Nigerian Student cleared of Rape in the UK…Find Out What Happened

It has been a distressing 17 months for Sam Obeghe.
On the 17th of December 2014, he went on a night out with friends in Bolton. His friend Zack Garrigan was celebrating his birthday while out they met 2 girls including the accuser – Miss X.
Zack and the girls were drunk while Sam was sober. Around 5AM, someone suggested that they all head over to Sam’s flat and the girls accepted so he drove all 4 of them including another friend to his flat.
What happened next is strange but true…
The UK Telegraph reports;
Once they got back Miss X and Mr Garrigan (who is Caucasian) began kissing headed into the accused man’s bedroom for sex.
The woman said she and Mr Garrigan did not have intercourse and she fell asleep whilst he went into the lounge to try to find some Viagra.
But she told the court she was subsequently woken by a man she thought was Mr Garrigan in the bed and they began having sex.
She said: “I was saying Zack’s name because I thought it was him I was having sex with. The person hugging and kissing me didn’t feel any different.
“I thought this was Zack, I called his name four or five times. It went on for a couple of minutes until I put my hands through his hair and realised it was not Zack but was Sam. I was screaming ‘what are you doing’ he ran out of the room.
“I was embarrassed and ran out. Zack was asking what was wrong, I was just saying that I needed to get out.”
The woman later told her mother who called police.
Sam’s side of the story which he shared in court
“I could tell she was drunk – her and Zack were the same,” he said. “Music was playing and they were kissing and then went into my bedroom.
“I sat there thinking ‘what have I done’ bringing them back here because I had work the next day. I saw Zack coming out, first naked and I was saying ‘come on I need to go to bed.’
“I asked him ‘are you guys leaving?’ but he was not really paying attention to what I was saying and I said ‘I’m going to go and get her out.’
“I walked into the bedroom sat on the bed and started nudging the woman saying ‘go and meet Zack in the living room’. At first I lay there thinking ‘finally I can go to bed’ but she grabbed me.
“I was just thinking ‘I didn’t really want to have sex with her’ but I’m a human being and if you get touched like that you have a motivation to move on. I figured she was probably very drunk but she grabbed me saying ‘come on Zack’ then I realised she’s thinking I’m Zack so I jumped off the bed and jumped out of the room.
“I went into the living room and told Zack: ‘Man you will not believe what she’s just done’. Zack was sort of laughing and then I saw her storming out and she was screaming. I was in shock. I didn’t climb on top of her and kiss her.”
During the 17 months until the case went to trial, Sam had the label “rapist” attached to him and he describes the experience as traumatic.
On Wednesday this week, Sam who is now 26, fought back tears as the jury of five women and seven men at Bolton Crown Court unanimously acquitted him of rape after just 27 minutes deliberation.
A member of his defence legal team stated that the law should be revised to allow a level of anonymity for men/women accused of rape.
****
Very interesting case. Thanks to the BNer for the tip. What are your thoughts?
Sigh! Where to begin???
Less than smart people (datz polite speak for – Stupid people)
Just thank whatever God ur parents worship that ur not rotting in UK prison….
So Sam, you saw that she was drunk yet you went ahead to touch her. That’s automatically you not understanding consent and maybe you did not go ahead with rape, but you took advantage of her and almost raped her. You definitely molested her. You and whoever your friend is, are horrible men.
I hope next time you try to mess with anyone (woman, man or whatever) who is not in their right mind to make good judgment, you get into trouble and enjoy that jail you missed. Same goes for anyone who thinks drunk intimacy is okay. Wicked people.
Surely is ridiculous too. Did you read the accounts?
Understanding consent ko…
In your life, you will desist from youthful exuberance. Na baba God save you in His mercies. Better dedicate your life to Jesus. Not everyone gets acquitted in such cases.
A Yoruba adage says ‘agutan to’ba bajarin, a je igbe”..meaning, ‘A sheep that moves with a dog shall surely eat shit”
You move with wrong crowd, u get labeled too.
It’s sad this happened to him, however he is lucky he was not in jail .In the US, a lot of people wrongly acquitted get released after so many wasted years behind bars .
