauty, click here.

***
From hair to the makeup transformation of the first look, watch the Behind-the-Scenes Video!

Below are the looks and tips from Joy!

***

Always start with cleansing the skin, I love using Bioderma Sensibio H20. Moisturise the skin, prime for your skin texture and buff in Lancome Teint Idole Ultra 24H foundation. Conceal any imperfections and set using Chanel Poudre Universelle Libre Natural.

Magenta Madness
Get this gorgeous lips by firstly lining lips with MAC lip liner in Magenta and MAC Heroine Lipstick. Sweep MAC blusher in Breezy all over the cheeks for a pop of colour.Bridal Beauty by Joy Adenuga on BellaNaija 6
Modern Matte
Want your lipstick to last all day? Switch to the trendy lip phenomenon of liquid lipsticks. The model wears Lime Crime Velvetines in Utopia. I do love pairing matte lips with luscious glowing skin for a beautiful modern contrast. My favourite highlighter at the moment is Becca Shimmering Powder in topaz and opal. These look amazing on black skin.Bridal Beauty by Joy Adenuga on BellaNaija 1Fiercely Pink
Recreate this sexy pout by lining the lips firstly with Lila ‘lli Line define fill liner in Notorious and Fill in with MAC Lipstick in Pink Noveau. Allow eyes take the centre stage with just a simple kohl eyeliner paired with a creme coloured liner used in the waterline to make eyes pop.

Bridal Beauty by Joy Adenuga on BellaNaija 2Credits
Makeup: Joy Adenuga | www.bridesbyjoy.com
Photography: Abi Oshodi | www.ao-photography.co.uk
Hair: Angela Plummer | www.angelaplummer.com
Stylist: Sandra Aji | sandraaji.daportfolio.com
Dresses: Unique Appeal | instagram.com/uniqueappeal_bridalboutique
Jewelry: Cocorichelle | instagram.com/cocorichelle1 and Stop Shop London instagram.com/stopshoplondon
Models: Jhenelle | instagram.com/poca118  & Sandra Nakawunde | instagram.com/nakawunde and Vanessa

15 Comments on Flawless Bridal Beauty Looks with Joy Adenuga!
  • Rosie May 8, 2015 at 12:56 pm

    the first girl is so beautiful….her hair is amazing too..

    Love this! 73 Reply
    • Phoenix May 9, 2015 at 1:44 pm

      Loved the fact that it’s her natural hair

      Love this! 39
    • Pat May 9, 2015 at 2:57 pm

      I was going to say the same thing, her hair is so beautiful 🙂

      Love this! 36
    • NP May 10, 2015 at 11:43 am

      I can as sure you that only the flat part of her hairdo is hers. The ponytail itself is an extension

      Love this! 30
  • hmm May 8, 2015 at 1:20 pm

    What is this abeg?! what kind of hair do is this ….

    Love this! 38 Reply
    • Seriously May 9, 2015 at 7:28 pm

      A gorgeous woman. The kind of hair is a beautiful tight curly hair put in a bun maybe some added natural extension.

      Love this! 33
  • Uju Lilian May 8, 2015 at 1:31 pm

    Beautifully Amazing, I like the hair styles and hair accessories.

    Love this! 38 Reply
  • happychick May 8, 2015 at 2:04 pm

    that first model is so beautiful in a natural kinda way, eyes and lips are simply gorgeous #nohomo# nice make up btw , the MUA is good too.

    Love this! 44 Reply
  • TA May 8, 2015 at 2:52 pm

    Very lovely. Beautiful updo, nice makeup. Have saved the photos to my ‘wedding maybes’ folder. 🙂

    Love this! 36 Reply
  • okafor uche May 9, 2015 at 1:08 pm

    nice makeup

    Love this! 31 Reply
  • jess May 9, 2015 at 6:22 pm

    her hair is natural but the bun isn’t all hers.

    Love this! 32 Reply
    • Eve May 10, 2015 at 3:05 am

      Actually it is. I know her.

      Love this! 32
  • dobzi May 9, 2015 at 6:42 pm

    Such a beautiful look. I enjoyed the video

    dobzifingers.blogspot.com/?m=1

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • Ekuba May 9, 2015 at 8:26 pm

    Love the flawless makeup, love the clothes, HATE the hairstyles

    Love this! 29 Reply
  • judy May 14, 2015 at 6:17 pm

    Kudos to the photographer cos honestly his editing added more touch to the makeup. lol

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija