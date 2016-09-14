BN Collection to Closet: Seyi Shay in House of Jahdara

For Seyi Shay‘s performance with Sean Paul recently, the singer wore this outfit from House of Jahdara.
The outfit features a black two piece and a lace dress, with a black satin trench coat over it.
Seyi Shay styled the look with pink lips and black strappy heels.
What do you think?
Photo Credit: Instagram | @houseofjahdara_, @iamseyishay
on the mannequin it looks so beautiful but it doesn’t look flattering on Seyi it just looks off idk if it becos of the styling that makes it look that way but is a beautiful dress and coat
Seyi has a banging bod but this trench coat is a failure.
I love seyi but why does she always look tacky and tired, Girl you are more than that and a little more.