I hope the stigma gets totally erased.
Just be careful and parents should be watchful of their kids even if they are adults. Prayerfully watch them!
“It” didn’t happen to him; he brought it all on himself. Where does one begin? He did not know the woman, was well aware that she was drunk, was well aware that his friend intended to have sex with her that night, was stupid enough to think it is all right to get a night’s rest in the same bed as a woman who was already engaging in amorous activities with another man at that very time etc. Not only are his morals questionable, he also does not appear to be very bright “upstairs.”
Sorry dear be more careful. Your legal team’s request for anonymity is a bit silly. Wouldn’t you want to know that someone you were employing, dating, or someone your child was dating has a rape case? Also, only 6% of rape requests (mostly by white women in America) have turned out to be false. All the same, it’s good you were cleared out of this.
i think they mean “accused”, not “charged”
Seeing as over 90% of the time the “accused” is guilty, is it not still the same thing? You don’t want to know your potential employee or bae or your child’s lesson teacher has a rape scandal? You want to wake up on CNN abi? Forget sentiment here, tell yourself the truth.
I don’t sympathise with him. He wouldn’t have minded sleeping with the same girl that his friend Zack brought into his bedroom for intimacy purposes and on the same night too. Perhaps this happened to make him reflect on his way of life, choice of friends and the moral values his parents taught him before he left home.
So i hope he has fully reflected, is now more mature and ready to settle down. Hopefully he is closer to Christ.
Messing around with white girls can be risky. Messing with girls in any state of inebriation is nearly idiotic. A drunken hookup can change to a court case of rape if the girl changes her mind two weeks later.
He’s lucky. In the US, boys have gotten locked up for less – because of what looked like the promise of an easy shag.
You make it seem like a woman cries rape and just like that justice is served. Your comments are actually dangerous and extremely aggravating and then you say you were joking as if you don’t know what you’re doing. They grill and grill you for weeks (personal experience) until they come to a conclusion. It’s harder if you were drunk or scantily clad, even in 2016. Read the news and stop making inane comments biko. As if most of the time rape victims aren’t ashamed to come out, talk less of getting justice. “Messing around with white girls can be risky”. A tarom ntanta tapuo gi’anya. It’s not your fault Mr Egghead
“Messing around with white girls can be risky”. But if someone says “Nigerian men are x” you people will start crying here. Your sexist comments show the mentalities that cause girls to see a black man at night and cross the street
You didn’t have to reply if this is the daft piece of trollop is the best you can come up with.
My point is simple. A drunken hookup with a girl can easily be made out to be rape. Don’t do it, particularly if the other partner is a white girl.
I describe an ACTION (drunk sex) as being risky. You ignorantly/foolishly drew an analogy with a GROUP OF PEOPLE (nigerian men)
And yet, you have the balls to call me sexist.
Mr Egghead: A drunken hookup” if the other partner was sober is rape. Even if she “begged” you. The way a child under 18 cannot have “willing sex” because that’s statutory rape. (I’m a lawyer and qualified in sociology as well). Do you not know that? Because that’s very worrying as you previously claimed to be in the medical field and may potentially be treating many rape victims and potentially helping to prepare medical reports. It’s worrying that you confidently typed this and people are liking your comment, as it shows that your statement could be a fair representative of Nigerian adults. Nigerian families, schools and churches have a long way to go. (No offence)
Pretty ridique if true.
“Messing around with white girls IS risky.” I don’t fuck with them. Too unstable, and it’s easy for them to ruin a black man’s life, especially in the Western World.
Rape is such a sensitive issue, and without enough evidence it turns into a he-said,she-said issue that may end messy for both parties.
Just in case people use this platform as a potential excuse to discredit rape victims, here are rape statistics (UK)
Almost 500,000 people get sexually assaulted every year.
About 100,000 people get raped in a year (Acknowledging the 10,000 male victims so anti-feminists this is not about you)
Only about 15,000 report to the police
About 4,000 continue to court (some decide on out of court settlement)
Less than 1,000 are convicted, owing to factors such as lack of evidence, victim blaming, victims opting out, blurred lines etc
Everyone should be careful. If you’re not sure you have consent, just ask. Sam may be in prison today if he persisted or ‘assumed’ she was playing ‘hard to get’.
