‘Band Aid’ is back! Virgin Atlantic rewards Theatre Lovers with Free Return Tickets to London, 7UP, AXA Mansard, MTN & Huawei Rev up the Fun



It’s a season of beautiful things this November as Band Aid returns to TerraKulture and Virgin Atlantic Airways, 7UP, AXA Mansard Insurance , MTN and Huawei, sponsors of the play reward theatre fans coming to the play with existing gifts.

Band Aid is the story of three Band mates – Femi (Patrick Diabuah), Flex (Tosin Gregory/Victor Godfrey) and Tony (Femi Leye) who bound by their love for music have been working hard to make Naija’s first Billboard Hot 100 Hit. They met and fall in love with Ivie (Goodness Emmanuel) who is also a music enthusiast. They think she can help them conquer their fears and become successful. They think she has come to save them from themselves but she takes them on as a project to fill a void in her life. What happens when demons from the past she is trying to escape from emerges? This is the conundrum at the heart of this reflective and exhilarating musical drama fused with humour and AMAZING songs.

Date: November 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd & 29th

Time: 3 PM & 6 PM

Venue: Terrakulture, Tiamiyu Savage street, Victoria Island

There are no pre-qualifications or forms to fill out to enjoy the play. Simply make your way to TerraKulture on any Sundays in November and you could win a return trip to London courtesy of Virgin Atlantic. You could also win any of the cool Huawei Devices being given away. Band Aid is refreshed by 7up and powered by AXA Mansard Insurance and MTN. BellaNaija is the Official media partner of Band Aid.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________

Sponsored Content