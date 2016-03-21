BellaNaija

Peace at Last for P-Square

Peter-Paul-Jude-Okoye PSquareAfter a weekend filled with explosive interviews, responses, social media “shade” and lots more, it seems as though there is peace at last for P-Square.
The Okoye brothers all shared near identical messages on Instagram.

We are so happy!
Family first.

That it took our stupidity to realize that FAMILY comes first, We are VERY SORRY. @peterpsquare @judeengees #dembeonenobetwo

A photo posted by Paul Okoye (Psquare) (@rudeboypsquare) on

71 Comments on Peace at Last for P-Square
  • Jagaban March 21, 2016 at 11:49 pm

    who P square don epp???

    Love this! 247 Reply
    • Somtoo March 22, 2016 at 9:58 am

      hahahahahahahaha. Hilarious. Can pple move on now. We have more dire issues to address. Like this awesome song by Zoro ft Flavour – Ogene.
      Make una no ves… this song is jazzing me this morning. Totally changed me mood. So happy. Abi them say Nigeria be the 6th happiest in the world? Make we dey happy dey go. Anammm

      Love this! 122
    • Wednesday March 22, 2016 at 1:26 pm

      We are only the sixth happiest in Africa oh! We are 103rd in the world…#justsaying

      Love this! 106
    • Uberhautelooks.blogspot.com March 22, 2016 at 10:56 am

      The only thing I noticed; the likes and followers on Instagram

      Love this! 120
  • Jennifer March 21, 2016 at 11:52 pm

    Next time you have family issues please keep it off social media. Y’all are not babies.

    Love this! 205 Reply
  • fan March 22, 2016 at 12:05 am

    Se na person husbands and papa somebody dey disgrace themselves for social media.I’m sure the peace is really from their hearts not by force peace.

    Love this! 135 Reply
  • Dinma Caruso March 22, 2016 at 12:11 am

    Finally, Nigerians can sleep. Ndi nzuzu

    Love this! 175 Reply
    • Brian Nichols April 8, 2016 at 6:01 am

      I would be sorry to see Psquare part ways. They are phenomenal performers who have absolutely won me over to African music. I am an Australian & I visited Nigeria in January of this year 2016. It was both a cultural & a spiritual experience. I have many wonderful Nigerian friends. I love their country & its people. My hope for Nigeria would be that one day there will be a more just & equitable distribution of the country’s wealth. Many Nigerians are battling to survive from day to day but they are a most beautiful & welcoming race. Ogadigide!!

      Love this! 94
  • Cookie March 22, 2016 at 12:17 am

    I’m glad they are reconciled and in good spirits
    It’s ok that they brought it out in social media
    Sometimes the court of Public opinion does a lot of good to justice, and to our conscience and to truth
    And for those saying they are adults behaving like children, no.
    They are humans behaving like humans
    Humans disagree, even Siamese twins disagree. countries disagree and go to war. The worst is to die in silence. I like that Peter spoke out, now the issues have been sorted justly and maturedly. Quarrel amongst siblings and even spouses is very normal. He is a liar who says he has never disagreed with family.
    We are all guilty- some of us have worse going on in our families. But for them, this is the price they pay for fame.

    All the best to you brothers. Peace.

    Love this! 452 Reply
    • *curious* March 22, 2016 at 3:14 am

      Love love this part of your comment: “They are humans behaving like humans”

      Love this! 151
    • tony March 22, 2016 at 8:17 am

      Well-said, Cookie..Thanks.

      Love this! 120
  • Tru March 22, 2016 at 12:18 am

    You guys keep falling for their stunt shm I can recount all the fake break up stories from their past, Keep falling for their tricks Gullibies

    Love this! 145 Reply
  • bruno March 22, 2016 at 12:19 am

    queens.

    Love this! 136 Reply
  • gogo March 22, 2016 at 12:29 am

    Good! Now, they need to sit down and have a proper business meeting. Prepare a contract and do things the right way, otherwise back to square one oh!

    Love this! 149 Reply
  • lagos is my home March 22, 2016 at 12:31 am

    Yarn……enough already
    Pls go away and grow up . Social media is not the place to settle family issues .
    If u stay if u break up all dont add food to my table….. dont care

    Love this! 127 Reply
    • tony March 22, 2016 at 8:18 am

      U need not to..have a look@your name,btw.
      Get lost, homebreaker!

