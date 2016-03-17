BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Countdown to the Etisalat Prize For Literature Grand Finale: 2 Days To Go | March 19

17.03.2016

EPRL countdown_2days to go

Are you ready for the winner of the third edition of the Etisalat Prize for Literature ?

The international guests are still arriving to Lagos ahead of the Etisalat Prize for Literature Grand Finale event on Saturday 19th of March 2016.

Authors of the 2016 shortlisted books The Story of Anna P, as Told by Herself by Penny Busetto (SA), Tram 83 by Fiston Mwanza Mujila (DRC) and What Will People Say? by Rehana Rossouw (SA), are gearing up to host the highly anticipated book reading at Four Points by Sheraton hotel today.

The book reading is sure to delight guests as authors answer questions, take selfies and give insights as they talk about the motivation behind their now famous novels, book reading culture and writing in Africa.

Have you read the books yet?  Can you predict who would win?

Join the conversation using the hashtag #EtisalatPrize2015 #EtisalatPrizeForLiterature

Visit prize.etisalat.com.ng for more information.

1 Comments on Countdown to the Etisalat Prize For Literature Grand Finale: 2 Days To Go | March 19
  • Ni Ne March 17, 2016 at 11:51 am

    I am rooting for Rehana Rossouw’s “What Will People Say” (that’s the only one I have read though, lol). Tram 83 has been a drag so far

    Love this! 10 Reply