I’m looking at your (worrying) stats and it may be pure coincidence but…
… Literally just got in from the cinema (decided to catch a late screening of “Eye in the sky”) and as I was walking out of the mall, saw this female just sat on the pavement against the wall outside. I walked about 20 steps past her and then I just thought to ask if she was okay so I walked back to her. And the female turned out to be barely a teenager but what broke my heart was that she looked really drunk and she was dressed in almost nothing – as in, night-out type gear of a halter top showing a lot and a short mini with high platforms. She couldn’t even stand properly but when I asked if she was alright, she gave me a clipped “yes” and turned away so I left her alone and kept heading home.
However, 2 mins afterwards, this group of rowdy boys walked past me and heading somewhat in her direction… And I immediately thought of her and how vulnerable she would be if they were so drunk that they decided to get up to any mischief with a young inebriated woman on her own. Turned around again but she wasn’t by the wall anymore, don’t know if she went back into the mall. I just kept thinking of what could happen to her in that state. I should have pushed past her resistance and found out if she was alone or meeting friends or needed a taxi home.
If (God forbid) she’s sexually assaulted, a girl of that age may be too traumatised to report it. Or too drunk to know it even happened. Or unable to prove she didn’t consent. It’s very worrying now to see those stats & I remember how terribly young she looked… there must be thousands others like her on the streets during a typical weekend, all easy prey after a few drinks…
If you are a drunk woman following a stranger to HIS house for a one night sting, you are also part of the problem. I am not advocating for men who take advantage of women who are drunk in clubs, but as a woman, an adult, there has to be common sense somewhere.
*Side note* Every rape case is different, my statements do not encompass all rape scenarios. It only delineates this particular situation.
Victim blamer.
If you are rich and driving a nice car at night in a city like Lagos and you get robbed and maimed, you are also part of the problem abi? Not poverty, not greed, not robbery, it’s you flashing your car to awon aiye that’s the problem.
Also if you’re cooking sweet food that smells outside your house, you are to blame if a mob of beggars enter your house to hurt you badly and take the food because you could’ve just drank garri that will not smell out.
I just hope one day nincompoops will learn than even if a woman is naked, sitting on a man’s penis with the intention of having sex and changes her mind after that, any further action IS RAPE.
Forget it. Women in general cannot take responsibility for their actions.They want infinite rights but not the added responsibility that comes with those rights. There are women who will go to clubs in bra and pant, get piss drunk, wander the streets after and still not comprehend that they have put themselves at risk by their actions Even suggesting that they take a bit of responsibility for their actions makes you a “victim blamer”, that’s female logic.
My question to people like Surely is: do you want the right to vote or not?
How are you not going to understand taking basic responsibility for your actions, male or female, as a human being? There is such a thing as rape, but indulging this whole talk about I do a nude lapdance on a grown man’s cock and proceed to place it but then he raped me is not it. I don’t even want to hear it again. If it is the law it needs to change, period.
The young man got away with rape,thank God the judge was more forgiving.Hopefully he uses the second chance well.
Similar thing happened when I was doing my masters, white girl + Nigerian boy both drunk had consensual sex unfortunately she was wearing a tampax that got pushed into her while they were having sex, she woke up in the morning with some pains and cried rape, called her mum who then called the police on him. Regrettably he was not acquitted, morale of the story Nigerian students beware of drunk white girls they may be willing while drunk but it’s a different story in the morning, just face your studies and forget booze.
Miss Anoni Moss…you cannot “be willing” whilst drunk. Anyone who isn’t fully alert or conscious cannot consent to anything…..that’s THE take hom lesson…..stay away from anyone who is drunk, half/ semi conscious, half or completely asleep, confused, unsure, says yes and then says no, or even no and says yes…..run away as fast as you can wether they are male, female, black or white…….simple as that.
