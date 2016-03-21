After a weekend filled with explosive interviews, responses, social media “shade” and lots more, it seems as though there is peace at last for P-Square.

The Okoye brothers all shared near identical messages on Instagram.

We are so happy!

Family first.

That it took our stupidity to realize that FAMILY comes first, We are VERY SORRY??. @rudeboypsquare @judeengees #dembeonenobetwo #PSquareForever ????????? A photo posted by Peter okoye (Psquare) MrP (@peterpsquare) on Mar 21, 2016 at 2:53pm PDT

That it took our stupidity to realize that FAMILY comes first, We are VERY SORRY. @peterpsquare @judeengees #dembeonenobetwo A photo posted by Paul Okoye (Psquare) (@rudeboypsquare) on Mar 21, 2016 at 2:53pm PDT

That it took our stupidity to realize that FAMILY comes first, We are VERY SORRY. @peterpsquare @rudeboypsquare #dembeonenobetwo ? A photo posted by jude okoye (@judeengees) on Mar 21, 2016 at 2:53pm PDT