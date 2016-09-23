She Leads Africa: 4 lessons Tiwa Savage Taught Us About Bouncing Back

It now seems so long ago. Sometime in April, we woke up to a rather unexpected hot-button topic —the messy detail of troubles in Tiwa Savage’s marriage. There were mind-blowing accusations on social media by her estranged husband.
A tell-all video from Tiwa was to follow the next day. We already knew the 36-year-old Nigerian pop diva could make any song sound heavenly. But for someone who seemed well put together, we didn’t exactly see this coming.
In case you’re one of the handful who hasn’t realized yet, Tiwa has got her groove back and she’s clearly on her grind! I have gleaned from her setback and triumph, 4 hard-hitting truths. They are guaranteed to stick with you for a long time.
Challenges have a way cooler purpose than you ever thought
This is probably relative but this attitude is the most important you can develop in life, business or marriage.
Seriously, challenges can sneak up on you and make you feel like the worst person alive. The idea is to realize that though it might take a lot of courage to look pain in the eye, it’s best to trust that it is a learning opportunity.
If you’ve never had to crack some tough nut, have you really lived? I don’t think so.
Know when you’ve had enough… and start talking
Like the message in the ‘If I Start To Talk’ song, off her RED album, maybe it’s time you realized you’ve had enough and started talking.
You’ve probably been silent for too long. You don’t have to talk to anyone but an extra set of ears can be very useful. You probably think no one would appreciate, understand or help your plight (I find that pretty rare), but it can be a lifesaver to have someone know your story.
Dust yourself off
Tiwa’s got some interesting deals and endorsements going on, right now. The most recent and coolest, of course, is her being signed to Jay Z-owned Roc Nation!
That’s some great trick for moving on deliberately re-enact your own story. It makes for good business and helps you avoid having to obsessively dwell on something you cannot help.
You can always decide the turning point in your own narrative. It is that moment when everything changes or catalyses.
Play the stingy one… if you must
Maybe you’ve been doling out cash to that lazy business partner, spouse, friend, family member or people whose link to you, you can’t fathom.
No sweat girl, the giver tag to your name is fine. But the broke, unappreciated and unhappy tag is not so fine.
If you find yourself in a position to offer help, by all means, do but it should really be worth it.
Anibe Idajili is a writer and an intern at SLA. She writes stories/articles that explore edges and refute limits. She believes in the indomitable ingenuity of the African woman.
Nice write up. At some point we have to look beyond the pain and hurt. Dust it off and move on
Tiwa’s story is a case of ‘Whom the Lord has blessed, no man can curse”!!! See the heavy curses rained on her by Teebilz. Wow, who woulda thought Tiwa would come out so strong. God reversed it.
I really like the way she channeled her energy to her career and the care of her son. All them Freeze and misogynist men asking her to have kept quiet when the parasite she married was blaming everybody but himself have seen that she is better off. I remember 9ice who accused his ex-wife of having an affair with ruggedman and she kept quiet as the men always want, it affected her business badly and years after, the mufu 9ice came and said she actually never slept with Ruggedman, after years of soiling her name in public, after destroying her business name and all.
Go Tiwa, keep shining!
Soon true. If she had not spoken up, it would have been anice admission of guilt and her career would be dead
Your comment make sense die. the thing enter my bone as e strong reach.
Something you cared about enough to read.
Everybody was cute and funny until you came along to make life heavy and dull.
Tiwa is back with Tunji so what is the bouncing back article about ? She took him back !
NOW thats what we women fail to do in the name of feminist and independence “forgive and take him back’ no one is seeing that part of tiwa that is making me so proud of her, these days women think everything should lead to divorce…its fine to want to leave cos you’ve been hurt, but after some paining and misunderstandings as long as he is truly sorry, pls forgive and take him back. show me a man and wife without misunderstandings and a little quarrel|fight and ill show u a fantasy far fetched.
Bree why do you always make comments that show a lack of… In fact never mind. What I want you to show me is a relationship between feminism and not forgiving. Or a relationship between taking an abusive husband back and being a “good” person, whether or not that’s in your interest.
You told the woman in the other article that left a man that beats her to go back, now this. Fine, that’s on you.
But stop making women look mad for being feminists and wanting better treatment in society. I don’t see people like you comment on articles involving FGM, people being beaten to deaths by their husbands, or cases like the Kenyan woman who was mutilated by her husband. Feminists aren’t checking for you, leave them alone and learn the meaning of the word Biko. All the women that cook and submit in Naija haven’t stopped the infidelity rates of their husbands being so high
But if the man has a loooooooooooong history of misbehavior like Uncle Tunji does and he tells you he’s changed and you take him back, then I’m sorry, but no one should attend your funeral if he eventually kills you, not even your parents. You can love and forgive from afar. She fall my hand big time. Evidently, she’s a glutton for pain but hey, some chicks dig that #yesImjudging. Aunty T, next time shut up and chop your abuse alone, OK? Spare us the misfortune of experiencing Azuka’s expressionless face and igbotic English.
Actually that’s the reason I love her the mosst. Forgiveness requires courage… All the balls were in her court, she had the money, she had the fame, she had the chances of getting someone else better….but she chooses to forgive…….that’s when it really counts…that’s what strength is! Loyalty.! She is a great woman.
She took him back????!!!!
Wow.
Lesson learnt: Never put your mouth in husband and wife matter. Dem go use you settle
Although the author of this article had good intentions, the delivery and points mentioned are so weak and disjointed.
I try not to criticise, or at least be as constructive as I can be. This article can be improved on – putting it mildly this is.
Be nice, the author is an intern
Nice write up. If you’ve not face challenges, then you’ve not start living. Tiwa’s energy is something many women really need to emulate. Keep soaring higher
Tiwa eventually recanted, making it seem as though there was something wrong with how she previously handled her situation.
Strong women have fought great battles and they came out victorious. They have both learnt their lessons, this time they are back and better now, unlike those bellanaija girls like….. and co they will tell you just divorce him. When a mature girl speaks you will see a mother in her, and a mther welcomes her child back after serious beating.
@esteem, but Tiwa Savage is not Tunji Balogun’s mother.
@Puzzles, you are right. “Lesson learnt: Never put your mouth in husband and wife matter. Dem go use you settle.”