She can be fully alert or conscious and still cry rape. Men have gone to jail, fired, and labelled all sorts, because of false accusations from women. A lot more men have been raped, molested, sexually harassed by women, but the society seems to not care. (I’ll wait for the millions of comments on how a man cannot be raped by a woman, or how the man should be grateful when sexually harassed by a “Hot Blonde”). I’m all for the gaol sentence on men who rape women, likewise, women who rape men.
BTW: If both parties were drunk, why is it the man who gets thrown in jail? Couldn’t it have been the woman who took advantage of the man’s vulnerabilities, here? The man could have had a lot more drinks, been frustrated, emotionally weak, and too open for the girl to coax?
Just like I despise men getting away with societal double standards, so do I get riled up when women do the same.
I see how it is. Because Nigerian girls will accept the boys’ parents and friends begging abi???
If a man touches a woman when she’s drunk, he deserves jail time, and vice versa. If both parties were drunk, the guy could’ve gotten off too (but we all know race could’ve played a huge role here, I’m almost sure)…
Reality is as much as theres racial discrimination, white girls know their rights and exercise it and I wish Naija women would do the same. Too many rapists in our society going scot free. Even having their weddings celebrated on this same site.
“willing while drunk”= impossible=rape. Wow Nigerians actually don’t know what rape is
You are welcome BN. Glad you acknowledged the tip 🙂
Thank God for his life.
He’s lucky. Bad company corrupts good manners. He needs to be mindful of the company he keeps.
Na God save this boy.
Old gist.
memoirsofanabujaboredgirl.blogspot.com
So he was going to sleep with someone he knew was drunk while he was sober? No sympathy for him. I think in this age of he-said she-said, men and women should always try to get an affirmative consent before proceeding to do whatever. A word is enough for the wise.
White girls, white girls, hmmmm. No comment
White girls? Really? Because she’s not a typical Naija girl that will cry and keep quiet abi?
First advise I ever offered a friend when he moved to West one night while we were out hanging at the club was, “Don’t you ever take a chic home that’s intoxicated or under the influence of anything under any circumstances because if she sabers up and then cries wolf for any reason, you’re finished ma guy” it’s going to be her word against yours no matter what you say especially if nah oyinbo.. ?
It’s impossible for her to cry wolf for any reason because she WAS raped. A drunk person CANNOT give consent. A man who goes to a club and chooses a drunk girl to take home is her rapist. A drunk person CANNOT give consent under UK and probably Us laws. Why don’t you people actually research Biko! Be careful !
@HIAN-Alcohol impairs judgement, I don’t know about you but I’ve made one or two choices in the past while under the influence of alcohol that when I look back now I think how stupid those choice were.. Trust me, people handle intoxication differently that’s why it’s best to stay in your corner if under the influence of anything, period!
People will come on here blaming race when the truth is we do not teach our children respect, that is, how to respect others irrespective of age, sex, race and sexual orientation.
A cousin of mine did not realize he had left 9ja, a girl did something to him in college he perceived disrespectful. My dear coz and his friends (fellow Nigerians) decided to take matters into their hands and lured this girl to his house under the guise of a party only for chic to get there and my dear family member went ahead and beat this girl. He was fortunate and got away with it has he was able to pass it off has domestic violence and only got away with a restraining order. {This was what Linda Ikeji was trying to get at with her drama with that musician (can not remember his name). }
This dude acted like a dog both himself and said male friend. You knew the girl was inebriated but you both went ahead and tried to get have intercourse with her. Mr. Nigerian dude, you even took it up a notch and tried to go where your friend was trying to go. That’s what we call being a low life dog. He was truly lucky. We really need to start teaching our kids better. Instilling values in them, that help them navigate life as responsible and respectful adults.
Yet when I see some responses to the Linda saga, I weep, because I realize many still don’t get it. So we will keep hearing stories like this or have kids leave the shores of our country and end up in jail. We teach our children that the law applies only to a few , that our perceived title or monetary status dictates what laws applies or do not apply to us (the prefect saga), that respect is given based on sex, race/ethnicity. That it is ok to take law into our hands (see that idiot beating a senator lady story). Then we blame the color of our skin when these children act out and get thrown into jail (still not teaching our kids to take responsibility for their actions). God help us!!!
