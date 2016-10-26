BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Design Label Rooos Pieces debuts with “Nwakego” Collection | Lookbook

26.10.2016 at By 23 Comments

Rooos - BN Style - BellaNaija.com - 01
Chic and printastic!

Nigerian design label Rooos Pieces presents BN Style with its new collection called “Nwakego“.

According to a rep for the label, the Nwakego woman is “beautiful, fun, trendy, stylish, confident and loves to get value for her money.”

The pieces from the collection including dresses, jumpsuits and playsuits were named after Nigerian women – Nwakego, Funmilola and Hadiza.

Check it out!
Rooos - BN Style - BellaNaija.com - 02Rooos - BN Style - BellaNaija.com - 03Rooos - BN Style - BellaNaija.com - 04Rooos - BN Style - BellaNaija.com - 05Rooos - BN Style - BellaNaija.com - 06Rooos - BN Style - BellaNaija.com - 07Rooos - BN Style - BellaNaija.com - 08Rooos - BN Style - BellaNaija.com - 09Rooos - BN Style - BellaNaija.com - 010 - ARooos - BN Style - BellaNaija.com - 010Rooos - BN Style - BellaNaija.com - 011Rooos - BN Style - BellaNaija.com - 012Rooos - BN Style - BellaNaija.com - 014
Credits
Photography: Ademola Odusami @mr_laah
Hair: Nene Ndukwu @beautyby_nene
Make-Up: Doranne Beauty @dorannebeauty
Models: Beth Models @bethmodelafrica
Styling/Creative Direction: @thestyle_concierge
Clothing: Rooos Pieces @rooospieces

For more info and general enquiries, visit 18B Onikepo Akande Street, Road 12, Lekki, Lagos | Shop A9 (Food Court), Adeniran Ogunsanya Shopping Mall, Surulere, Lagos | call 09098855441

23 Comments on Design Label Rooos Pieces debuts with “Nwakego” Collection | Lookbook
  • Ms Kunms October 26, 2016 at 9:31 am

    same ol’ same ol’

    Love this! 48 Reply
    • Chioma October 26, 2016 at 11:29 am

      I think it is sad how someone works very hard for months and years and creates a collection, works on a 12hr shoot or so for a lookbook, then some idle person that has never created anything rubbishes their work in less than 5 mins.
      People wonder why they can never make this…this is the reason!

      Ps: I have no affiliation with this brand, I am an entrepreneur and I know how hard it is to create.

      Love this! 90
    • artklub October 26, 2016 at 12:31 pm

      people put their work out there and its open for criticism, thats part of the competition. because making it is a competition. if anything they should take the feedback constructively and discard the rest. if someone says its the same ol, then maybe the designers should come with something off the tried and true path next time, if they would take that risk. or maybe they already know their market and will stick to the same ol cuz they know it sells thats their prerogative. we all expose ourselves to criticism by releasing our creativity out into the world that feedback positive or negative is part of the journey. no vex.

      Love this! 72
    • Ms Kunms October 26, 2016 at 12:34 pm

      Chioma…same ol’ same ol’!

      Love this! 43
    • seyi October 26, 2016 at 1:10 pm

      I feel you chroma!! It dawned on me one day and I decided henceforth to always comment constructively beneath these kind of things seeing as I can’t predict fashion or call my self a designer myself. Saying same ol, same ol isn’t cool… nothing constructive about it

      Love this! 44
    • seyi October 26, 2016 at 1:10 pm

      *chioma

      Love this! 39
    • Bimbo October 26, 2016 at 1:48 pm

      There is absolutely nothing wrong in critiquing someone’s work honestly. It’s better than praising mediocre work to make the designer feel complacent and not strive to up her game ! She might be hurt initially but if she takes the criticism in her stride and works on the flaws she would be better for it in the long run. That said I completely agree with the comment – there is a lot more work to be done by the designer.

      Love this! 50
    • Jo! October 27, 2016 at 12:08 am

      “People wonder why they can never make this…” Pull your head out of your a££ chile, ain’t that serious. It’s her opinion. I would personally buy every ttem in this lookbook but you can’t expect everybody to have something good to say.
      And thanks to the designer for actually including contact details or at least details of where to purchase, drives me crazy when they don’t do that, like, it’s so stupid, what’s the point of a lookbook when you’re not telling people where to buy? What are you? A charity?

      Love this! 42
    • Jo! October 27, 2016 at 12:09 am

      Designers and business people. Embrace criticism, is good for you, even though it doesn’t feel that way.

      Love this! 40
  • Ify October 26, 2016 at 10:04 am

    The models are too beautiful. The pieces are quite ordinary and forgettable.

    Love this! 52 Reply
    • ahnahn October 26, 2016 at 1:16 pm

      I think the jumpsuit with flared bottoms is very creative, memorable and extraordinary.

      Love this! 42
  • cocopops October 26, 2016 at 10:49 am

    The models know their onions, very good modelling

    Love this! 72 Reply
  • Omolade October 26, 2016 at 10:58 am

    Lovely designs. Simple and chic

    Love this! 64 Reply
  • Ij October 26, 2016 at 11:18 am

    I’m already a fan as ‘Nwakaego’ is my mother’s name. Hehehe

    The models are lovely.

    Love this! 50 Reply
  • Chi October 26, 2016 at 12:04 pm

    All I could see were the beautiful models with their lovely skin tone. They are so beautiful!

    Love this! 51 Reply
  • artklub October 26, 2016 at 12:32 pm

    i like the clothes, they are not taking any risks but they get the job done as far as basics….makeup and models are on point too.

    Love this! 44 Reply
  • didi October 26, 2016 at 2:06 pm

    They have some kool clothes sha. Abeg instead of all those clothes wey resemble wetin person fit see for nightmare, make we take this one. Keep doing ur best roospieces and remember there is always room for improvement.

    Love this! 43 Reply
  • Shola October 26, 2016 at 2:10 pm

    I like this look book. I don’t mind the “same ol,same ol” at least, they are wearable. Many of the overly creative pieces are not even wearable. So its not everytime a designer will create extraordinary unique pieces. Let’s just learn to encourage our own. Criticize, but do it nicely. Appreciate effort………… My 2 cents

    Love this! 48 Reply
  • True Sorrella October 26, 2016 at 3:19 pm

    I like this lookbook and will gladly buy. People need to understand that every fashion brand is not trying to re-invent fashion. Some brands just want to produce stylish everyday outfits for the everyday girl.

    Love this! 45 Reply
  • Frank teacher October 26, 2016 at 10:07 pm

    OK, will buy,
    …just cos I like the names

    Love this! 38 Reply
  • Alfie October 27, 2016 at 1:19 am

    Tp me it’s nice, its ready to wear n there s room for improvement. Well done ?

    Love this! 40 Reply
  • DEONLI PAPIJUNO October 27, 2016 at 7:56 pm

    THESE TWO WOMEN ARE STUNNING ! BROWN QUEENS !!!!!!!

    Love this! 33 Reply
  • “changing moniker” October 27, 2016 at 8:38 pm

    These models are bae! !!!
    They are crowd stoppers.?

    Love this! 34 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija