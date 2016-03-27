Aisha Buhari Threatens Lawsuit At PDP For their Accusations of Her Obtaining $22m FOREX Illegally From CBN

The People’s Democratic Party, PDP in a series of tweets yesterday accused the First lady, Aisha Buhari and other aides of the President, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu; Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau and Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari of obtaining Forex from the Central Bank of Nigeria on the orders of the president below the N197 official price, and selling it for double the price later the same day.
FLASH: Garba Shehu got $800,000 forex at N185 from CBN on the instructions of Emefiele, CBN governor and sold at N350 on the same day.
— PDP Nigeria (@PdpNigeria) March 26, 2016
A Bureau De Change company linked with General Danbazzau got $6m forex from CBN at N185 and sold at N362. #CorruptionAndBuhari
— PDP Nigeria (@PdpNigeria) March 26, 2016
First Lady Aisha Buhari got $22m forex from CBN on the instructions of Emefiele and the company sold at N362 same day. #CorruptionAndBuhari
— PDP Nigeria (@PdpNigeria) March 26, 2016
Abba Kyari also got $400,000 at N185 and sold for N340.
— PDP Nigeria (@PdpNigeria) March 26, 2016
Responding to the allegations, the wife of the President, through her twitter handle has said they are “false and unfounded”, threatening to take them to court if they continue with such allegations.
Mrs Aisha Muhammadu Buhari is not a dealer of forex. She has not and will never be involved in any illegal dealings.
— Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) March 26, 2016
Making false and unfounded allegations without proof just to incite Nigerians on social media is wrong.
— Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) March 26, 2016
Be advised, any further attempt to malign the person of the Wife of the President will be dealt with according to the law
— Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) March 26, 2016
Vain woman; threat ko sue ni. You can’t even take the heat like mama peace did and you want to be our First Lady.
This is just Genesis, by the time we get to exodus; you will end up suing the whole country . Sue them already if your hands are really clean; remember the walls have ears .
Wake up, smell the coffee, Buhari and APC are in government for the next 3 years, nothing your ilk can do about it, keep spreading your lies and hate, intelligent people can see through your hate. PDP will not comment on all the ongoing trials but be spreading lies! She is not mama peace she is aisha Buhari, that is at least obvious from their spoken English
You may not be a dealer Ma but did you collect $22m from the CBN?
Does Mrs Aisha get her FX for her children extravagant upkeep, pocket monies, living and shopping FX from that tall black aboki beside the broken wall at nyanya pack? Or Lagos Island?
Your husband said you guys can afford it no be so? Why sue the truth now?
Ahh, democracy, such a brilliant invention.
She should sue otherwise it doesn’t matter if she’s innocent, most Nigerians would rather believe the worst.
Irritating, a sensible people would have asked PDP to produce documentary proof or shut up, this however Nigeria so I expect people to be relaying this as fact.
Since we’re a people where written words=truth, I’ll have you know Omotola is cheating on her husband with me. I wrote it down, it must be true……right?……….right????
Lmao ?? you’re just funny
No, ElessarisElendil. It cannot be true because, with due respect, compared to a party/body corporate as big as the PDP, no one knows you and being faceless, you can write anything and Omotola will simply ignore you and no one will care. But when the PDP tweeter page posts stuff that impact on our well-being, especially in the face of trying economic times, coupled with how such posts impugn on the credibility of a Government which came into power riding on a claim to integrity and CHANGE, it deserves some scrutiny. It certainly deserves a stronger response than merely threatening to sue (or, as Shehu Garba stated, waiting to know the person behind it before going to court) PDP, when you should simply go ahead to sue and clear your name, consigning the PDP tweeter and the party to the scrapheap of political irrelevance. If you ask me, that opportunity is too good to pass up. So, let the First Lady throw her best shot instead of buying time for horse trading or even begging for understanding.
Who is she threatening? Aisha Buhari is a dirty liar. She has been roundtripping forex for years, she is a big illegal currency trader. Before she sues anybody she should go and answer her court case in USA, the Halliburton bribe that sent an American congressman to jail was wired through her account. Her excuse then was that she owned a Bureau de change. Mentally dislocated crazy woman calling herself in third person. Power corrupts, but she was corrupt already from a young age. Her Depravity, The Scammer Of The President..
Can someone please explain to me again, why we still have these currency exchange businesses ?
With such a big difference between their exchange and that of the bank.
Why haven’t we abolished them?
Good question. Even more so, why is it that the disparity between official and parallel market rates is widest whenever we have Military or ex-Military leaders of Fulani descent? Not a ‘hate’ comment but the regularity and coincidence suggests a delebrate dispensation to enrich those who are biggest owners of the black market franchises.
speechless is all I can say. God will judge our leaders accordingly. AMEN