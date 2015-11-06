Pro Biafra Activists Storm Onitsha in ‘Million Man March’

A large group of pro-Biafara activists under the umbrella of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) are engaging in a ‘million man march’ in Ontisha to protest the detention of their leader and Radio Biafra director, Nnamdi Kanu.
According to reports, the group earlier today blocked the Onitsha bridge entrance, and they are now protesting in Onitsha.
Some of the protesters have also been leaving comments on the Radio Biafra facebook page:
Please stop shaking your head so you don’t develop neck pain.
The proper thing the federal government need do, if willing, is looking into this matter and addressing it properly as it should. But with the way the Buhari led government has been carrying on as though he is the president of northern Nigeria, I doubt he is willing to treat this matter as a good leader should.
It all started with Buhari barring AIT from covering his activities – I knew Nigeria missed it once he did that… I mean, elections were over and you were declared winner. No responsible government bans tv station over campaign activities. He then said he will appoint his cabinet according to how the people voted – no reasonable president talks in that manner, and since then this government has taken so many actions that the north will vehemently resist if a southern president took such step eg. lopsided appointments, appointing a fellow northerner as INEC chairman, overturning PDP victories at electoral tribunals sitting in Abuja, and now he says not all the minister designate would have portfolios, and I ask who is to have portfolios and who is not? Going by his (buhari) antecedents, I won’t be surprised if the southerners are to be the ones with no portfolio. And I must say it’s very bad and disappointing because Nigeria is a country comprising of diverse ethnic and cultural groups, no region in the country deserves to be short-changed, doing so would be compromising the unity of this country; we all deserve to be treated equally and fairly in a country we call ours else situations, grievances and agitation like this will arise.
Pro-Buhari and APC supporters say the south-east didn’t vote for Buhari, so deserves the treatment meted to them. Such reasoning is very myopic I must say, in democracy, we all reserve the right to vote leaders of our choice. And when a winner emerge, it is his or her responsibility to bring all together and lead in equity; unfortunately, this is not the case with Buhari. Goodluck Jonathan was an exemplary leader, despite the core-north not voting for him in 2011, he brought all region together and tried all he can to be fair to all.
I end on this note: if Buhari is fair to the south east and the entire southern region, people will not be seeking self-governance; agitating for Biafra – and even if some persons did, if buhari is fair to all, they will not garner much support as they are doing presently.
stop this unrealistic presentation, though you have some point but did you know how much marginalization GEJ committed during his own tenure? ( during GEJ tenure the Yorubas were completely marginalized and no body stage any protest, He also favour alot of Christain, the extent that core Muslim northern state are producing non Muslim representative in the military and others government offices, yet did you see any Muslism staging any protest: NO) so no body is perfect,
and about the biafra thing, this has been long time massob ambition so don’t tie it up with something else what I think the IGBO need is to nurse a presidential ambition and stop this rebellion attitude.
Your points are not valid.
Yes, GEJ is not perfect but he did try to run an all inclusive government. He also went extra mile trying to please and assuage the north because of his late boss, Yar’adua and because of Boko haram which exacerbated when he became president and was largely believed to be because power shifted from the north – the north benefited more from his government.
The yoruba on the other hand were not marginalised, he gave them appointments. He even went as far as backing one of them, a female – Mukilat Akande as Speaker of House of Representatives, but Tinubu and the AC worked against her and supported Aminu Tambuwal emergence as Speaker. And that was how the Yorubas lost in all the principal positions in government.
Please get your facts right before making unfounded claims.
Btw: Although, I know GEJ appointed muslim representatives, are you saying christians from core northern states shouldn’t represent their states? That’s religious discrimination and its so low.
Please what is the peace protest for?
If they want to go, let them go.
My own palava be South-West. Just leave us out of it.
That is the issue we don’t think Nigeria we think regions. Hear yourself. How different do you sound from these guys?
