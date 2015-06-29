Kaching! Beyoncé Falls While Kim Kardashian Rises as Forbes Releases its 100 Top-Earning Celebrities of 2015

If you are a fan of these foreign celebs, you might want to sit down for this.
Forbes has released its list of the 100 Top-Earning Celebrities of 2015, and it’s got one of the top earners – Katy Perry as it’s cover girl. With the likes of Beyoncé, Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather, Taylor Swift, One Direction and more on its list, you can only wonder who beat who in the battle of the money makers.
No surprise here, Floyd Mayweather is at the top of the list with $300 Million, just ahead of his fellow boxing champ Manny Pacquiao with $160 Million. Katy Perry drops in at No. 3 with $130 Million and One Direction follows with $130 Million.
Sad news for Beyoncé fans as the Queen B has been dethroned, and dropped to the 29th spot. Kim Kardashian West however has worked her way up the money ladder from the 88th position last year, and sits comfy in the 33rd position for 2015.
See the Top 10 List below;
1. Floyd Mayweather ($300 million)
2. Manny Pacquiao ($160 million)
3. Katy Perry ($130 million)
4. One Direction ($130 million)
5. Howard Stern ($95 million)
6. Garth Brooks ($90 million)
7. James Patterson ($89 million)
8. Robert Downey Jr. ($80 million)
9. Taylor Swift ($80 million)
10. Cristiano Ronaldo ($79.5 million)
Check out Forbes.com to find out who else made the list and who didn’t; and who the highest paid couples are.
