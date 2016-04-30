BellaNaija

Watch The Obamas Fall in Love Again in the Official Trailer for ‘Southside With You’

30.04.2016

The first date between Barack and Michelle Obama is brought alive in ‘Southside With You’, a movie that has already received positive reviews at the Sundance Festival.

The first trailer see actors Parker Sawyers and Tika Sumpter playing the lead roles. They act as the politically aware and ambitious twenty somethings who spend a day exploring the Chicago South Side together.

Written and directed by first-time film-maker Richard Tanne, the movie is produced by John Legend. Critics and reviewers are already recommending the moving with it rating a whopping 88% on Rotten Tomatoes.

‘Southside With You’ will be out in cinemas from August 19th, 2016.

Watch the trailer here!

  • Kfash April 30, 2016 at 1:47 am

    Can’t wait to watch this ???

    Love this! 46 Reply
  • lala April 30, 2016 at 3:15 am

    It’s high time a movie is made about these two. I can’t wait to watch it.

    Love this! 48 Reply
  • Tunmi April 30, 2016 at 4:08 am

    Awwwwwww

    Love this! 46 Reply
  • ATL’s finest April 30, 2016 at 7:14 am

    Yes it’s almost here 🙂 I can’t WAIT & Tika ROCKs in all her shows and movies ???

    Love this! 48 Reply
  • Spunky April 30, 2016 at 8:43 am

    Tika Sumpter is so beautiful and she brings her character to life. I’ll be watching.

    Love this! 50 Reply
  • Mr. Egghead April 30, 2016 at 10:08 am

    Beautiful. They seem to be really strong characters

    Love this! 45 Reply
  • Ladies Learn April 30, 2016 at 6:14 pm

    Let all the ladies always talking about a ready made Man learn. A very successful man can still be a fuckboy, many are. All you need is a good eye to see through the person you are dealing with.

    Love this! 39 Reply
  • “changing moniker” April 30, 2016 at 6:48 pm

    I want to watch…. this is what a trailer should be like….. ohh and I love that lady actress, I just found out her name

    Love this! 38 Reply
  • mie May 1, 2016 at 12:25 am

    Ah! Aunty Michelle kissed Uncle Barack on the first date!! Ahn ahn… 🙂 😉 …

    Casting (lead roles) is 100/100!!!

    Love this! 40 Reply
  • Vincent February 23, 2017 at 10:51 am

    Nice

    Love this! 0 Reply
