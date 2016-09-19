BellaNaija

First Lady, Michelle Obama Glitters in Gold at Congressional Black Caucus Awards Dinner

19.09.2016

(L-R) President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama arrive at the Phoenix Awards Dinner at Walter E. Washington Convention Center on September 17, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

The Obama administration may be winding down but first lady Michelle Obama is keeping up her high fashion standards!

She looked stunning in a strapless Neem Khan gown that featured a full skirt, sweetheart neckline and hand-painted gold leaf on black tulle to the Congressional Black Caucus Phoenix Awards Dinner on Saturday night in Washington.

The event was hosted at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. During the banquet, Barack Obama said “I’ve been so blessed to have a wife and a partner on this journey who makes it look so easy,” he told the attendees, adding that Michelle has always been “so strong and so honest and so beautiful and so smart.”

The Democratic Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton was also at the event to receive her Phoenix award.

(L-R) Hillary Clinton receives a Phoenix Award from Congressman James Clyburn at Walter E. Washington Convention Center on September 17, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Earl Gibson III

 

  • parodi September 19, 2016 at 6:46 pm

    Dis woman is a mans na……… See muscle !!!!!! See hand!!!! See shoulder !!!! Dis one wooz you slap na Syria straight!!!!

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Patricia Collins Erikanders September 19, 2016 at 10:04 pm

    Mrs Mechelle Obama Sophisticated Educated You have Class and smart Daughters Princess Sasha and Malia Obama Good Girls

    Love this! 9 Reply