      Love this! 115
  • wendy March 22, 2016 at 12:34 am

    They are indeed stupid. Vanity upon vanity all is vanity. Rubbish.

    Love this! 114 Reply
    • Emmanuel shola April 5, 2016 at 12:40 pm

      I need it

      Love this! 89
  • Gigi March 22, 2016 at 12:44 am

    You guys are just exhausting

    Love this! 114 Reply
  • Ngozi March 22, 2016 at 1:11 am

    PR!!! Publicity stunt from day one. I can’t believe people fell for this, lol

    Love this! 131 Reply
    • tony March 22, 2016 at 8:22 am

      Ngozi, after all Peter said/EXPOSED! in his last interview just 2days ago, if you and some still feel this was a stunt, then I’m sorry to say you all are the MOST STUPID set of humans on the planet. No sane man could grant all that- & being a stunt(according to you): in consent with his brothers- for publicity sake. I find that IDI0TIC! through & through.

      Love this! 148
  • Corolla March 22, 2016 at 1:22 am

    Like did they sit down and decide what picture to use? Lmaooo #Richpeopleproblem.

    Love this! 153 Reply
    • goldfinch March 22, 2016 at 2:01 am

      I can’t……………..LMAO ?????

      Love this! 116
  • Udegbunam Chukwudi March 22, 2016 at 1:25 am

    They reconciled too fast if you ask me. Them never fix dem wahala and it’s only a matter of time before they come and disturb us again ??

    Love this! 203 Reply
  • Majestic March 22, 2016 at 1:57 am

    Good boys!…Oya Clap for yourselves!..?

    Love this! 115 Reply
  • TayJay March 22, 2016 at 2:44 am

    Bella biko ozugo o….we are tired of psquare already. Give us other stories abeg…..ok show us your face…coming to think of it I am always here and I don’t even know what you look like….I can imagine you are a pretty girl..you rock your natural hair …have an accent ehmmmm whatelse . …Ok I might just Google you o…I will be back. I am taking today off so I have loads of time to myself …

    Love this! 117 Reply
  • Uchechi March 22, 2016 at 2:52 am

    All of you doing teampaul and teampeter must be feeling stupid now…..me I have always known not to put mouth in siblings matter because when they settle you will become the enemy…likewise husband and wife matter…..
    .

    Love this! 132 Reply
    • tony March 22, 2016 at 8:23 am

      #Wise..

      Love this! 114
    • Biker Chic March 22, 2016 at 12:41 pm

      Calm down stupid’s sister. Whatever team anyone belongs to here does not matter. Chill it is just social media.

      Love this! 106
    • Hawt March 23, 2016 at 5:11 am

      You sound like you were a team member . this is social media but the ways we react have real life impacts. And thats what stupid’s sister was trying to point out. Hope you aren’t too disappointed …they are back together

      Love this! 103
  • j’suis belle March 22, 2016 at 3:12 am

    guys do you remember the olamide and don jazzy reconciliation pix,and how olamide looked so…… (forced into peacemaking) datz exactly how peter looks on the first pix

    Love this! 118 Reply
    • kekefabulous March 22, 2016 at 5:54 am

      Olodo that’s not the reconciliation pic. Bellanaija found an old pic with three of them together.

      Love this! 124
    • tony March 22, 2016 at 8:24 am

      ok..so your human#BRAIN doesn’t inform you that this is an OLD pic. BellaNaija used for this story. Indeed, many of you have a “long way” to go. You’re super-brilliant; keep it up.

      Love this! 116
  • Pencil_makeovers March 22, 2016 at 3:27 am

    The okoye’s family are just too fake for my liking. @Bellanaija pls don’t feed us with psquare stupid story again. I’m tried of their breakup and makeup rumours

    Love this! 118 Reply
  • Pencil_makeovers March 22, 2016 at 3:33 am

    The okoye’s family are too fake for my liking. @Bellanaija pls don’t feed us with there stupid story again. I’m tried of their breakup and makeup jist. I wanna hear something very productive joor!

    Love this! 115 Reply
  • Bellanaija March 22, 2016 at 5:19 am

    ..That it took our stupidity to realize that our readers come first. We tortured them with una beef wey no last. We ARE SORRY.
    @Bellanaijarians@BNers.

