Design Label Rooos Pieces debuts with “Nwakego” Collection | Lookbook

Nigerian design label Rooos Pieces presents BN Style with its new collection called “Nwakego“.
According to a rep for the label, the Nwakego woman is “beautiful, fun, trendy, stylish, confident and loves to get value for her money.”
The pieces from the collection including dresses, jumpsuits and playsuits were named after Nigerian women – Nwakego, Funmilola and Hadiza.
Check it out!
Credits
Photography: Ademola Odusami @mr_laah
Hair: Nene Ndukwu @beautyby_nene
Make-Up: Doranne Beauty @dorannebeauty
Models: Beth Models @bethmodelafrica
Styling/Creative Direction: @thestyle_concierge
Clothing: Rooos Pieces @rooospieces
For more info and general enquiries, visit 18B Onikepo Akande Street, Road 12, Lekki, Lagos | Shop A9 (Food Court), Adeniran Ogunsanya Shopping Mall, Surulere, Lagos | call 09098855441
same ol’ same ol’
I think it is sad how someone works very hard for months and years and creates a collection, works on a 12hr shoot or so for a lookbook, then some idle person that has never created anything rubbishes their work in less than 5 mins.
People wonder why they can never make this…this is the reason!
Ps: I have no affiliation with this brand, I am an entrepreneur and I know how hard it is to create.
people put their work out there and its open for criticism, thats part of the competition. because making it is a competition. if anything they should take the feedback constructively and discard the rest. if someone says its the same ol, then maybe the designers should come with something off the tried and true path next time, if they would take that risk. or maybe they already know their market and will stick to the same ol cuz they know it sells thats their prerogative. we all expose ourselves to criticism by releasing our creativity out into the world that feedback positive or negative is part of the journey. no vex.
Chioma…same ol’ same ol’!
I feel you chroma!! It dawned on me one day and I decided henceforth to always comment constructively beneath these kind of things seeing as I can’t predict fashion or call my self a designer myself. Saying same ol, same ol isn’t cool… nothing constructive about it
*chioma
There is absolutely nothing wrong in critiquing someone’s work honestly. It’s better than praising mediocre work to make the designer feel complacent and not strive to up her game ! She might be hurt initially but if she takes the criticism in her stride and works on the flaws she would be better for it in the long run. That said I completely agree with the comment – there is a lot more work to be done by the designer.
“People wonder why they can never make this…” Pull your head out of your a££ chile, ain’t that serious. It’s her opinion. I would personally buy every ttem in this lookbook but you can’t expect everybody to have something good to say.
And thanks to the designer for actually including contact details or at least details of where to purchase, drives me crazy when they don’t do that, like, it’s so stupid, what’s the point of a lookbook when you’re not telling people where to buy? What are you? A charity?
Designers and business people. Embrace criticism, is good for you, even though it doesn’t feel that way.
The models are too beautiful. The pieces are quite ordinary and forgettable.
I think the jumpsuit with flared bottoms is very creative, memorable and extraordinary.
The models know their onions, very good modelling
Lovely designs. Simple and chic
I’m already a fan as ‘Nwakaego’ is my mother’s name. Hehehe
The models are lovely.
All I could see were the beautiful models with their lovely skin tone. They are so beautiful!
i like the clothes, they are not taking any risks but they get the job done as far as basics….makeup and models are on point too.
They have some kool clothes sha. Abeg instead of all those clothes wey resemble wetin person fit see for nightmare, make we take this one. Keep doing ur best roospieces and remember there is always room for improvement.
I like this look book. I don’t mind the “same ol,same ol” at least, they are wearable. Many of the overly creative pieces are not even wearable. So its not everytime a designer will create extraordinary unique pieces. Let’s just learn to encourage our own. Criticize, but do it nicely. Appreciate effort………… My 2 cents
I like this lookbook and will gladly buy. People need to understand that every fashion brand is not trying to re-invent fashion. Some brands just want to produce stylish everyday outfits for the everyday girl.
OK, will buy,
…just cos I like the names
Tp me it’s nice, its ready to wear n there s room for improvement. Well done ?
THESE TWO WOMEN ARE STUNNING ! BROWN QUEENS !!!!!!!
These models are bae! !!!
They are crowd stoppers.?