@Mr Egghead sex with a drunk person IS automatically rape. Automatically. You’re always fighting to show how brute and ignorant you are here everyday. Paul Babalola owns up to his traditional chauvinism but you’re not brave enough to accept any form of challenge here. If you can’t stand the heat please step aside. Your insults As defence show how uncouth you are. The comments here show that neither Nigerian men or women know a lot about rape, and some people are even making it look like white women are the devils for being brave enough to say something. Personally, if not that they probably didn’t find Sam’s semen in her, he would have automatically gone to prison for rape. Which would have been just
“A drunken hookup” if the other partner was sober is rape. The way a child under 18 cannot have “willing sex” because that’s statutory rape. (I’m a lawyer so I know) Do you not know that? Because that’s very worrying as you previously claimed to be in the medical field and may potentially be treating many rape victims and potentially helping to prepare medical reports. I hope your statement isn’t representative of Nigerian adults, because it shows that families, schools and churches have a long way to go. (No offence)
@Ginger
If a drunk man and a drunk woman have coitus. She can easily slap him with a rape accusation and she will win.
If sex is consensual between two alert people and she changes her mind later about the consensual nature. She can file for rape. Just ask Jian Ghomeshi who received a rape allegation after 10 years.
Yes, I agree that a drunk woman can’t give consent and a minor can have willing sex but the criminal justice system is rigged against men to protect women. If two minors have sex consensually, the boy will get thrown under the bus. If two drunk people have sex, the man will get thrown under the bus. As a lawyer, surely you must know this
I don’t want to get into racial dynamics but I’ll always advise black boys to stay away from what looks like easy sex with a white girl.
why are you making this about gender Mr Egghead? The justice system is even often criticised for ‘under convicting’, kindly look at my stats and don’t engender false information here. If two drunk people or two minors have sex, no one will say it is rape. Did Sam go to prison? Under UK laws, two minors under 16 having sex= no rape
16 is the legal age of consent (for under 18s)= no rape
the age of consent to have sex with anyone 18 and above= 18
having sex with a drunk person while you’re sober= rape
above 18 year old with someone under 18= rape
Going beyond previously agreed limits of sex=rape
forcing your husband/wife=rape (yes, marital rape is rape)
In the end, did Jian go to jail? Is Bill Cosby in jail? Do you know how many rapists do NOT go to prison for rape? As a Lawyer, I can tell you that you’re most likely NOT going to go to prison for rape. The criminal system is not rigged in any one’s favour. The jury and many judges will not throw someone in jail without concrete evidence, if there’s anything the legal system in the West cares about, it’s the rape of children. Please only say things you’re sure of.
Reaeing bewtween the lines,Something tells me the women commenting here are furiously mad that as usual a black man slept with a white woman,
Chill..not everything is Male vs Female matter..truth be told consensual sex with drunk white girls should be a red herring and best be avoided..You boys soon learn this one got lucky!!
“consensual sex with a drunk girl” is impossible ie automatically rape. You don’t believe Me? Google it.
what if the girl in question is always drunk? lol. and all she does is have sex?
just saying…rehab.
you say?? the law should be what?!? anonymous as in how….??? lol. as per ….lolz!!! SOOOO…..THE ALLEGED RAPIST SHOULD BE ANONYMOUS?. oooh okay , I see you there. you want to use ONE aqquital to abuse women’s rights?
its sad and pathetic,
Lol @ “moral values his parents thought him before he left home”.
This boy should thank God everyday of his life! He should be ashamed that his parents sent him to study and he went about leaving a wayward life! How on earth will you even think of being with a girl your friend was just with and he was clearly not drunk! This guy is the luckiest human alive and I hope he makes good use of this second chance God has given him!
If he was a celeb with lots of money, would they want him to go to prison or they would want lots of money! I won’t rape anyone o but if any girl tries all this consensual sex turn accusation or hook up turn accusation on me, you’ll know Sango is real!!
