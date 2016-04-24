The Kingdom of Biafra existed 500 years before Nigeria – IPOB

According to Today.ng, The Indigenous People of Biafra have declared that Biafra as a group existed 500 years before the creation of Nigeria by Great Britain.
The spokesman of the group Emma Powerful said this in a statement:
The ancient map of Africa in 1662 showed the three kingdoms in West Africa from where the new country called Nigeria was created by the colonial masters. The three kingdoms were the Kingdom of Zamfara in the North; Kingdom of Biafra from the East and the Kingdom of Benin in the West.
The three kingdoms existed on the map of Africa for more than 500 years before Nigeria was created in 1914. The kingdom of Biafra and Benin shared common boundaries and had the Atlantic Ocean in the South with direct access to the sea, through their bays known as Bight of Biafra and Bight of Benin.
Powerful also said that IPOB members are Nigerians by citizenship but Biafrans by indigenous identity. He used the example of the United Kingdom where Scots, Welsh, Irish and Anglo-Saxons maintain their indigenous identities as different people, but are of British citizenship.
He also said that IPOB has the right to pursue the independence of Biafra land under international law.
Somebody should have told our ancestors that when they coined ‘Igbo ewe eze’. I would point out how the the British thought the Igbo were a kingdom which would collapse after they destroyed Aro, that the reason Igboland was so hard to ‘pacify’ was because they had to conquer independent villages throughout the territory……..but why waste my time.
This is laughable. Biafrans need to think with sense for others to take them seriously bcos their ideology is becoming a total joke.
In my opion this is the first time they are making a valid point from reasoning. Making reference to the UK. A Wales will always differentiate himself from an English man lol evens scots do the same thing Ireland too lol but from the outside we see them as Britons I mean all of them.
Na was poo! They must think that Niger Deltans are daft. Their inordinate ambition to drag Niger Deltans into their kingdom and conjuring false history is their albatross.
Who are the Niger Deltans? I guess you don’t know the history of what you call Niger Delta. Maybe this will guild you through. en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Niger_Delta
U sound like a typical illiterate. Educate itself man,before,it becomes late
Niger Delta was part of the Great Benin Kingdom, not Biafra
Not all Igbos are pro-Biafrans. In fact, many Igbos probably identified themselves by village or clan, and were probably not collectively known as Igbo until the amalgamation and ‘missionary’ aka colonialism period. For anyone who knows how the war mentally affects our parents and grandparents (especially since Nigerians do not care for mental health), it’s almost foolish to want another war. And in secession, war is almost legal for the country which has been seceded from. Secondly, from the little I know about Igbo people and our style of government, we are VERY individualistic and acephalous by nature, plus PRIDE plays a major factor in our upbringing and perhaps even nature. Thus even if we did secede, it would be disastrous choosing a supreme leader or even political party, as the average Igbo man is a ruler unto himself, and we don’t have a supreme traditional ruler like the Oba of Benin or the Ooni of Ife whom people feel a sense of loyalty to. Also, because of our industrious leanings, people are powerful because of commerical wealth, not pedigree or nobility, so it would be even more disastrous if the leaders we have are so because they are rich, so politics would be a sham. I love my culture, and I love my people, but sometimes you have to lose the battle to win the war.
It is funny to read your writings. The Portuguese drew a map. They named three areas: Benin, Zamfara, and Biafra. If you follow that map, then Yorubas, Edos, and Hausa/Fulani were not even in exixtence. There is some truth to the fact that Biafra included the Camerouns but no way would the Portuguese have known where Biafra was precisely. What happened was they saw the indegenous people on the coast and they created a map to support the story they were told. If you believe everything they drew, ask yourself how did they travel up north through the Cameroun mountains to draw that map. The fact is West Cameroun especially Manfe area was a route known to our ancestors very well. They migrated up to Ethiopia and Egypt to the Middle East through that route because there was a kindom that extended from Eat Edo all the way to Abyssinia via that route. Where do you think the Jews came from? Why do do they behave like Biafrans? Or do you believe all that story about man originating from the middle east? if they did how come igbo words still exist in the Bible: Yamen =Amen -let it happen; Yakob = Jacob – He is the One, Yanweh – Yahweh – He is owns all, I can go on till tomorrow.
Yes, the same way Bella Naija existed before the internet began.
Jokes apart, which kingdom did not exist centuries before Nigeria, some predating 1500? A good number of them did – Nupe, Kanuri, Benin, Ife, Oyo, Nri, Bonny etc
And before that there was the Benin Kingdom…. So what’s their point? These people should just find a deserted island somewhere and form their own country because not every Ibo/Igbo is on board.
the Niger dealters are the true brothers of the Igbo man, because they hyave somany thins in comon starting from languge to culture and value sistem including there religion and spirit of hostling /money making development etc.
