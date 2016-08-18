Explore a world of fun! Let your Kids have fun with DStv Disney Channel this holiday

This holiday, let your kids spend time with their friends on their favorite channels.

The kids can catch premiere episode of ‘Miraculous Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir’ on Disney Channel from the 15th -22nd August at 3.35pm

Watch Debby Ryan on Disney Channel in the movie ‘16 Wishes’, as she plays the role of Abby Jensen a teenager looking forward to her sixteenth birthday, Sunday 28th August at 4.25pm.

The tiny tots too aren’t left out as they can learn a thing or two with on friendship with Doc McStuffins and Sophia the First on Disney Junior, Monday- Sunday at 2.00pm

All these and much on the various DStv channels for kids!

_______________________________________________________________________

Sponsored Content