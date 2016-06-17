BellaNaija

Tiwa Savage, Banky W, Cobhams Asuquo, Praiz & More at the “One Africa Music Fest 2016” Press Conference

17.06.2016 at By 5 Comments

A lot of people are looking forward to the “One Africa Music Fest 2016”, what is expected to be a huge concert put together by Media Company Upfront and Personal Global Entertainment Consultants (UPGMC).

On Wednesday, 15th of June, 2016, there was a press conference held to share details of the upcoming event with media. Held at Fuse sports bar and lounge in Victoria Island, Lagos the event had a number of celebrities and media personalities present.

Praiz, Sound Sultan, Cobhams, Tiwa Savage, Banky W, Tunde Demuren, Dj Obi, Illrymz, Asa Asika, Bizzle, Ebuka Obi Uchendu, Andrea Giaccagalia, Paul Okoye and more were spotted at the event.

One Africa Music Fest is set to hold in Brooklyn, New York in July and will be hosted by Banky W with performances by various artistes from different parts of Africa such as Wizkid, Davido, Cobhams, Praiz, Sound Sultan, Stone Bwoy from Ghana, East Africa’s Diamond Platnumz, Flavour, Iyanya and many more.

See photos from the press conference below.

Cobhams Asuquo

Cobhams Asuquo

Sound Sultan

Sound Sultan

Praiz

Praiz

Illrymz

Illrymz

One-Africa-Music-Fest-Press-Conference-June-2016-BellaNaija0005

DJ Obi

DJ Obi

Paul Okoye

Paul Okoye

Cobhams, Paul Okoye & Sound Sultan

Cobhams, Paul Okoye & Sound Sultan

One-Africa-Music-Fest-Press-Conference-June-2016-BellaNaija0009

Praiz, Paul Okoye & Asa Asika

Praiz, Paul Okoye & Asa Asika

Banky W & Paul Okoye

Banky W & Paul Okoye

Banky W, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu & Paul Okoye

Banky W, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu & Paul Okoye

Banky W, Paul Okoye & Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Banky W, Paul Okoye & Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Isaac Geralds

Isaac Geralds

Hauwa Mukan

Hauwa Mukan

Vina

Vina

One-Africa-Music-Fest-Press-Conference-June-2016-BellaNaija0039 One-Africa-Music-Fest-Press-Conference-June-2016-BellaNaija0040

More Photos One-Africa-Music-Fest-Press-Conference-June-2016-BellaNaija0018 One-Africa-Music-Fest-Press-Conference-June-2016-BellaNaija0019 One-Africa-Music-Fest-Press-Conference-June-2016-BellaNaija0020 One-Africa-Music-Fest-Press-Conference-June-2016-BellaNaija0021 One-Africa-Music-Fest-Press-Conference-June-2016-BellaNaija0022 One-Africa-Music-Fest-Press-Conference-June-2016-BellaNaija0023 One-Africa-Music-Fest-Press-Conference-June-2016-BellaNaija0026 One-Africa-Music-Fest-Press-Conference-June-2016-BellaNaija0027 One-Africa-Music-Fest-Press-Conference-June-2016-BellaNaija0028 One-Africa-Music-Fest-Press-Conference-June-2016-BellaNaija0029 One-Africa-Music-Fest-Press-Conference-June-2016-BellaNaija0030 One-Africa-Music-Fest-Press-Conference-June-2016-BellaNaija0031 One-Africa-Music-Fest-Press-Conference-June-2016-BellaNaija0032 One-Africa-Music-Fest-Press-Conference-June-2016-BellaNaija0033 One-Africa-Music-Fest-Press-Conference-June-2016-BellaNaija0034 One-Africa-Music-Fest-Press-Conference-June-2016-BellaNaija0035 One-Africa-Music-Fest-Press-Conference-June-2016-BellaNaija0036 One-Africa-Music-Fest-Press-Conference-June-2016-BellaNaija0037 One-Africa-Music-Fest-Press-Conference-June-2016-BellaNaija0038

Photo Credit: Insigna Media

  • AdaM June 17, 2016 at 11:21 am

    Oh Ebuka!!!! Issokay. Cynthia,welldone oo.

  • Sade June 17, 2016 at 11:39 am

    London here I come,babe smile more Joor,a lot of rain has fallen,which the ground have soaked up,a lot of good people have gone,please smile more,remove the expression of sadness from your looks.

    God is still on the throne,back to singing my Darling by Tiwa

  • Prince June 17, 2016 at 12:34 pm

    Hope Souncity or HipTV will show it live.

  • Ada_ugo June 17, 2016 at 12:42 pm

    first 6 pictures… looks like it’s winter in Lagos!

  • Meena June 18, 2016 at 10:19 am

    I just love this Tiwa Savage. #Nohomo

