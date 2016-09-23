BellaNaija

She Leads Africa: 4 lessons Tiwa Savage Taught Us About Bouncing Back

23.09.2016

Tiwa SavageIt now seems so long ago. Sometime in April, we woke up to a rather unexpected hot-button topic —the messy detail of troubles in Tiwa Savage’s marriage. There were mind-blowing accusations on social media by her estranged husband.

A tell-all video from Tiwa was to follow the next day. We already knew the 36-year-old Nigerian pop diva could make any song sound heavenly. But for someone who seemed well put together, we didn’t exactly see this coming.

In case you’re one of the handful who hasn’t realized yet, Tiwa has got her groove back and she’s clearly on her grind! I have gleaned from her setback and triumph, 4 hard-hitting truths. They are guaranteed to stick with you for a long time.

Challenges have a way cooler purpose than you ever thought
This is probably relative but this attitude is the most important you can develop in life, business or marriage.

Seriously, challenges can sneak up on you and make you feel like the worst person alive. The idea is to realize that though it might take a lot of courage to look pain in the eye, it’s best to trust that it is a learning opportunity.

If you’ve never had to crack some tough nut, have you really lived? I don’t think so.

Know when you’ve had enough… and start talking
Like the message in the ‘If I Start To Talk’ song, off her RED album, maybe it’s time you realized you’ve had enough and started talking.

You’ve probably been silent for too long. You don’t have to talk to anyone but an extra set of ears can be very useful. You probably think no one would appreciate, understand or help your plight (I find that pretty rare), but it can be a lifesaver to have someone know your story.

Dust yourself off
Tiwa’s got some interesting deals and endorsements going on, right now. The most recent and coolest, of course, is her being signed to Jay Z-owned Roc Nation!

That’s some great trick for moving on deliberately re-enact your own story. It makes for good business and helps you avoid having to obsessively dwell on something you cannot help.

You can always decide the turning point in your own narrative. It is that moment when everything changes or catalyses.

Play the stingy one… if you must
Maybe you’ve been doling out cash to that lazy business partner, spouse, friend, family member or people whose link to you, you can’t fathom.

No sweat girl, the giver tag to your name is fine. But the broke, unappreciated and unhappy tag is not so fine.

If you find yourself in a position to offer help, by all means, do but it should really be worth it.

***
Anibe Idajili is a writer and an intern at SLA. She writes stories/articles that explore edges and refute limits. She believes in the indomitable ingenuity of the African woman. For more articles like this, join the SLA community here.

38 Comments on She Leads Africa: 4 lessons Tiwa Savage Taught Us About Bouncing Back
  • Chidi Nma September 23, 2016 at 9:18 am

    Nice write up. At some point we have to look beyond the pain and hurt. Dust it off and move on

    Love this! 104 Reply
  • Chidi Nma September 23, 2016 at 9:22 am

    Tiwa’s story is a case of ‘Whom the Lord has blessed, no man can curse”!!! See the heavy curses rained on her by Teebilz. Wow, who woulda thought Tiwa would come out so strong. God reversed it.

    Love this! 106 Reply
  • mia September 23, 2016 at 9:32 am

    I really like the way she channeled her energy to her career and the care of her son. All them Freeze and misogynist men asking her to have kept quiet when the parasite she married was blaming everybody but himself have seen that she is better off. I remember 9ice who accused his ex-wife of having an affair with ruggedman and she kept quiet as the men always want, it affected her business badly and years after, the mufu 9ice came and said she actually never slept with Ruggedman, after years of soiling her name in public, after destroying her business name and all.

    Go Tiwa, keep shining!

    Love this! 299 Reply
    • femfem September 23, 2016 at 12:42 pm

      Soon true. If she had not spoken up, it would have been anice admission of guilt and her career would be dead

      Love this! 73
    • Prince September 23, 2016 at 1:20 pm

      Your comment make sense die. the thing enter my bone as e strong reach.

      Love this! 90
  • Tosin September 23, 2016 at 10:15 am

    wtf is this?

    Love this! 83 Reply
    • Dumb Question September 23, 2016 at 10:27 am

      Something you cared about enough to read.

      Love this! 183
  • none September 23, 2016 at 10:46 am

    i think i can see her nipple….i run away before you peeps chew me up lol

    Love this! 69 Reply
    • WORD September 23, 2016 at 12:04 pm

      Mehn, if u saw that in the pic, then u need assistance ASAP!

      Love this! 120
  • Beard gang September 23, 2016 at 10:49 am

    popular words used by most bellanaija commenters;
    1. misogynist
    2. hating
    3. shaming
    4. soar
    5. bile
    6. karma
    7. bitter
    8. sexist etc..
    lmao…a lot of delusions

    Love this! 99 Reply
    • Loki September 23, 2016 at 11:03 am

      Sharap dier my Fren!

      Love this! 111
    • Sauli September 23, 2016 at 11:23 am

      Add feminists to that list haha.

      Love this! 87
    • Anon September 23, 2016 at 12:33 pm

      Most? How did you come up with the word most? Do you have some sort of stats to back up using that word?

      Love this! 89
    • Marlvina September 23, 2016 at 1:34 pm

      You forgot ‘feminist’? Oh no!

      Love this! 75
    • Asari Tokunbo September 23, 2016 at 2:02 pm

      Popular nouns used by most bellanaija commentators:
      1. Toke
      2. Makinwa

      Love this! 95
    • Staphylococcus aureus September 23, 2016 at 2:41 pm

      You forgot slay.