Stupid Biafra, keep deceiving yourselves. The 5 Biafra states are landlocked, nobody will recognised your criminal infested country. Yeye people
Bros, no insults necessary… And they are the 5 igbo states not biafra states. Stand corrected nna. And those states are not a country and definitely not “criminal infested” as you so graciously put it. Don’t hurl insults if you aren’t ready to receive some
If only you have eyes you would hve discovered that we do not support biafra and as such you wouldn’t have bothered to show how shallow you are by cursing people and insulting the entire SE. Blame it on your shoddy upbringing!
As for this biafra enough already!
Wow! Your bitterness is not cool at all. This is a hate comment directed more at the tribe than the participants of this so called match. I wont be out line to pray God to treat you and your kind a million times fold, the very same way you see this tribe.
The 5 Igbo states are not landlocked.
You just open your mouth without thinking. Do you ever process your thoughts at all? What is wrong with you? So the people protesting make up the entire Igbo ethnic group? Most Igbos do not support this mess, so please shut up abeg and don’t comment until you start processing your thoughts.
Words of a baby shows how the parents raised him/her, it’s clear to understand who begot you. the same people whom the bible describes as betrayal from the tribe of Judas who betrayed Jesus. go and ask your father who gave birth to him. highest you can go and hang yourselves cos there is no way for you people to unite and sort what the IGBO’s can do
How does Biafra affect you? Who told you IGBO land alone in Biafra is restricted to 5 southeastern states? What’s your about our recognition?
Coward! Mind your business! -!
THE WORD COWARD IS EXACTLY THE WORD USE TO BRAINWASH YOU GUYS, JUST OPEN UP YOUR MIND AND LET SOMEONE ELSE DO THE PROTESTING JOB FOR YOU, AS ALMIGHTY MAY HAVE IT., IF IT WORK OUT YOU’LL BE THERE TO RIPE THE FAVOUR BECAUSE I CAN SEE SOME PEOPLE TURNING TO HANDICAP IN THIS PROCESS, SOME MIGHT BE DEAD AND I PRAY THAT WILL NOT BE YOURS.
Unfortunately these one are puppets in the hand of a puppeteers.
***the puppeteer.
If I were President, I would interview pro-Biafra activists and ask what they want and how they want to actualize these lofty plans to develop SE Nigeria. Most of them know nothing, have no plans or ideas, the ones that do are too selfish to admit all this is unwarranted. It is sad the support one deluded person get for being so unpatriotic; singing songs of war in a time of peace, SO sad!
And how does, all that concern you, the people say they don’t want to be part of you anymore. They reject everything you stand for and you still insist we are ‘one Nigeria’. Abeg let the people go, no be by force.
@Abayo,ofcourse,we don’t want judas and backstabbers with us.You should continue to be slaves to your northern massa.
We are not slaves and if you want go, u are free to do that.Enough of this Biafra protest!
Another waste of time,if they should watch the movie” half of a yellow sun”they wont talk of biafra.
Ndi ara.Ndi nzuzu. Anyway whoever has experienced war will never try to achieve anything via war.These are miscreants as I have never seen any informed individual supporting these jobless folks..Couldn`t they have asked for referendum or venture to achieve this via a peaceful means?
We went down this path before and it didn`t pan out so well so why are we embarking on on the same path again and expecting different outcome?There is no political or popular backing for this movement so it will fizzle out. I believe when OMATA guys realise how much they loose by letting these ndi agafu/ndi isi mgbaka run amok,they will nip this in the bud.
Syria will be a child`s play compared to Nigeria when this shit hits the fan so I urge all the discerning Igbo folks on this platform to come out and condemn this arrant non-sense.
Who made Nnamdi Kanu the mouthpiece of the Igbos?
