After a weekend filled with explosive interviews, responses, social media “shade” and lots more, it seems as though there is peace at last for P-Square.
The Okoye brothers all shared near identical messages on Instagram.
We are so happy!
Family first.
That it took our stupidity to realize that FAMILY comes first, We are VERY SORRY. @peterpsquare @judeengees #dembeonenobetwo
who P square don epp???
hahahahahahahaha. Hilarious. Can pple move on now. We have more dire issues to address. Like this awesome song by Zoro ft Flavour – Ogene.
Make una no ves… this song is jazzing me this morning. Totally changed me mood. So happy. Abi them say Nigeria be the 6th happiest in the world? Make we dey happy dey go. Anammm
We are only the sixth happiest in Africa oh! We are 103rd in the world…#justsaying
The only thing I noticed; the likes and followers on Instagram
Next time you have family issues please keep it off social media. Y’all are not babies.
Se na person husbands and papa somebody dey disgrace themselves for social media.I’m sure the peace is really from their hearts not by force peace.
Finally, Nigerians can sleep. Ndi nzuzu
I would be sorry to see Psquare part ways. They are phenomenal performers who have absolutely won me over to African music. I am an Australian & I visited Nigeria in January of this year 2016. It was both a cultural & a spiritual experience. I have many wonderful Nigerian friends. I love their country & its people. My hope for Nigeria would be that one day there will be a more just & equitable distribution of the country’s wealth. Many Nigerians are battling to survive from day to day but they are a most beautiful & welcoming race. Ogadigide!!
I’m glad they are reconciled and in good spirits
It’s ok that they brought it out in social media
Sometimes the court of Public opinion does a lot of good to justice, and to our conscience and to truth
And for those saying they are adults behaving like children, no.
They are humans behaving like humans
Humans disagree, even Siamese twins disagree. countries disagree and go to war. The worst is to die in silence. I like that Peter spoke out, now the issues have been sorted justly and maturedly. Quarrel amongst siblings and even spouses is very normal. He is a liar who says he has never disagreed with family.
We are all guilty- some of us have worse going on in our families. But for them, this is the price they pay for fame.
All the best to you brothers. Peace.
Love love this part of your comment: “They are humans behaving like humans”
Well-said, Cookie..Thanks.
You guys keep falling for their stunt shm I can recount all the fake break up stories from their past, Keep falling for their tricks Gullibies
*stunts smh
Your head dey there, dear.
Hi!
queens.
Good! Now, they need to sit down and have a proper business meeting. Prepare a contract and do things the right way, otherwise back to square one oh!
Yarn……enough already
Pls go away and grow up . Social media is not the place to settle family issues .
If u stay if u break up all dont add food to my table….. dont care
U need not to..have a look@your name,btw.
Get lost, homebreaker!
They are indeed stupid. Vanity upon vanity all is vanity. Rubbish.
I need it
You guys are just exhausting
PR!!! Publicity stunt from day one. I can’t believe people fell for this, lol
Ngozi, after all Peter said/EXPOSED! in his last interview just 2days ago, if you and some still feel this was a stunt, then I’m sorry to say you all are the MOST STUPID set of humans on the planet. No sane man could grant all that- & being a stunt(according to you): in consent with his brothers- for publicity sake. I find that IDI0TIC! through & through.
Like did they sit down and decide what picture to use? Lmaooo #Richpeopleproblem.
I can’t……………..LMAO ?????
They reconciled too fast if you ask me. Them never fix dem wahala and it’s only a matter of time before they come and disturb us again ??
Good boys!…Oya Clap for yourselves!..?
Bella biko ozugo o….we are tired of psquare already. Give us other stories abeg…..ok show us your face…coming to think of it I am always here and I don’t even know what you look like….I can imagine you are a pretty girl..you rock your natural hair …have an accent ehmmmm whatelse . …Ok I might just Google you o…I will be back. I am taking today off so I have loads of time to myself …
All of you doing teampaul and teampeter must be feeling stupid now…..me I have always known not to put mouth in siblings matter because when they settle you will become the enemy…likewise husband and wife matter…..
.
#Wise..
Calm down stupid’s sister. Whatever team anyone belongs to here does not matter. Chill it is just social media.
You sound like you were a team member . this is social media but the ways we react have real life impacts. And thats what stupid’s sister was trying to point out. Hope you aren’t too disappointed …they are back together
guys do you remember the olamide and don jazzy reconciliation pix,and how olamide looked so…… (forced into peacemaking) datz exactly how peter looks on the first pix
Olodo that’s not the reconciliation pic. Bellanaija found an old pic with three of them together.
ok..so your human#BRAIN doesn’t inform you that this is an OLD pic. BellaNaija used for this story. Indeed, many of you have a “long way” to go. You’re super-brilliant; keep it up.
The okoye’s family are just too fake for my liking. @Bellanaija pls don’t feed us with psquare stupid story again. I’m tried of their breakup and makeup rumours
The okoye’s family are too fake for my liking. @Bellanaija pls don’t feed us with there stupid story again. I’m tried of their breakup and makeup jist. I wanna hear something very productive joor!
