Pro Biafra Activists Storm Onitsha in ‘Million Man March’

A large group of pro-Biafara activists under the umbrella of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) are engaging in a ‘million man march’ in Ontisha to protest the detention of their leader and Radio Biafra director, Nnamdi Kanu.

According to reports, the group earlier today blocked the Onitsha bridge entrance, and they are now protesting in Onitsha.

Some of the protesters have also been leaving comments on the Radio Biafra facebook page:

Photo Credit: IPOB/Facebook