My brother this people are indeed very useless. That there leader is a big mumu
There is no objective in this agitation. This agitation could be hijacked by terrorists that could unleash havoc on the SE. I have said it severally that Ibos need to be united and move for financial empowerment across board. Biafra isn’t any freedom. Our problem is neither from Federal Government nor from any tribe. Most educated & enlightened Ibos would never join this struggle as it offers them nothing, A word is enough for the wise. I do not want to see any Ibo die for nothing. The five SE states can never accommodate the entire Ibo population. How do we feed? How do we export our finished product from Nnewi and Aba? No access to any Port. Onitsha Market, Ogbete Market, Aria-aria and Nkwo Nnewi cannot sustain the economy of the SE. How many SE people pay tax? What has the past and successive governments of the SE done to improve the life of our people? What about our LGA Chairmen/Chairwomen? Have they done anything to uplift the lives of our brothers and sisters in the rural area. We need reliable, honest & selfless political leaders. How many of us are in APGA? Even the APGA at a time was under serious political crisis? Does it not tell us that unity of Ibos is far-fetched. Brothers and Sisters, pls cascade the message of peace, unity and financial empowerment among Ibos. We need to love other tribes and uphold justice and fairness. Ibos guys, pls note that should war (God forbid) break out again, it is our wives, mothers and children that would suffer in pain and anguish. The memory of 1967 – 1970 is evergreen in my mind. I was not born then by the stories that my Parents and relations told me are better imagined than experienced. Ta bu gbo…
My dear, have you ever listened to radio Biafra? I think if you did, you would be a little confused about whether the protests are really peaceful. These guys are one confused, treasonous bunch and given a chance…
Very intelligent response.. how can they try to achieve the same thing using a method that failed in the past. Its so silly. No Biafra! No war!! Ndi ara.
Tehehehehehehe I laugh in wazobia
These folks should go and ask their parents what happened during the civil war, I have an uncle that was in the army then with a broken leg till date.
Their owners better hold them tight like a mad dog and speak sense into their head. foolish and visionless people
idiot let them go, what resources do the hav in their region?
And what resources do you have in your “region”.. Nigeria is now in regions abi not a united country… You’re the idiot for wanting a divided nation. Malu
Is that even a question?. Ok let me indulge you, after all its sunday. Let me do my good deed and educate you some. HUMAN RESOURCES my dear musa. A hard working people who can make something from notting .If I may add 5hey can successfully sell you back your own S**H for a profit. What do America, England have?:Human resources. You can have all the buried wealth in the ground, oil, diamond, namanama, if you don’t have the brain to utilise the resources someone with intelligence would come and tske it off you. Like taking candy from a baby. So my dear daft musa continue leading your cows to water abi is it your cows leading you to were the water is. You gotta admit you guys are pretty dumb.
Pls we don’t want war in nig. Pls if u people want to form ur own country u can go.
Ndi nzuzu owu nta kri. This people are so stupid, most Igbo people are just unlooking cause this is just bull, instead of them to transfer their aggression on our governors. Anyway It’s just ignorance that is doing them. I am a Nigerian first, Igbo second rubbish.
Biafra has come alive
My thoughts ?
It’s amazing how political and tribal sentiments has beclouded a vocal Igbo minorities’ sense of fair justice and reason in the case of Radio Biafra and Nnamdi Kanu. Which country would sit back and watch such an uprising which is violent in nature and insightful fester without nipping it in the bud???? The previous recent democratic administrations except OBJs failed in the area of defending the unity of Nigeria. The right to self determination is indeed enshrined in international law but it cannot be through violence. In my previous piece I made it clear that Nnamdi Kanu espouses violence and serially made treasonable utterances which his followers have imbibed as a slogan. I know because I listen to him every night from London where both of us are based. A political hate preacher is dangerous to society and it wouldn’t be wrong to accuse him also of terrorist grooming.
His continued detention will send out a strong message to all would be violent agitators that violence whether verbal or otherwise will not be tolerated. The nonstrategic agitation is infact comical and indicative of the do or die mentality that has pervaded the psyche of the youth of today. The last election was won by the APC which seems to have burst a bile? within the south east most especially. The sooner we Igbos accept it, strategies and assimilate in the national politics body just as others have done, the sooner we will ensure that our stake is not denied us.
The agitation for Biafra is unwarranted and utopian right now, because Nigeria currently enjoys international support, unlike during the GEJ dispensation. So the agitation yet again; is ill timed. The notion that Biafra is viable is fallacious because the Niger Deltans I know would rather keep their oil resources to themselves without the interference of the perceived domineering Igbo people. The fact is that this is an Igbo agitation and as it stands, the land locked Igbo heartland is yet to prove it’s independent viability. There is instead a case for the masses to rise up against the Governors of the southeast who could form a formidable alliance and ensure that the southeastern states are developed at the 21st century pace and standards. This most pertinent agitation has been overlooked to the detriment of our people.
