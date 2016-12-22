Burna Boy, Phyno, Uti Nwachukwu & More! See Photos from Media Personality Pearl’s Star-Studded Birthday Party

Media personality Pearl celebrated her birthday last night at the Shisha Room and there were so many stars in attendance.

Burna Boy, Phyno, Sharon Ojong, Denola Grey, Uti Nwachukwu, Shina Peller, VJ Adams, Ariyike Akinbobola, Daala, BOJ, Elma Godwin and many more were at the event.

See the photos below.

***

The Birthday Girl

Arrivals & Guests

Time to Par-tay

Photo Credit: Insigna Media