7 Month Pregnant Woman stabbed by Neighbour she Caught Stealing

What’s going on in Nigeria? We used to think that some of these gruesome crimes were restricted to American TV shows such as “Criminal Minds” but the news we read everyday is really disheartening.

A 7 Month pregnant woman was almost killed by her neighbour in Mushin after she caught him stealing from her. Tragically, she lost her unborn child.

The victim narrates her story to Vanguard on Sunday Newspaper;

I was at home that fateful day when my children came to me in the kitchen where I was cooking to say electricity had been restored, and that I should come to the living room to play a cartoon video, called Power Ranger, for them. I left what I was doing and went to operate the television for them. But to my astonishment, I saw the neighbour in my room. He was going through my purse to steal money. I caught him red handed. He was shocked .I said, ‘ So, you are the one stealing all the money that has been missing in this compound’. I was shocked because I trusted him and we had never quarrelled before. I usually left my children with him and he entered my house the way he liked, but for him to be stealing was shocking to me. As I was still talking to him, he ran out of the room and before I knew what was happening, he came back with a kitchen knife and told me that he will stab me with it. I thought he was joking but to my shock, he moved close and, as I attempted to escape, he held me and started stabbing me with the knife . He stabbed me until I lost consciousness. I did not know what happened next. I only found myself in hospital and, after surgery, I was revived. My husband told me that I was stabbed and would have died but for God’s mercy. I could not feel my baby anymore. I was seven months pregnant but my baby was not kicking”.

The victim was rushed to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba where her family had to raise over N1million for her treatment.

Her accused assailant is claiming the evil spirit made him do it. In his statement to the police, he said;

“I went to her house to steal money. She caught me but a spirit told me to stab her, so I went to the kitchen and took the knife and stabbed her with it. I stabbed her because I did not want her to reveal to other neighbours that I am a thief. I fled the house when I saw blood gushing out. It was my brother who exposed me. He saw a cut wound on my hand and he questioned me where I got it. I had to confess to him that I used knife to stab Mrs Chinaka. My elder brother took me to the Olosan police station and I was arrested”.

He has been charged with attempted murder by the Police. However, the victim’s family is compelling the Police to add a murder charge for the baby. They claim that the Police has not bothered to interview their sister (the victim).