That idiot called Sam was very lucky. If a white woman should open her – for me for free and sign a consent form that I should do, i won’t even get an erection. I live in the UK and the number one rule especially for Nigerian students is don’t take a white girl home especially when she’s drunk. The issue of rape in the UK is nauseating. A man can be accused of rape after the girl has consented initially but later in the heat of the action tells you to stop. A man was jailed because the girl midway into the action tells the guy to stop. This kind of pro women policies can only thrive in the west, if imported into Africa will only result into killings and maiming. On many occasions of this drunk rape cases, the woman initiated the whole thing but the court will turn a blind eye. I bet male Naija students, if a white chick offer you free – drunk or not, pls don’t do it, i bet you in Jesus name. Tell her you have erectile dysfunction.
But it is rape even if a woman consents and later withdraws her consent either because of something you did or she just changed her mind. That is how sexual consent works, it can be withdrawn at anytime. Also a drunk person cannot consent to sex regardless of gender.
It so sad that the takeaway from all this is avoid drunk white girls who know their rights vs. how can make I sure I have my partner’s consent at all times.
Very interesting comments and so far its only the acquitted guy that has gotten all the knocks, no outright condemnation on the part of the woman that falsely accused him, especially from the BN lady folks here…ofcourse they cannot condemn their own and im sure if the guy was found guilty it would be a rain of insults here…..Next person waiting to be acquited is former welsh footballer Ched Evans….
Shut up your stupid mouth! Sleeping with a drunk person when you’re sober is rape. He just got lucky. Don’t make this about gender.
She was drunk. There was no consent. He knew she was drunk.
thats because she didnt falsely accuse him. She was molested, not raped. Common this is 2016. If Sam wasnt drunk he would JUSTLY be in prison today for raping her. It’s actually the men here always looking for how to make it about gender. Calm down abeg
See while rape is bad! Your visual picture is nonsense! Why don’t you park your expensive car at costain at night or third mainland bridge? Why do you use security on your car? PROTECTION!!! Chances are you can and it won’t get stolen but the chances are so slim.
Don’t be siding with nonsense! A girl’s no is no but don’t spew such and put other girls at risk. Normally women should say this outside to let the world know and then warn the girls indoors to watch how they walk. Your calling the guy names is actually what got to me.
While a man shouldn’t rape a girl, why would she follow him to a hotel room alone after DRINKS for example! What happened to ‘drop me at home’ or ‘rent my own room’! Protect yourself first!!!!!
@ Paul Adeyemi…. ” A man
can be accused of rape after the girl has
consented initially but later in the heat
of the action tells you to stop . A man
was jailed because the girl midway into
the action tells the guy to stop .” What u stated in the text I quoted, is actually rape…Even if a man is about 2 hv an orgasm and d woman says “stop” and he doesn’t stop immediately, its rape…No, its not a pro women policy, cos d same fn would apply if a man is d victim…Eg U agree 2 do biz wt sm1 n even went 2 wer u agreed 2 meet wt ur money(4 d biz), and jes as u r abt 2 hand over d money, u change ur mind n say u don’t want 2 continue wt d biz ….The person insists dt u hv come 2 far 2 bk out, n goes ahead 2 forcefully collect ur money…Isn’t it stealing, regardless of d fact dt u initially agreed 2 do biz wt d person? I’m sure u wouldn’t find it funny if u wer d guy(whom money was forcefully collected 4rm)….Was d guy who changed his mind at d last minute unfair? Yes,bt dt didn’t gv d oda guy d right 2 forcefully collect his money(which is a crime ,no matter how u choose 2 luk at it)
Do you even realize just how retarded what you wrote is? Hands down one of the stupidest analogies I have ever read.
red pill male it’s not an analogy, it’s the law.
Robin Thicke..blurred lines!!
@red pill female. An analogy is a comparison between two things to explain a point. She compared sex to a business transaction. Got it??
What’s ds one even saying? Read what u wrote again,n ds tym slowly…. If u r still confused, let me tell u how an analogy works…. U get 2 compare 2 ‘different’ tns in order 2 highlight some point of similarity wt d aim of clarifying an issue (Its not d difference b/w d fnz u r comparing dt matter,bt ur ability 2 establish similarities @ d end of d day)….Dt’s exactly wot i did,so wot’s ur point? Was i supposed 2 compare sex to sex?
narrow escape…..evil communication corrupt good manners.