..That it took our stupidity to realize that our readers come first. We tortured them with una beef wey no last. We ARE SORRY.
@Bellanaijarians@BNers.
Peace at last! How i love these men.
I’m really weary of people doing team this,team that. Come on,they are family and each family fight!
It is very normal for pete’s sake,no need to come here and pretend.
Some of you are worse off! It takes wisdom and maturity to quell down sibling rivalry and fights.
The fight i just had with my sis recently no be here but Blood rules at the end of the day. We make up and keep loving one another.
It doesn’t sound like a stunt,they have managed to keep their business private all these years but a lot of water has passed under the bridge!
@J’suis. Three of them said they have reconciled and you keep focusing on the wrong things.
All i see are pictures of Doves which signify peace. That Peter’s picture is his old Instagram Pix. Na bad bella dey worry u.
Make u receive sense o!
Family ti take over!
Hmmm, Okoye’s brothers, family comes first before P-Square and will be last after P-Square. It right time you need to put business structures in place for Square Records. Am Happy for you Guys.
@GistYinka..that comment wasn’t meant for you. Thanks for your remark/advice.. I hope they heed it.
I quote what Paul says previous days ago..
These lots are just confused!!! Hian!!!
Where are the supporters’ club members? Funny how this same drama comes up once a year and it gets the same attention. I repeat, 3 men, living in one compound, tweeting and instagramming from their separate bedrooms and we are all tearing our hair over them. It doesn’t just sound right. To think, from the report, that they all had to sit and choose a picture to put up on social media again to indicate “all is well”. Nawa! Abeg make I go hustle fuel.
Especially you- I know you must be so much more disappointed than happy!
I’m sorry for the emotions, though. They didnt break up finally, they made up.
The “mumu” girls cried, & had their pleas answered; but your type virtually “prayed” for break-up, and had your fingers BURNT! + your hopes DASHED! Again, so sorry about that. Now that get lost, and resort to your “work”. And dont forget to: #KeepHating! on #MadeMen!
What did people do before Instagram? Glad I was using a blackberry when Instagram started. I never got into the hype as we no get the app on blackberry.
@peter, don’t think u can manage your self alone likewise Paul and Jude. U guys need each other to survive, grow, progress n otherwise
Publicity stunt tings, those two mumu girls that were crying online nko especially the one that said she won’t read for her exams if they don’t come back together, shey their brians have settle now? Abeg lemme go back to work jare 8-|
Come @Tony, will you put a sock on your stupidity already.. Allow people to air their opinions ; you really have plenty time on your hand running from one comment to the other.
Respect yourself or we will expose your email address here. Learn how to conduct yourself in the comment section . Who dem help? Mtscheeeeew .
For all u fools that we’re taking sides and forming #teampeter, U should all be ashamed of yourselves now. lesson learnt, never take sides when siblings or spouse quarell cos at the end, family always comes first.
@nana aka Snr. Fool must you abuse people for expressing their opinnion?
Finally, I’m so happy.
Glad the 3brothers are together again.
Now, to the homebreakers I had been on for days, one word: SORRY!.
So sorry you’re all disappointed.
For all those, who joined in praying, crying & suing for peace to
return & reign amongst these 3blood brothers: THANK YOU!
#P-SQUARE FOREVER!!! #DemBeOne#NoBeTwo!!!
Have a blessed day, y’ALL!
@Tony E be like sey you don’t have real problems in your life.
WE ARE BORED ALREADY! IF YOU GUYS LIKE YOU BREAK UP, IF YOU LIKE DON’T, THE LIKES OF WIZKID, DAVIDO AND WANDE ARE FAST TAKING YOUR SPOTS.
@Tony have you eaten or taken your vitanuns this morning? You are sounding lightheaded o.
Finally! Please let this be the end!! Tony, i hope all is well with you. fighting upandan bella comments for people that don’t know you. please getalife!
You guys fr no settling … Waiting for bill gate to com settle Una …
Thank God for them but Jude really need to step down as their manager
where are those girls that took to FaceBook to humiliate themselves in the name of wanting psquare to reunite? SMH for them… Guess their prayers have been answered.
Sincerely I am happy for these men, Blood is thicker than water. I sincerely pray that God will keep you guys together.And your mom will look down from heaven and be proud of all of you, Biko!
That’s an old picture.
Men am happy chilling, because p square are now back. The truth of it is that, they move me into music and i went extra mile to become a producer, men am so so happy.
Am tearing up right now cos of this..May God bless you guys for letting peace rain .Love you all so much. pls pls pls..Give us an explosive album..P square for life!!!
Bored. Truly bored with this trio.
let’s hope they do better music now, compared to their ugly last album….
So many artiste and duos to watch…
I won’t notice their absent if they go haywire
Am wit mr Micheal nwobasi Joseph no 1 square fan worldwide..,…… he lamented that he z not happy for d quarry between d two brothers…… no wonder they have not dropped a new album he
said………,..peter don’t luk d
same way he used to be
May God bless u guys reunion , please stay out of trouble and be ur brothers keeper. Remain blessed