Flawless Bridal Beauty Looks with Joy Adenuga!

Joy Adenuga is a leading makeup artist in the UK! She has beautified TV personalities from Tatyana Ali to Peter Andre and her work has appeared in publications from Vogue.it to OK! Magazine.

Today she gives the BellaNaija Beauty/Weddings lovers a treat with these tips on achieving flawless bridal looks.

Be inspired!

From hair to the makeup transformation of the first look, watch the Behind-the-Scenes Video!



Below are the looks and tips from Joy!

Always start with cleansing the skin, I love using Bioderma Sensibio H20. Moisturise the skin, prime for your skin texture and buff in Lancome Teint Idole Ultra 24H foundation. Conceal any imperfections and set using Chanel Poudre Universelle Libre Natural.

Magenta Madness

Get this gorgeous lips by firstly lining lips with MAC lip liner in Magenta and MAC Heroine Lipstick. Sweep MAC blusher in Breezy all over the cheeks for a pop of colour.

Modern Matte

Want your lipstick to last all day? Switch to the trendy lip phenomenon of liquid lipsticks. The model wears Lime Crime Velvetines in Utopia. I do love pairing matte lips with luscious glowing skin for a beautiful modern contrast. My favourite highlighter at the moment is Becca Shimmering Powder in topaz and opal. These look amazing on black skin. Fiercely Pink

Recreate this sexy pout by lining the lips firstly with Lila ‘lli Line define fill liner in Notorious and Fill in with MAC Lipstick in Pink Noveau. Allow eyes take the centre stage with just a simple kohl eyeliner paired with a creme coloured liner used in the waterline to make eyes pop.

Credits

Makeup: Joy Adenuga | www.bridesbyjoy.com

Photography: Abi Oshodi | www.ao-photography.co.uk

Hair: Angela Plummer | www.angelaplummer.com

Stylist: Sandra Aji | sandraaji.daportfolio.com

Dresses: Unique Appeal | instagram.com/uniqueappeal_bridalboutique

Jewelry: Cocorichelle | instagram.com/cocorichelle1 and Stop Shop London instagram.com/stopshoplondon

Models: Jhenelle | instagram.com/poca118 & Sandra Nakawunde | instagram.com/nakawunde and Vanessa