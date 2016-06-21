Group Managing Director of Rainoil Gabriel Ogbechie Celebrates Life @ 50

Family, Friends and well-wishers of the Ogbechie family came out in their numbers on the 28th of May 2016 to celebrate with Gabriel Ogbechie as he clocked the golden age of 50.

The Celebration started off with a thanksgiving service at The Daystar Christian Centre, Ikeja Lagos, followed by a grand reception at the prestigious Intercontinental Hotel, Lagos.

Comedians Seyi Law and Gordons anchored the event while DJ Jimmy Jatt and Flavour lit up the night with the best of music performance.

See all the photos below.