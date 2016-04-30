Watch The Obamas Fall in Love Again in the Official Trailer for ‘Southside With You’

The first date between Barack and Michelle Obama is brought alive in ‘Southside With You’, a movie that has already received positive reviews at the Sundance Festival.
The first trailer see actors Parker Sawyers and Tika Sumpter playing the lead roles. They act as the politically aware and ambitious twenty somethings who spend a day exploring the Chicago South Side together.
Written and directed by first-time film-maker Richard Tanne, the movie is produced by John Legend. Critics and reviewers are already recommending the moving with it rating a whopping 88% on Rotten Tomatoes.
‘Southside With You’ will be out in cinemas from August 19th, 2016.
Watch the trailer here!
Can’t wait to watch this ???
It’s high time a movie is made about these two. I can’t wait to watch it.
Yes it’s almost here 🙂 I can’t WAIT & Tika ROCKs in all her shows and movies ???
Tika Sumpter is so beautiful and she brings her character to life. I’ll be watching.
Beautiful. They seem to be really strong characters
Let all the ladies always talking about a ready made Man learn. A very successful man can still be a fuckboy, many are. All you need is a good eye to see through the person you are dealing with.
I want to watch…. this is what a trailer should be like….. ohh and I love that lady actress, I just found out her name
Ah! Aunty Michelle kissed Uncle Barack on the first date!! Ahn ahn… 🙂 😉 …
Casting (lead roles) is 100/100!!!
