Aisha Buhari Threatens Lawsuit At PDP For their Accusations of Her Obtaining $22m FOREX Illegally From CBN

27.03.2016 at By 12 Comments

First Lady Aisha Buhari's Official Portrait BellaNaijaThe People’s Democratic Party, PDP in a series of tweets yesterday accused the First lady, Aisha Buhari and other aides of the President, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu; Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau and Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari of obtaining Forex from the Central Bank of Nigeria on the orders of the president below the N197 official price, and selling it for double the price later the same day.

Responding to the allegations, the wife of the President, through her twitter handle has said they are “false and unfounded”, threatening to take them to court if they continue with such allegations.

12 Comments on Aisha Buhari Threatens Lawsuit At PDP For their Accusations of Her Obtaining $22m FOREX Illegally From CBN
  • Busarni March 27, 2016 at 1:21 pm

    Vain woman; threat ko sue ni. You can’t even take the heat like mama peace did and you want to be our First Lady.
    This is just Genesis, by the time we get to exodus; you will end up suing the whole country . Sue them already if your hands are really clean; remember the walls have ears .

    Reply
    • Anonymous March 27, 2016 at 2:16 pm

      Wake up, smell the coffee, Buhari and APC are in government for the next 3 years, nothing your ilk can do about it, keep spreading your lies and hate, intelligent people can see through your hate. PDP will not comment on all the ongoing trials but be spreading lies! She is not mama peace she is aisha Buhari, that is at least obvious from their spoken English

      Reply
  • lea valley March 27, 2016 at 1:31 pm

    You may not be a dealer Ma but did you collect $22m from the CBN?

    Reply
  • nene+ March 27, 2016 at 1:48 pm

    Does Mrs Aisha get her FX for her children extravagant upkeep, pocket monies, living and shopping FX from that tall black aboki beside the broken wall at nyanya pack? Or Lagos Island?
    Your husband said you guys can afford it no be so? Why sue the truth now?

    Reply
  • ElessarisElendil March 27, 2016 at 2:30 pm

    Ahh, democracy, such a brilliant invention.

    She should sue otherwise it doesn’t matter if she’s innocent, most Nigerians would rather believe the worst.

    Irritating, a sensible people would have asked PDP to produce documentary proof or shut up, this however Nigeria so I expect people to be relaying this as fact.

    Reply
    • ElessarisElendil March 27, 2016 at 2:33 pm

      Since we’re a people where written words=truth, I’ll have you know Omotola is cheating on her husband with me. I wrote it down, it must be true……right?……….right????

      Love this! 29
    • Hills March 27, 2016 at 8:43 pm

      Lmao ?? you’re just funny

      Reply
    • Segun Lawson March 31, 2016 at 11:27 pm

      No, ElessarisElendil. It cannot be true because, with due respect, compared to a party/body corporate as big as the PDP, no one knows you and being faceless, you can write anything and Omotola will simply ignore you and no one will care. But when the PDP tweeter page posts stuff that impact on our well-being, especially in the face of trying economic times, coupled with how such posts impugn on the credibility of a Government which came into power riding on a claim to integrity and CHANGE, it deserves some scrutiny. It certainly deserves a stronger response than merely threatening to sue (or, as Shehu Garba stated, waiting to know the person behind it before going to court) PDP, when you should simply go ahead to sue and clear your name, consigning the PDP tweeter and the party to the scrapheap of political irrelevance. If you ask me, that opportunity is too good to pass up. So, let the First Lady throw her best shot instead of buying time for horse trading or even begging for understanding.

      Love this! 7
  • Jani March 27, 2016 at 7:23 pm

    Who is she threatening? Aisha Buhari is a dirty liar. She has been roundtripping forex for years, she is a big illegal currency trader. Before she sues anybody she should go and answer her court case in USA, the Halliburton bribe that sent an American congressman to jail was wired through her account. Her excuse then was that she owned a Bureau de change. Mentally dislocated crazy woman calling herself in third person. Power corrupts, but she was corrupt already from a young age. Her Depravity, The Scammer Of The President..

    Reply
  • nnenne March 27, 2016 at 8:09 pm

    Can someone please explain to me again, why we still have these currency exchange businesses ?
    With such a big difference between their exchange and that of the bank.
    Why haven’t we abolished them?

    Reply
    • Segun Lawson March 31, 2016 at 11:14 pm

      Good question. Even more so, why is it that the disparity between official and parallel market rates is widest whenever we have Military or ex-Military leaders of Fulani descent? Not a ‘hate’ comment but the regularity and coincidence suggests a delebrate dispensation to enrich those who are biggest owners of the black market franchises.

      Love this! 8
  • Sophia March 28, 2016 at 5:02 pm

    speechless is all I can say. God will judge our leaders accordingly. AMEN

    Reply
  Post a comment