Igbos in the so called Niger Delta will surely join the Igbo of the South East. Your proud of Niger Delta when Itsekiris and I jaws are already at war. Ibibios and Efiks will not have anything to do with Itsekiris because they are not related at all. Opobo people are indigenous to Amaigbo in Imo State. These blind people from the nick name called Niger Delta should think about Danjuma first before the Igbos
Your brother Asari Dokubo recently made a statement and I quote “Biafra is more Ijaw than Igbo”, and he did went down memory lane to state some facts like how the name BIAFRA came about and the how FRANK OPIKO an Ijaw Man suggested that the soon to secede former Eastern Nigeria should go by the name Biafra back in May 1967
Biafra is an attitude. Hate it or like it, Ur opinion don’t pay our bills.#Biafra, they said u ”are dead,” now ,they are talking abt u like seriously. They say whatever they like because talk is free. But u know, Oh dear BIAFRANS, if nobody talk abt u, then u are nobody..They are now showing concern. Maybe, the noise is getting louder.A corrupt Biafra is better than a changed Nigeria. U can’t beat that!
Whether you like it or not, we have Islamized you fools who think you are so wise. In Shallah!
If there was anything worse than the devil then thats what you are. You belong to a false religion and you worship a false god that is why you are so low in human quality. Sorry!!!
People are making points, yet a fool who thinks from his Anus is saying that they have izlamized their country. You can izlamize Nigeria and not Biafra.
I CAN SEE FEARS IN ALL OF YOU, I CAN PERCEIVE FEARS IN YOUR EYES THAT #BIAFRA IS A REALITY AND THEY ARE DETERMINED TO GO , WHEREAS MANY NIGERIANS IS SO MYOPIC TO UNDERSTAND THAT NIGER DELTA AND SOUTH SOUTH AS WELL AS NORTHEAST IS NOT OFFICIAL AND ITS NOT IN THE NIGERIAN CONSTITUTION, BUT ITS BEING USE BY THE POLITICIANS TO JUNKERSTEER AROUND YOUR MENTALITY. HAVE ANY ONE OF YOU ASK WHY DID THE BRITISH EVADED THESE THREE KINGDOMS, YOU ARE STILL BEING BRAINWASHED KILLING YOUR FELLOW BLACK BROTHER WHO THE WHITES, THE BRITONS AND ITS CONTEMPORARIES ARE MAKING THEY DESTROYED. YOU HAVE TO LOOK AT THE BIG PICTURE, THE WAR AGAINST BIAFRANS IS A WAR AGAINST BLACK MAN, ITS A WAR AGAINST AFRICA. WAKE UP, AND LETS BUILD UP OUR ANCIENT HOME, LETS GO BACK TO WHO WE USED TO BE. I AM FROM OGUN STATE AND MY MOTHER FROM KADUNA AND I LOVE WHAT THE BIAFRANS ARE DOING, ITS FOR TOTAL EMANCIPATION AND DECOLONIZATION OF AFRICA. BIAFRANS ARE GIFTED, TECHNOLOGY WISE, WE ARE ALL BLESSED THROUGH THEM. THEY ARE OUR OWN RUSSIA, DO NOT HATE OR KILL THEM, THEY ARE PRECIOUS AND UNIQUE, AND THATS WHY THE WHITE SUPREMACIES HATED THEM. SET ASIDE YOUR RELIGION AND EMBRACE YOUR TRADITION, THAT IS WHO WE ARE AS AFRIKANS.
You are rare, frank, truthful, straightfoward and open-minded person. God bless you.