What was Ojukwus stance before he died and how come his wife Bianca was an Ambassador during the Goodluck Jonathan administration, if all things to do with the zoo (as Nnamdi Kanu refers to Nigeria) is evil. Ojukwu was once called a saboteur because he realised that the continued decimation of ndi Igbo through force would not yield the desired result of a Biafran nation state, because when he returned to Nigeria he joined NPN, the perceived Hausa party at the time. The agitation has to be non violent, political and possibly by way of a referendum to test Nnamdi Kanus claim to have complete support of the people of the southern region known as Biafra for his cause. Nnamdi Kanu soliciting for arms and asking unlearned and uninformed Igbos who are in the main illiterates and semi literates at best, is the most opportunistic means of going about a totally noble cause.
Just as the pastors in Nigeria have a grip on the minds of the people spiritually, so also would there be people ready and willing to reap from the political sentimentalities of the people and in this case it’s via Biafra. As corruption is the bane of the nation so also is a politically ignorant and illiterate electorate. It behoves on us in the know to re-orientate our people.
Señor Anienwelu, desde España, estoy de acuerdo con Usted, una persona como Usted debíamos de tener en España, para opinar sobre el problema de Cataluña, atentamente
Javier Mirapeix
Bunch of ignorant and ingrates. Even when you give them 98% of what you have they will still accuse you of not doing enough. Greedy people?
I will not support evil when i see it, but nigeria through its need to sweep problems and issues under carpet, and miseducation of youths is causing this. If these youths had jobs, and were properly educated they wont be acting on crowd mentality. It is frustration that breeds stupidity. my Igbo brothers if you destroy your homeland where will you go, you better start fixing the east first, use that energy to bettering your communities, before trying to leave this polygamous marriage called nigeria. Leaders in Nigeria, no matter what region you come from, condemn this uproar by offering a solution. These youths are no better than the boko haram youths that are recruited to do the work of politicians. NO PART OF NIGERIA WILL SURVIVE WITHOUT THE OTHER. So NIGERIAN YOUTHS instead of insulting these people ask the government to find a peaceful solution. BUhari and his cohorts dont make Kanu a martyr, let the man go, lets not create another ken saro wiwa situation, he has freedom of speech by the consititution, and if must do something put restriction on traveling into naija on him since he is not based in naija. Tribalistic Nigerians, remember whatever you wish others is what will come to you, be careful what you say for life and death,love and hate is in your tongue. May we learn to live and work as abig family, for better for worst to build our land, and make sure the Center does not break.Selah
Honestly, you said exactly what I was thinking, re similarities to the misguided generation that was used to mobilise and introduce Boko Haram.
We can’t condemn one and sit back without doing the same here, Igbo or not. I’ve been relegating this whole pro-Briafran movement to just a lot of noise until now but with more stories like this of marches and gathering in the ranks, it can quickly become militant. And Nigeria doesn’t need more disenchanted youths brandishing weapons, our experience of how that worked out in the Niger Delta and the north-east is more than enough.
Igbo leaders HAVE to clearly speak out against this foolishness because silence is starting to be interpreted as tacit endorsement..
The only fools i notice are the igbos commenting on this post…..this was just a peaceful protest and the enemies of biafra who are all full of ignorance are saying it was violent…..so u people have mouth to talk abi?….what have u been saying about boko haram?..nothing…na for biafra matter una get mouth..foolish people…these are people fighting for freedom and some of them are killed on daily bases for agitating for their own human rights……yet even igbo people are opening their mouths to call a fellow igbo man stupid….don’t worry when biafra eventually comes…all u sabos will be dealt with acording to law…..as for yoruba mugus…don’t say we are landlocked just tell ur stupid govt to let us go first una hear?…so that boko boys go come use una bleaching skin as object of bombardment then the eyes of una ancestors go open…..i know it is the few reasonable ones among u that are agitating for oduduwa republic….do yourselves a favour and join them…make una stop to the carry biafra matter for head like banana….we no send una… Ndi ara*
ill informed..malicious…naive to say the least..and putting others in danger..