    Love this! 114 Reply
  • Nwanma March 22, 2016 at 5:54 am

    Peace at last! How i love these men.
    I’m really weary of people doing team this,team that. Come on,they are family and each family fight!
    It is very normal for pete’s sake,no need to come here and pretend.
    Some of you are worse off! It takes wisdom and maturity to quell down sibling rivalry and fights.

    The fight i just had with my sis recently no be here but Blood rules at the end of the day. We make up and keep loving one another.
    It doesn’t sound like a stunt,they have managed to keep their business private all these years but a lot of water has passed under the bridge!

    Love this! 125 Reply
  • Nwanma March 22, 2016 at 6:11 am

    @J’suis. Three of them said they have reconciled and you keep focusing on the wrong things.
    All i see are pictures of Doves which signify peace. That Peter’s picture is his old Instagram Pix. Na bad bella dey worry u.
    Make u receive sense o!
    Family ti take over!

    Love this! 118 Reply
  • GistYinka March 22, 2016 at 6:59 am

    Hmmm, Okoye’s brothers, family comes first before P-Square and will be last after P-Square. It right time you need to put business structures in place for Square Records. Am Happy for you Guys.

    Love this! 116 Reply
    • Tony March 22, 2016 at 9:45 am

      @GistYinka..that comment wasn’t meant for you. Thanks for your remark/advice.. I hope they heed it.

      Love this! 112
    • GistYinka March 22, 2016 at 12:43 pm

      I quote what Paul says previous days ago..

      Love this! 102
  • Apples March 22, 2016 at 7:14 am

    These lots are just confused!!! Hian!!!

    Love this! 116 Reply
  • Papacy March 22, 2016 at 7:24 am

    Where are the supporters’ club members? Funny how this same drama comes up once a year and it gets the same attention. I repeat, 3 men, living in one compound, tweeting and instagramming from their separate bedrooms and we are all tearing our hair over them. It doesn’t just sound right. To think, from the report, that they all had to sit and choose a picture to put up on social media again to indicate “all is well”. Nawa! Abeg make I go hustle fuel.

    Love this! 130 Reply
    • Tony March 22, 2016 at 9:05 am

      Especially you- I know you must be so much more disappointed than happy!
      I’m sorry for the emotions, though. They didnt break up finally, they made up.
      The “mumu” girls cried, & had their pleas answered; but your type virtually “prayed” for break-up, and had your fingers BURNT! + your hopes DASHED! Again, so sorry about that. Now that get lost, and resort to your “work”. And dont forget to: #KeepHating! on #MadeMen!

      Love this! 111
  • Marian March 22, 2016 at 8:01 am

    What did people do before Instagram? Glad I was using a blackberry when Instagram started. I never got into the hype as we no get the app on blackberry.

    Love this! 119 Reply
  • hope March 22, 2016 at 8:17 am

    @peter, don’t think u can manage your self alone likewise Paul and Jude. U guys need each other to survive, grow, progress n otherwise

    Love this! 117 Reply
  • Lala March 22, 2016 at 8:24 am

    Publicity stunt tings, those two mumu girls that were crying online nko especially the one that said she won’t read for her exams if they don’t come back together, shey their brians have settle now? Abeg lemme go back to work jare 8-|

    Love this! 131 Reply
    • Tony March 22, 2016 at 9:04 am

      Especially you- I know you must be so much more disappointed than happy!
      I’m sorry for the emotions, though. They didnt break up finally, they made up.
      The “mumu” girls cried, & had their pleas answered; but your type virtually “prayed” for break-up, and had your fingers BURNT! + your hopes DASHED! Again, so sorry about that. Now that get lost, and resort to your “work”. And dont forget to: #KeepHating! on #MadeMen!

      Love this! 113
    • Busarni March 22, 2016 at 12:19 pm

      Come @Tony, will you put a sock on your stupidity already.. Allow people to air their opinions ; you really have plenty time on your hand running from one comment to the other.
      Respect yourself or we will expose your email address here. Learn how to conduct yourself in the comment section . Who dem help? Mtscheeeeew .

      Love this! 121
  • Nana March 22, 2016 at 8:25 am

    For all u fools that we’re taking sides and forming #teampeter, U should all be ashamed of yourselves now. lesson learnt, never take sides when siblings or spouse quarell cos at the end, family always comes first.