Areola, no one want war with the IGBOS, I am not against Biafra but not in Nigeria. Biafra exist too years before Nigeria with all in her territories but Biafra or Biafara was outside Nigeria territories. Another question is in the present location of the Igbos in Nigeria today, how many of their immediate neighbours speak same language as IGBOS so all the territories of Nigeria indigenous people of the area is going to now be known as the land of Biafra and the Itsekiri’s and people of Oweri or Asaba people will allow that foolishness, Niger-Deltans are not IGBOS. The British did not colonise Nigeria (they bought and sold Nigeria as they like) when you help to spread incorrect informations about yourselves. Soon it will be okay to sue countries for redress of their past actions or in actions
Our leaders believe that the best way to build a united states is through a free association of free people. Can you imagine how Britain led us to squander a golden opportunity to innovate and industrialize by imposing Hausa Fulani rule on us? Yet at every opportunity they blame us for incompetence and mismanagement, Yet they sowed the seeds for corruption in all of us. The fact is every tribe has something to offer, but we are being suppressed because of Britain. If we have our freedom, other parts can elect to join us and they will be welcomed. Fact is the Igbos have been around for centuries without waging a single war with their neighbors. The only thing they did was let every man fend for his family according to his strength and wisdom. We cannot operate well in a nation that takes away our competitive spirit and our drive to excel And the late Ahmad Bello told the world his goal was to put Northerners first in everything even when they are not qualified. Awolowo said if he had a choice to hire two Nigerians, he will hire a Yoruba first, regardless of qualifications. The igbos only asked for an open field of competition, and to the winner goes the spoils. 50 years of Northern and Yoruba leadership and what do we have to show for it. Looting, Owambe, Sharia court, Pilgrimage to Mecca, Bastards all over nigeria begging for arms, Boko Haram, Armed robbery, Kidnapping, 419er, ethnic cleansing, AK47’s in the hands of Fulanis, loss of farm land, multiple beheading or disembowelment of the innocent, and hungry children and a weary and battered populace. a good thing is to allow people to join which ever region they like. Let us see how many people want to remain with the Northern Fulanis
The Islamic north must discard this fanatical agenda to Islamise by force or fraud the South and particularly the Biafrans. It has never worked and will never work. Nigeria’s postcolonial upheavals are rooted in the cobbling together of hitherto disparate peoples to make one nation by the British whether or not the indigenous peoples wanted it or not. Biafrans have the right to pursue a separate existence if they consider the Nigerian space too asphyxiating. Biafrans are among the covenant peoples of God despite their shortcomings and present political and economic reversals. Anyone or any people who persecutes them is in turn persecuted by Yaveh Elohim, the God of Israel, whose Name alone is holy. That, in my opinion, is the reason why Nigeria has repeatedly come to near national economic and political collapse and disintegration since its creation. In my opinion, the unseen hand of God has been afflicting Nigeria because of the blood of the Igbo (Biafrans) which Nigeria has shed since its creation and the state-sponsored persecution and discrimination of which the Igbo have been the target since 1967. The way forward for Nigeria is to let these unique people (the Biafrans) go their separate way and set up their independent, sovereign nation. He who has ears, let him hear. He who wants to scoff, let him scoff.
Niger delta will never be part of ur Biafra joke. Igbo leave Niger deltan alone. Igbo’s is it by force to be ur brother? Because of greed, Niger deltans are ur brother.
Ur comments sounds very much like d view of an illiterate. Educate itself man,before,it becomes too late. What a shame…u seriously don’t know anything…
If Biafians intend to have a country of there own, with all the reasons given I do think they should not be stoped. But I also think they should follow the map if there is any. Note that south-south or niger deltans are not a part of your selfacclaim country because Benin is a bigger, more recognize kingdom than Biafra in Africa and the world at large. Let face the fact Nigeria was never created by kingdom/kingdoms. And if the biafrans bloods shared during the war were innocent what about the once shared by the biafrians? Who started the war? The most bloodiest coup in Nigeria was planed and carried by which kingdom? Pls Niger Deltans are ready for a fight for Niger Delta not Biafra l
Why people forge history to suit their demands. The plans and the struggle of igbos in 1967/1970 to annex and take over the lands of their minorities neighbours closer to the sea has not stopped. According to history nothing like biafra kingdom before the coming of British. There exist kingdoms and empires like: Nri, bini, borgu, fulani, hausa, Kanem bornu, kwarafa, ibibio, nupe, oyo, songhai, warri. These are the kingdoms and empires British met in the present day called Nigeria. These kingdoms and empires existed 11000BC. The said biafra does not connect to nri kingdom where the igbos belong. It’s rather connected to two ijaw communities of Bonny and Kalabari. Akuku and fria are Sea gods of ijaw. Fria was drove out to the sea. It was through that Channel the portgues came to hinterland for reading, and they entered a treaty with the bearing communities. The same treaty was renewed when British came with trading and slave trading. The British named It biafra. Bi means Agreements of two communities and fria the place in the Sea where they bart, It was showm in the map of Africa when nigeria was not created later to nigeria map when It became created. Note also, King perekule singned on behalf of bonny and barboy signed on behalf of King of kalabari. These Agreement was made in 1775 .
This issue of Biafra been in existence for more than 500 years before bristish come to create Nigeria is FAKE/LIE. Who wrote the history of Biafra Kingdom is igbo people. The name BIAFRA is pure Igbo word. From what LANGUAGE. Igbo people you claim too wise. But this time you fail. Biafra land is only Enugu, Abia, Anambra, Imo and possibly EBONYI STATES. Biafra is for igbos.