What’s going to happen to igbos in the North and South West and their various investments
As someone said better offf all Nigerians fighting for better governamce and accountability.
To add insult to injury Mr Kanu is a British citizen…well sorted!!
These pychos do not know the impact of war. They should be nipped. Idiots. Theres unrest in iraq. Now. Syria ongoing. Afghanistan. Congo not settled. They are crazy. Nnamdi guy is mad. Thry do not have the weapons nor the capability nor the population nor brains to fight any war. The socalled biafran will be crushed in a minute. Other ehtnic groups are not going to join in your madness. The kalu guy is a terrorist. Why not focuse on ur leaders that refused to develop your land? They are busy linning their pockets and chasing after runs girls when other governors are developing their states. Face your itchy pants greedy leaders. The oil belongs to nija. Charlatans. The head of nnpc is igbo. Useless people which injustice?
Stand together Nigeria! We have a lot going for us right now, we just need to put our heads down and work together towards surmounting the unnecessary odds that have plagued us for so long. The world is watching, again, stand together! Secession is not the answer. Look at South Sudan, they had all that would make theirs a success story but they are crashing and burning even before taking off. Their people are now eating grass 🙁
Stand together and take your rightful place as an African elder Nigeria and lead by example!!!!
These , don’t kno anything. They are they are united as Biafra. An Anambr Anambr should try to marry a lady from Imo state, then they’ll know there is a unity. Many of these people haven’t experienced war, war, have forgotten the tales they heard about war.
They should look at Syria, Libya etc. They think they are experiencing hardship. Try being a Nigerian refugee…, heck, even IDPs have it hard, talkles of countries that I want to see you.
The FG has to handle this Nnamdi Kanu issue carefully. No extra judicial killing like Yusuf of BokoHaram. He is guilty of treason sha.
Lord have mercy. I can’t even understand what I typed. This BB10 update is messing with my typing!
He is not guilty of treason, because once he became a british citizen he gave up nigerian citizenship by law. The british dont do dual citizenship. So all these marchers should open their eyes and see that this man can always go home to uk continue his life if war breaks out, while they will all stay and suffer. And because he is no longer a nigerian citizen nigeria is going against diplomacy laws, and should be careful how they do this because this man by law , no matter what his name entails or that he knows his fathers village, he is no NIGERIAN. MAKE UNA SHINE YOUR EYES.
Igbos are Nigerians.
This people are indeed ignorant! We all know that Nigeria is not the problem here but tribe, region, ethnic group, language… If we can’t exist together as NIGERIA, how then will we be able to exist as BIAFRA? How?
Even if Biafra is granted, they will still be war. That is why the sensible people of the niger/delta has totally washed their hands away from this display of ignorance. They said, “THAT DOES NIGERIA MEANS?” And I ask, WHAT DOES BIAFRA MEANS? The only solution to our problems is just to preach the gospel of love. We should stop abusing another tribe and see each other as brothers and sisters from another region…until then…
This isn’t really the best approach. Youths today ought learn that violence is no longer key to freedom, but diplomacy and civility. They should ask questions or better still read more about the previous Biafran war and how it ill-favoured the Biafran faction.
i’m starting to think Biafra might become a reality with this much force behind it. Well, may the Lord’s will be done.
This Biafra issue. What states would it include. Dont think the South-south are ready to join Biafra. I guess they too would as well want to have their own country. Will they be made to join Biafra by force. Even within same tribes, there are still issues. Egba can’t marry Ijesa, Imo can’t marry Anambra. We are just the cause of our own problems. Won’t it be these same corrupt politicians ruling and lining their own pockets. Good luck.
Am from Imo happily married to an Anambra man! There are many of us too.
Where do you get your statistics from?
Igbo people have contributed a lot to to the economic development of Nigeria but where are most of these ventures located, unfortunately outside ‘Biafra’
I am not pro Biafra, just to set the record straight, but, it’s about time we deal with these pro Biafrians, once and for all.
Communicate! communicate!!communicate!!!
Can those in authority find a way of talking to these agitators?
