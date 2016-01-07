7 Month Pregnant Woman stabbed by Neighbour she Caught Stealing

What’s going on in Nigeria? We used to think that some of these gruesome crimes were restricted to American TV shows such as “Criminal Minds” but the news we read everyday is really disheartening.
A 7 Month pregnant woman was almost killed by her neighbour in Mushin after she caught him stealing from her. Tragically, she lost her unborn child.
The victim narrates her story to Vanguard on Sunday Newspaper;
I was at home that fateful day when my children came to me in the kitchen where I was cooking to say electricity had been restored, and that I should come to the living room to play a cartoon video, called Power Ranger, for them. I left what I was doing and went to operate the television for them. But to my astonishment, I saw the neighbour in my room. He was going through my purse to steal money. I caught him red handed. He was shocked .I said, ‘ So, you are the one stealing all the money that has been missing in this compound’. I was shocked because I trusted him and we had never quarrelled before. I usually left my children with him and he entered my house the way he liked, but for him to be stealing was shocking to me.
As I was still talking to him, he ran out of the room and before I knew what was happening, he came back with a kitchen knife and told me that he will stab me with it. I thought he was joking but to my shock, he moved close and, as I attempted to escape, he held me and started stabbing me with the knife . He stabbed me until I lost consciousness. I did not know what happened next. I only found myself in hospital and, after surgery, I was revived.
My husband told me that I was stabbed and would have died but for God’s mercy. I could not feel my baby anymore. I was seven months pregnant but my baby was not kicking”.
The victim was rushed to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba where her family had to raise over N1million for her treatment.
Her accused assailant is claiming the evil spirit made him do it. In his statement to the police, he said;
“I went to her house to steal money. She caught me but a spirit told me to stab her, so I went to the kitchen and took the knife and stabbed her with it. I stabbed her because I did not want her to reveal to other neighbours that I am a thief. I fled the house when I saw blood gushing out. It was my brother who exposed me. He saw a cut wound on my hand and he questioned me where I got it. I had to confess to him that I used knife to stab Mrs Chinaka. My elder brother took me to the Olosan police station and I was arrested”.
He has been charged with attempted murder by the Police. However, the victim’s family is compelling the Police to add a murder charge for the baby. They claim that the Police has not bothered to interview their sister (the victim).
May her soul rest in perfect peace.
She is not dead, may the baby’s soul rest in peace
I can’t stand people like you… Geez, did you even read the article? That’s how rumors start ?
I’m grateful to God that she survived! ?? Anyway, I hope they throw serious charges at the attacker, including murder. Who does that? It must be devastating for her to have lost her child, especially at 7months… As in, the law needs to finish that guy. Ole buruku
You are really like your name. Lazy reporter or in this case, lazy reader…lol
Ah Ah…. Brother.. As your name suggests, you’re lazy in deed…. You don go back go finish the woman.. Why u come dey rest am in peace? cool down now…
Your name says it all. Lazy as hell, because I have a feeling you were referring to the pregnant woman and not the child (,whose sex you cannot possibly know). Gerrarrahere.
Hmmm…wat a wicked world.he’s so cruel.,d culprit must nt go unpunished.justice must be done
One day these fools are gonna run up on the wrong person or break into the wrong house and get filled with lead.
The way Nigerians call Devils name, it just ticks me off honestly.
I barely read all!!! Sorry madam and may God be praised for saving you!
The blood of the innocent baby cry after the thief!!
Nigerians and every one please learn from this woman!!! When you catch a thief pretend that you didn’t see him or her especially if you are alone. Pretend and don’t confront if you are not a police. A familiar thief is the most dangerous… be guided.
I wish you a quick recovery madam. Sorry for your loss. The man will surely have his place in prison for this attempted and outright murder of an innocent baby.
I was terrified reading cos I couldn’t imagine a stab on a heavily pregnant woman.
Too bad!May the baby’s soul rest in peace. Thank God the culprit was exposed!
Oh God! See baby wey I dey look for? Rest in peace beautiful and unblemished soul. Quick recover Mrs Chinaka. God will restore you with another beautifu baby.
Gosh….So much wickedness
Poor lady. May her unborn child RIP. Its sad she lost the unborn child but I’m also glad she made it though to care for the other kids.
Meanwhile, may God deliver us from all these repeat offender evil spirits that are roaming around and have been accused for some behaviors in 2016 sha. Every week on BN they’ve been accused for one thing or another from medical malpractice/negligence to relationship palava to stealing & murder. Amidst all the financial crisis in our country, these evil spirits too want to add their own problems. I think Nigeria needs an “Evil Spirit Special Victims Unit” that will arrest and bound them before they take over.
Hopefully, some very few BN commenters will not follow this trend too and blame the “spirits” when they make rude and absurd comments. End time tinz ?