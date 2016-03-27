Aisha Buhari Threatens Lawsuit At PDP For their Accusations of Her Obtaining $22m FOREX Illegally From CBN

The People’s Democratic Party, PDP in a series of tweets yesterday accused the First lady, Aisha Buhari and other aides of the President, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu; Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau and Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari of obtaining Forex from the Central Bank of Nigeria on the orders of the president below the N197 official price, and selling it for double the price later the same day.

FLASH: Garba Shehu got $800,000 forex at N185 from CBN on the instructions of Emefiele, CBN governor and sold at N350 on the same day. — PDP Nigeria (@PdpNigeria) March 26, 2016

A Bureau De Change company linked with General Danbazzau got $6m forex from CBN at N185 and sold at N362. #CorruptionAndBuhari — PDP Nigeria (@PdpNigeria) March 26, 2016

First Lady Aisha Buhari got $22m forex from CBN on the instructions of Emefiele and the company sold at N362 same day. #CorruptionAndBuhari — PDP Nigeria (@PdpNigeria) March 26, 2016

Abba Kyari also got $400,000 at N185 and sold for N340. — PDP Nigeria (@PdpNigeria) March 26, 2016

Responding to the allegations, the wife of the President, through her twitter handle has said they are “false and unfounded”, threatening to take them to court if they continue with such allegations.

Mrs Aisha Muhammadu Buhari is not a dealer of forex. She has not and will never be involved in any illegal dealings. — Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) March 26, 2016

Making false and unfounded allegations without proof just to incite Nigerians on social media is wrong. — Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) March 26, 2016

Be advised, any further attempt to malign the person of the Wife of the President will be dealt with according to the law — Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) March 26, 2016