We come from a country were people are hushed up all the time. ..mother’s will hush their daughters up, father’s, their sons, teachers, their students and the list goes on and on.
Yes, let’s talk to them through their leaders/ representatives, in a peaceful, harmonious environment, with stock holders present. .
Document the conversation life. Let the whole world hear the conversation, undiluted. Keep copy of your talk and give them a copy. May be, it will be the government’s word against them. Generations, yet unborn will read it.
May be it will open the eyes of these youths to things they don’t know or may be, just may be, they may have a case! And if so, we will take care of it once and for all. Hopefully.
You Can never go wrong with communication in any relationship.
To all the pro Biafrans, I beg all of you in the name of God. Don’t ever engage in violence.!
Whatever your grievances are, find a way to talk to people in government. ..congress men, ( state and federal),local government chairmen, governors, vice president, president, elderly statesmen, legal representations.
Don’t just make noise.
If you think you have justifiable grievances, organize yourselves well. Document your issues and demands Have a selected few go to the appropriate authorities and talk.
You have a right to be heard. Let the press, of all kinds hear you. Let the entire world hear you.
Let’s settle the case once and for all and move on as one nation.
May God continue to bless Nigeria!
@Nnenne, please what do you mean by “communicate?” The Nnamdi Kanu group have access to all the mass media channels of communication. They have a Radio station. If they wish to articulate their objectives, demands and grievances, they can do so through their radio station. Instead, they only preach hate messages and tribal slurs using that medium.
There are many privately-owned independent newspapers and magazines in Nigeria. What stops them from taking out a full-page advert to articulate what they want, or to clarify their objectives?
Instead of seeking means of peaceful dialogue, they go into the streets to march and protest. What if a stray bullet goes off in the midst of such protests either from touts or miscreants who seek to hijack their parade, and one of them gets hit and dies? They will turn around to blame the security agencies for such deaths??! They should THINK!
Because oil is flowing. Threat the oil companies then they will tag IPOB terrorist organization, and carry the news. Nigerian government gave a huge amount of money to all international media reporters in Nigeria, not to carry any news about Biafra protest. It also planned to use police and army brutality to provoke Biafrans-protesters to go violent, so that they can tag IPOB a terrorist organization and open fire on them-so that in the end, UN will not come in to discuss Biafra referendum.
It’s rather very pathetic that people (self acclaimed intellects) would flood social media with naive comments about how wrong the Biafra movement and how right the detention of Nnamdi Kanu is.
What has been Mr Kanu’s message? It has been that – there’s no respect for human right, instead, intimidation and unlawful killings is the standard. Now, how wrong has he been with his arrest. The hatred people sing about was fully demonstrated by Awolowo during 1967-1970 when he masterminded the genocide/pogrom the saw the death of over 3 million lives including women and children. And also seeing to the evil that only 20 Pounds were refunded to some families after the war, while they released the monies belonging to the so-called landlocked region to the Yorubas to enable them buy quantities of shares into the then British companies (the reason they control major shares in those companies today)… from another people’s sweat.
The question is: after 45 years, has the hatred stopped against the Igbos? Your guess is as good as mine – emphatically NO! The hatred, marginalization, indiscriminate killings have continued till this day.
Where else can the Nigerian Police and Army shoot unarmed people on a peaceful protest if not in SE?
And to know the species that made it very clear that they never wanted the Igbos (except for they milk from the relationship) then watch this video where the Sarduana of Sokoto was interviewed: youtube.com/watch?v=_WSosECbcmM
Please think about your Lugard/Shaw created Nigeria where the truth is never allowed to see the light of the day, and deceits lie from the Aso Rock Villa to the streets.
He that wears the shoe knows where it pinches.
Have you asked about the ABURI ACCORD and studied it?
It’s better to keep quiet than talk about how decorated your Nigeria is and how stupid you think pro-Biafra activists are.
All those chanting war songs are hereby advised to embrace peace.
Y’ou’ll understand that a sachet of pure water is more expensive that the price of gold when it starts.
Oh! How I weep for these ‘destinyless’, shallow minded, bewitched set of igbos. Hmm. Most definitely they grew their brains for internal decoration. Receive Sense my igbo siblings.