Flawless Bridal Beauty Looks with Joy Adenuga!

Joy Adenuga is a leading makeup artist in the UK! She has beautified TV personalities from Tatyana Ali to Peter Andre and her work has appeared in publications from Vogue.it to OK! Magazine.
Today she gives the BellaNaija Beauty/Weddings lovers a treat with these tips on achieving flawless bridal looks.
Be inspired!
From hair to the makeup transformation of the first look, watch the Behind-the-Scenes Video!
Below are the looks and tips from Joy!
Always start with cleansing the skin, I love using Bioderma Sensibio H20. Moisturise the skin, prime for your skin texture and buff in Lancome Teint Idole Ultra 24H foundation. Conceal any imperfections and set using Chanel Poudre Universelle Libre Natural.
Magenta Madness
Get this gorgeous lips by firstly lining lips with MAC lip liner in Magenta and MAC Heroine Lipstick. Sweep MAC blusher in Breezy all over the cheeks for a pop of colour.
Modern Matte
Want your lipstick to last all day? Switch to the trendy lip phenomenon of liquid lipsticks. The model wears Lime Crime Velvetines in Utopia. I do love pairing matte lips with luscious glowing skin for a beautiful modern contrast. My favourite highlighter at the moment is Becca Shimmering Powder in topaz and opal. These look amazing on black skin.Fiercely Pink
Recreate this sexy pout by lining the lips firstly with Lila ‘lli Line define fill liner in Notorious and Fill in with MAC Lipstick in Pink Noveau. Allow eyes take the centre stage with just a simple kohl eyeliner paired with a creme coloured liner used in the waterline to make eyes pop.
Credits
Makeup: Joy Adenuga | www.bridesbyjoy.com
Photography: Abi Oshodi | www.ao-photography.co.uk
Hair: Angela Plummer | www.angelaplummer.com
Stylist: Sandra Aji | sandraaji.daportfolio.com
Dresses: Unique Appeal | instagram.com/uniqueappeal_bridalboutique
Jewelry: Cocorichelle | instagram.com/cocorichelle1 and Stop Shop London instagram.com/stopshoplondon
Models: Jhenelle | instagram.com/poca118 & Sandra Nakawunde | instagram.com/nakawunde and Vanessa
the first girl is so beautiful….her hair is amazing too..
Loved the fact that it’s her natural hair
I was going to say the same thing, her hair is so beautiful 🙂
I can as sure you that only the flat part of her hairdo is hers. The ponytail itself is an extension
What is this abeg?! what kind of hair do is this ….
A gorgeous woman. The kind of hair is a beautiful tight curly hair put in a bun maybe some added natural extension.
Beautifully Amazing, I like the hair styles and hair accessories.
that first model is so beautiful in a natural kinda way, eyes and lips are simply gorgeous #nohomo# nice make up btw , the MUA is good too.
Very lovely. Beautiful updo, nice makeup. Have saved the photos to my ‘wedding maybes’ folder. 🙂
nice makeup
her hair is natural but the bun isn’t all hers.
Actually it is. I know her.
Such a beautiful look. I enjoyed the video
Love the flawless makeup, love the clothes, HATE the hairstyles
Kudos to the photographer cos honestly his editing added more touch to the makeup. lol