BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Explore a world of fun! Let your Kids have fun with DStv Disney Channel this holiday

18.08.2016 at By Leave a Comment

KIDS BLOG 01

This holiday, let your kids spend time with their friends on their favorite channels.

The kids can catch premiere episode of ‘Miraculous Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir on Disney Channel from the 15th -22nd August at 3.35pm

Watch Debby Ryan on Disney Channel in the movie ‘16 Wishes, as she plays the role of Abby Jensen a teenager looking forward to her sixteenth birthday, Sunday 28th August at 4.25pm.

The tiny tots too aren’t left out as they can learn a thing or two with on friendship with Doc McStuffins and Sophia the First on Disney Junior, Monday- Sunday at 2.00pm

All these and much on the various DStv channels for kids!

_______________________________________________________________________
Sponsored Content

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija