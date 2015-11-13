BellaNaija

Tinsel is set to Hit your TV Screens with Jaw Dropping Moments Like Never Before!

13.11.2015

Tinsel_v3
Your favorite African soap series- Tinsel takes intrigue, suspense and drama to a whole new level!

Care to find out what they have in store for you in the coming episodes? Then don’t miss a single moment!!!

Catch All-New episodes, Weekdays at 20:30CAT on Africa Magic Showcase DStv Ch151…the excitement never stops!

  • calabar gal November 13, 2015 at 4:34 pm

    Dami is back to Tinsel?

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • prince November 13, 2015 at 4:46 pm

    we don tire. what is it. they should do a new thing. Tinsel since 1922

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • fabulicious November 13, 2015 at 5:41 pm

    Whistling TI’s DEAD AND GONE……Intrigue ko.

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Sylvia November 13, 2015 at 6:01 pm

    Oh my! Didn’t know this show was still running. I stopped watching it more than two years ago.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • hoover November 13, 2015 at 6:38 pm

    Stopped watching it when Damilola Attoh left.

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • temi November 13, 2015 at 6:39 pm

    Telema Duke is coming back? Osheyyy ??

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Tee November 13, 2015 at 7:33 pm

    Hotel majestic has taken over Biko! Tinsel move away lemme pass.

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Dee one November 13, 2015 at 9:11 pm

    Telema Duke (Dami Attoh) is back. I wastched it today and she’s back, I suspected this was gonna happen when I read this article earlier. Hmmm let’s see how this goes, this is the best twist on tinsel in over two years.

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • eva November 14, 2015 at 9:09 am

    Dami is back? Issok

    Love this! 0 Reply
