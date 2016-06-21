BellaNaija

Group Managing Director of Rainoil Gabriel Ogbechie Celebrates Life @ 50

21.06.2016 at By 4 Comments

Celebrant cutting his cake

Family, Friends and well-wishers of the Ogbechie family came out in their numbers on the 28th of May 2016 to celebrate with Gabriel Ogbechie as he clocked the golden age of 50.

The Celebration started off with a thanksgiving service at The Daystar Christian Centre, Ikeja Lagos, followed by a grand reception at the prestigious Intercontinental Hotel, Lagos.

Comedians Seyi Law and Gordons anchored the event while DJ Jimmy Jatt and Flavour lit up the night with the best of music performance.

See all the photos below.

Gabriel & Godrey Ogbechie

Andy Isichei & Emma Obi

Dimeji Edwards

Collins Chikeluba

Ekeoma & Ngozi Ekeoma

Mr & Mrs Ahmad Damcida

Mr & Mrs Justin Ezeala

Olufunsho Amosun

UK Eke

Uzoma Dozie

Segun Odusanya

Chris, Gabriel Ogbechie

Foluke & Olayiwola Bello with Gabriel Ogbechie

Nkechi Obi (2nd from left)

Victoria & Charles Aladewolu

Mary Akpobome

Christy Onabu

Dayo Adeneye

Ebenezer Onyeagwu

Boniface & Onyinye Chukwunaru

Dorothy & Jeff Nnamani

Valentine & Ojiugo Ozigbo

Tunji Oyebanji & Reginard Stanley

Saliu & Aretha Ahmed

Yomi & Bunmi Awobokun

Okunola Odusote & Stella Odusote

Edith Okwuwa, Phoebean Ifeadi, Esther Okoisama

Peter Amangbo

Vivian & Paul Uzor

Ola & Bola Olabinjo

Stilion & Yonka Mitakeva

Tony Ogana

Victor & Hanatu Ochei

Uche, Oge & Ebele Ogbechie

Flavour

Pastor Sam Adeyemi

John Owan Enoh

Ladi Balogun & Tonye Cole

Gabriel Ogbechie with Godman Akinlabi

4 Comments on Group Managing Director of Rainoil Gabriel Ogbechie Celebrates Life @ 50
  • @edDREAMZ June 21, 2016 at 3:57 pm

    a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said…
    .
    Rich men in the building…. hbd to him….
    .
    .
    ***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

    Love this! 30 Reply
  • ADAMAZI June 21, 2016 at 4:46 pm

    All i see is beautiful people. I love Pastor Sam Adeyemi. GOD bless u sir
    Have you written or have idea on KPMG GMAT-BASED test areas of concentration?
    pls help a sis out, mandy4lov@gmail.com THANKS

    Love this! 29 Reply
  • fleur June 21, 2016 at 11:15 pm

    One comment: I hate to believe all the people had blotchy sallow skin. Therefore this is a grievous harm caused by poor photography. Photographer should not be paid

    Love this! 30 Reply
    • kay June 22, 2016 at 1:06 am

      was gonna say the same thing, the photographer took us back to 2004

      Love this! 30
