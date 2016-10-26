Design Label Rooos Pieces debuts with “Nwakego” Collection | Lookbook



Chic and printastic!

Nigerian design label Rooos Pieces presents BN Style with its new collection called “Nwakego“.

According to a rep for the label, the Nwakego woman is “beautiful, fun, trendy, stylish, confident and loves to get value for her money.”

The pieces from the collection including dresses, jumpsuits and playsuits were named after Nigerian women – Nwakego, Funmilola and Hadiza.

Check it out!



Credits

Photography: Ademola Odusami @mr_laah

Hair: Nene Ndukwu @beautyby_nene

Make-Up: Doranne Beauty @dorannebeauty

Models: Beth Models @bethmodelafrica

Styling/Creative Direction: @thestyle_concierge

Clothing: Rooos Pieces @rooospieces

For more info and general enquiries, visit 18B Onikepo Akande Street, Road 12, Lekki, Lagos | Shop A9 (Food Court), Adeniran Ogunsanya Shopping Mall, Surulere, Lagos | call 09098855441