      Love this! 81
    • LemmeRant September 23, 2016 at 3:14 pm

      Well as far as phrases go, the most popular one is

      Nigerian men are …………………………………………………..
      (fill in the gap with the options above, or any other bad thing you can think of)

      Love this! 118
    • The September 24, 2016 at 1:35 am

      Everybody was cute and funny until you came along to make life heavy and dull.

      Love this! 59
  • Nkiru September 23, 2016 at 11:18 am

    Tiwa is back with Tunji so what is the bouncing back article about ? She took him back !

    Love this! 115 Reply
    • bree September 23, 2016 at 12:20 pm

      NOW thats what we women fail to do in the name of feminist and independence “forgive and take him back’ no one is seeing that part of tiwa that is making me so proud of her, these days women think everything should lead to divorce…its fine to want to leave cos you’ve been hurt, but after some paining and misunderstandings as long as he is truly sorry, pls forgive and take him back. show me a man and wife without misunderstandings and a little quarrel|fight and ill show u a fantasy far fetched.

      Love this! 122
    • Denzel September 23, 2016 at 1:00 pm

      Bree why do you always make comments that show a lack of… In fact never mind. What I want you to show me is a relationship between feminism and not forgiving. Or a relationship between taking an abusive husband back and being a “good” person, whether or not that’s in your interest.
      You told the woman in the other article that left a man that beats her to go back, now this. Fine, that’s on you.
      But stop making women look mad for being feminists and wanting better treatment in society. I don’t see people like you comment on articles involving FGM, people being beaten to deaths by their husbands, or cases like the Kenyan woman who was mutilated by her husband. Feminists aren’t checking for you, leave them alone and learn the meaning of the word Biko. All the women that cook and submit in Naija haven’t stopped the infidelity rates of their husbands being so high

      Love this! 89
    • Harsh but true September 23, 2016 at 5:06 pm

      But if the man has a loooooooooooong history of misbehavior like Uncle Tunji does and he tells you he’s changed and you take him back, then I’m sorry, but no one should attend your funeral if he eventually kills you, not even your parents. You can love and forgive from afar. She fall my hand big time. Evidently, she’s a glutton for pain but hey, some chicks dig that #yesImjudging. Aunty T, next time shut up and chop your abuse alone, OK? Spare us the misfortune of experiencing Azuka’s expressionless face and igbotic English.

      Love this! 92
    • Curios September 23, 2016 at 12:35 pm

      Actually that’s the reason I love her the mosst. Forgiveness requires courage… All the balls were in her court, she had the money, she had the fame, she had the chances of getting someone else better….but she chooses to forgive…….that’s when it really counts…that’s what strength is! Loyalty.! She is a great woman.

      Love this! 128
    • Puzzles September 23, 2016 at 3:15 pm

      She took him back????!!!!
      Wow.
      Lesson learnt: Never put your mouth in husband and wife matter. Dem go use you settle

      Love this! 133
  • Sugar&Spice September 23, 2016 at 11:30 am

    Although the author of this article had good intentions, the delivery and points mentioned are so weak and disjointed.

    Love this! 108 Reply
    • kay September 23, 2016 at 12:19 pm

      I try not to criticise, or at least be as constructive as I can be. This article can be improved on – putting it mildly this is.

      Love this! 112
    • mz_danielz September 23, 2016 at 3:34 pm

      Be nice, the author is an intern

      Love this! 70
  • trushoe September 23, 2016 at 12:02 pm

    ODIEGWU !!!

    Love this! 67 Reply
  • Prince September 23, 2016 at 1:22 pm

    Nice write up. If you’ve not face challenges, then you’ve not start living. Tiwa’s energy is something many women really need to emulate. Keep soaring higher

    Love this! 73 Reply
  • Umm September 23, 2016 at 2:54 pm

    @Tosin that’s exactly the same thing I ask myself whenever I mistakenly read your dumb comments on this blog. I say mistakenly because most of the time I scroll past them.

    Love this! 74 Reply
    • Didi September 23, 2016 at 6:22 pm

      @umm am with u on this, @ tosin I wonder if u think from ur ass..

      Love this! 67
    • ummm September 24, 2016 at 11:07 am

      see beef, abeg oh Tosin we love you. Continue being you.

      Love this! 60
    • Naijatalk September 24, 2016 at 3:03 pm

      What you toddlers do not know is that @Tosin is actually a very very intelligent woman with national and international recognition. I know her personally from afar; that she comes on this blog and makes funny unrelated comments is part of her personality and humor. But you disrespectful ones are here insulting her and Tosin is never disrespectful to fellow bloggers.
      Go and learn some good manners.

      Love this! 64
    • Hushh September 26, 2016 at 10:51 am

      Lmao, defender of the universe…

      Love this! 57
  • Kikelola September 23, 2016 at 4:06 pm

    Tiwa eventually recanted, making it seem as though there was something wrong with how she previously handled her situation.

    Love this! 61 Reply
  • esteem September 23, 2016 at 5:37 pm

    Strong women have fought great battles and they came out victorious. They have both learnt their lessons, this time they are back and better now, unlike those bellanaija girls like….. and co they will tell you just divorce him. When a mature girl speaks you will see a mother in her, and a mther welcomes her child back after serious beating.

    Love this! 60 Reply
  • Ifeyinwa Atuanya September 24, 2016 at 10:18 am

    @esteem, but Tiwa Savage is not Tunji Balogun’s mother.

    @Puzzles, you are right. “Lesson learnt: Never put your mouth in husband and wife matter. Dem go use you settle.”

    @Harsh but true, which one is “igbotic English” again? You are funny sha.

    Love this! 62 Reply
  • Ifeyinwa Atuanya September 26, 2016 at 9:34 am

    @LemmeRant, You are correct.

    Love this! 59 Reply
