BN Collection to Closet: Seyi Shay in House of Jahdara

14.09.2016

JAHDARA Seyi Shay_WhatsApp Image 2016-09-14 at 4.16.57 PM_bellanaija

For Seyi Shay‘s performance with Sean Paul recently, the singer wore this outfit from House of Jahdara.

The outfit features a black two piece and a lace dress, with a black satin trench coat over it.

JAHDARA Seyi Shay_WhatsApp Image 2016-09-14 at 4.06.58 PM_bellanaija

Seyi Shay styled the look with pink lips and black strappy heels.

JAHDARA Seyi Shay_Screen Shot 2016-09-14 at 15.50.23_bellanaija JAHDARA Seyi Shay_Screen Shot 2016-09-14 at 15.49.33_bellanaija

What do you think?

Photo Credit: Instagram | @houseofjahdara_, @iamseyishay

7 Comments on BN Collection to Closet: Seyi Shay in House of Jahdara
  • ify September 14, 2016 at 4:48 pm

    on the mannequin it looks so beautiful but it doesn’t look flattering on Seyi it just looks off idk if it becos of the styling that makes it look that way but is a beautiful dress and coat

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • Xyz September 14, 2016 at 4:55 pm

    Bella. Please this new etisalat ad on the bottom of your page is too big. I am unable to close it. It’s really annoying. We had the page redirect earlier now this. Please can it be fixed. Thank you

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • Temi September 14, 2016 at 5:36 pm

    Spell check Bella atleast get your header right. Seyi Shay is incorrectly spelt in the header as Seyi Shey. Please fix. Thanks.

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • @_zuggy September 14, 2016 at 9:28 pm

    Seyi has a banging bod but this trench coat is a failure.

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • kandy September 14, 2016 at 11:01 pm

    please confirm the address i wish to donate iron to your ministry!

    Love this! 9 Reply
    • Kkay September 15, 2016 at 9:32 am

      Funny Kandy. Lol

      Love this! 4
  • Baz September 15, 2016 at 2:54 pm

    I love seyi but why does she always look tacky and tired, Girl you are more than that and a little more.

    Love this! 6 Reply
