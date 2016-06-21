Group Managing Director of Rainoil Gabriel Ogbechie Celebrates Life @ 50

Family, Friends and well-wishers of the Ogbechie family came out in their numbers on the 28th of May 2016 to celebrate with Gabriel Ogbechie as he clocked the golden age of 50.
The Celebration started off with a thanksgiving service at The Daystar Christian Centre, Ikeja Lagos, followed by a grand reception at the prestigious Intercontinental Hotel, Lagos.
Comedians Seyi Law and Gordons anchored the event while DJ Jimmy Jatt and Flavour lit up the night with the best of music performance.
See all the photos below.
a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said…
.
Rich men in the building…. hbd to him….
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***
All i see is beautiful people. I love Pastor Sam Adeyemi. GOD bless u sir
One comment: I hate to believe all the people had blotchy sallow skin. Therefore this is a grievous harm caused by poor photography. Photographer should not be paid
was gonna say the same thing, the photographer took us back to 2004