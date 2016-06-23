Hi there,

Isn’t it amazing how our kids grow up so fast into their teenage years?

I’m sure you wish your teen(s) had their own tablet so they can learn and study more amazing stuff and most importantly, stop worrying about them smashing your own tablet.

Well, we have exciting news for you and your teenagers! This is a one-of-a kind opportunity for your teenager to win a brand new Lenovo by simply writing a one-page essay on the topic, “How My Lenovo Tablet Will Help Me Achieve My Dreams”.

All essays should be uploaded at diamondcoolteens.com with the Cool-Teens account number boldly written at the top of the page. You can also, email your essays to youthbankinggroup@diamondbank.com.

However, if you do not have a Diamond Cool-Teens account, you can submit your essay but must visit any Diamond Bank branch to open your account. Your account number must be sent to youthbankinggroup@diamondbank.com on or before the deadline of July 31st, 2016 (please use same email address provided during the initial essay submission).

To qualify, all participants must have a Diamond Cool-Teens account with a minimum balance of N3, 000. The Diamond Cool-Teensaccount is a basic savings account which teaches teenagers financial planning and management from an early age. You can find out more about it here.

For more enquiries, please visit any Diamond branch or simply send an email to enquiries@diamondbank.com.

Submission Deadline: Sunday, July 31st, 2016

_______________________________________________________

