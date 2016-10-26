President Buhari’s 2nd Daughter Fatima is Getting Married on Friday to 57 Year Old Mallam Gimba Kumo

Daura in Katsina will standstill on Friday when Nigeria’s crème d la crème will gather for the marriage of President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter.
The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, would lead the government delegation to grace the ceremonies.
The delegation is made up of ministers, governors and other political appointees.
Former Nigerian leaders and members of the diplomatic corps will also converge in Daura.
The town is already agog in readiness for the marriage of Fatima Buhari, the second daughter of President Buhari, on Friday in Daura.
She will be married to Mallam Gimba Kumo, the former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria. The groom will be 57 in a few days.
According to the invite, the wedding would be conducted at the Maiaduwa residence of the president in GRA by 2pm on October 28th 2016.
Fatima is one of the president’s children from his first wife, Safinatu who he married in 1971.
Well, at least she will be ure diya. but why now? Babe fine na, kilode? Abi Hausa people label you karuwa because you don get one boyfriend somewhere? Even if you are not an optimal commodity due to illness or any other limitation, you should still be entitled to someone your age. I wish you the best me dear. Treat yourself and enjoy. He wont do things that excite you so you will have to entertain yourself. Dont grow old to catch up with his age. Instead make him grow young to meet you where you are. That will actually prolong life
So how old is the bride?
WHAT is happening to Habiba Isa? WHAT is happening to Habiba Isa? WHAT is happening to Habiba Isa?
Do we not fear God in this country???
WHAT IS HAPPENING TO THAT YOUNG GIRL’S CASE???
She is 43 and a widow, but bn will not have enough sense to mention it just to get people talking
They need to get their stories straight then. That’s an important point to mention which they left out. Thank you for sharing.
Really sad to see what BN has become. Anything to generate clicks. Relevant information like this being left out just to drive hate due to cultural differences. Shame on you BN.
Thanks for the 411. BN just needs to get it together. Like I was beginning to wonder how old is the lady. I mean, it doesn’t really matter but heck haven’t we seeing this ishy play out before?? Good luck to them.
Exactly. Unnecessary sensational headline, the “57 year old” so not necessary
thank you for this very important clarity. As it is, we were almost losing our minds to say another child bride in the making! BN will you not try and report factual things vs hyped words. Please give us all the facts as a good story should and a better journalist will do to biko, regardless of her past marital status, it is key to give us all the facts na!
And BN left this part knowingly….
@what an ass why even bother to reveal her age? You can sense the malice in them refusing to tell her age as if she’s commiting a heinous crime by marrying a 57 year old. And did you actually say 43? Wow; she looks 26 to me honestly. Congratulations to them.
I think this story came from NAN people
It’s her co-wives I pity. They have just been relegated to the dust bin. Ask Nafisa yaradua’s cowives in bauchi
She’s in her early 40s so not so bad even though there’s like 15years difference here. At least shes matured
Oh No!!!Hausa culture…….what a shame?
NOT Hausa culture, islamic culture and religion.
Who can see the look on the bride’s face? Like she knows she’s heading into a life of bondage.
Her face in that second picture with the forced grin is hilarious.
The vice president will be leading what?
Wetin buhari go dey do Asokoro?
Favourism at its peak.
These women that marry old men dey try o..wen the ladies re in thier late 30’s and 40’s who go come they shine thier congo naa…just like aisha that is still 45..i just tire sha
Marriage is not all about sex!
THE BRIDE IN QUESTION IS 43 for God’s sake!!!
The lady is 43 years old.
At least hin papa bin a president make am get husband. Congrats dear enjoy ur Mungo park.
me i just dey wonder,
will her place also be limited to the kitchen, living room and other room?
I was wondering why there was so much emphasis on the grooms age without telling us the brides’.
BN if you felt the man’s age was important enough to be posted, you should have also posted the woman’s. So tey you put his DOB and place of birth….
This must be her second marriage, I went to the same uni with her in the 90s and she was married then with a daughter
The older children are so quiet if i see Zahra in one more public outing as first lady i would go on a twitter rant, as she even done her nysc?jumping up and down like a frog chasing fly, ????
Zahra as First lady? Why?
Zahra as First lady? When?
Unnecessarily sensational headline.
my dear thank you, these are my very own sentiments too!
Like seriously! Stating the man’s age and intentionally leaving out the woman’s age. BN is this what you have turned to for clicks and comments? so people can bury the poor lady alive.
Why is Zahra not in one secondary school doing her NYSC now? I blame obama…..
Not Islamic culture btt Hausa culture. Islam does not impose on anybody, you are free to marry whosoever you like bt not a man as old to b ur father. I can’t say I pity d lady b’cos she chose it herself. @lease I think she is happy abt it….
Bellanaija I’m HIGHLY DISAPPOINTED In this! I do NOT visit any other news “blogs” like Linda or Stella because of this same sensationalist news reporting that I was always proud to say y’all were way above! Thank you for showing me I was wrong. Shame on you! P.S: GUYS THE BRIDE IS IN HER 40s! !
big congrats to her!! relax people she is not a child at 42 she was married before!!!
Instead of President Buhari’s 2nd daughter marries whomever’s first son. No principle of balance in reporting. Pls does anyone know the male version of bellanaija? It’s called Felanaija…soon to come
the old man will now eat up the juice in this young lady…….haba Hausa people!!!!!!!! from child marriage to grand papa marriage
Sigh… she’s 43 years old. BN is just practising shameless sensationalism in order to gain more clicks. BN, please don’t go down this road, it’s cheap and tacky. Congrats to Fatima.
She will probably be wife number 5 or 6! What a horrible life and culture.
The exact reason why I never go to LIB!!!
If we can boycott LIB, BellaNaija we can do the same to you. Better have some sense!
Another woman sentenced to the kitchen, living room and the other room …..
Mohammadu was married monagomously each time. He previously never gave away a daughter into a polygamous marriage. This is an exception because she was previously married and the age gap is normal and acceptable within every society.