    Love this! 134 Reply
    • Biker Chic March 22, 2016 at 12:47 pm

      @nana aka Snr. Fool must you abuse people for expressing their opinnion?

      Love this! 107
  • tony March 22, 2016 at 8:28 am

    Finally, I’m so happy.
    Glad the 3brothers are together again.
    Now, to the homebreakers I had been on for days, one word: SORRY!.
    So sorry you’re all disappointed.
    For all those, who joined in praying, crying & suing for peace to
    return & reign amongst these 3blood brothers: THANK YOU!
    #P-SQUARE FOREVER!!! #DemBeOne#NoBeTwo!!!
    Have a blessed day, y’ALL!

    Love this! 121 Reply
    • Name* March 22, 2016 at 11:23 am

      @Tony E be like sey you don’t have real problems in your life.

      Love this! 118
  • keke driver March 22, 2016 at 9:11 am

    WE ARE BORED ALREADY! IF YOU GUYS LIKE YOU BREAK UP, IF YOU LIKE DON’T, THE LIKES OF WIZKID, DAVIDO AND WANDE ARE FAST TAKING YOUR SPOTS.

    Love this! 111 Reply
  • Tony March 22, 2016 at 9:17 am

    @Lala Especially you- I know you must be so much more disappointed than happy!
    I’m sorry for the emotions, though. They didnt break up finally, they made up.
    The “mumu” girls cried, & had their pleas answered; but your type virtually “prayed” for break-up, and had your fingers BURNT! + your hopes DASHED! Again, so sorry about that. Now that get lost, and resort to your “work”. And dont forget to: #KeepHating! on #MadeMen!

    Love this! 114 Reply
    • Name* March 22, 2016 at 11:25 am

      @Tony have you eaten or taken your vitanuns this morning? You are sounding lightheaded o.

      Love this! 115
  • sultana March 22, 2016 at 9:25 am

    Finally! Please let this be the end!! Tony, i hope all is well with you. fighting upandan bella comments for people that don’t know you. please getalife!

    Love this! 116 Reply
  • Hadiza March 22, 2016 at 9:33 am

    You guys fr no settling … Waiting for bill gate to com settle Una …

    Love this! 114 Reply
  • Nwafenna March 22, 2016 at 10:00 am

    Thank God for them but Jude really need to step down as their manager

    Love this! 116 Reply
  • Ethel March 22, 2016 at 10:16 am

    where are those girls that took to FaceBook to humiliate themselves in the name of wanting psquare to reunite? SMH for them… Guess their prayers have been answered.

    Love this! 113 Reply
  • solabomi March 22, 2016 at 10:48 am

    Sincerely I am happy for these men, Blood is thicker than water. I sincerely pray that God will keep you guys together.And your mom will look down from heaven and be proud of all of you, Biko!

    Love this! 119 Reply
  • Eme March 22, 2016 at 12:49 pm

    That’s an old picture.

    Love this! 103 Reply
  • Ajodoh Isaac( producer) March 22, 2016 at 2:40 pm

    Men am happy chilling, because p square are now back. The truth of it is that, they move me into music and i went extra mile to become a producer, men am so so happy.

    Love this! 105 Reply
  • fumzie March 22, 2016 at 4:59 pm

    Am tearing up right now cos of this..May God bless you guys for letting peace rain .Love you all so much. pls pls pls..Give us an explosive album..P square for life!!!

    Love this! 107 Reply
  • Fairy GodSister March 22, 2016 at 9:46 pm

    Bored. Truly bored with this trio.

    Love this! 104 Reply
  • Prosthetist March 23, 2016 at 8:28 am

    let’s hope they do better music now, compared to their ugly last album….
    So many artiste and duos to watch…
    I won’t notice their absent if they go haywire

    Love this! 103 Reply
  • Paul Emenike March 25, 2016 at 12:13 am

    Am wit mr Micheal nwobasi Joseph no 1 square fan worldwide..,…… he lamented that he z not happy for d quarry between d two brothers…… no wonder they have not dropped a new album he
    said………,..peter don’t luk d
    same way he used to be

    Love this! 103 Reply
  • jombo prisca April 25, 2016 at 2:06 am

    May God bless u guys reunion , please stay out of trouble and be ur brothers keeper. Remain blessed

    Love this! 90 Reply
