Events This Weekend: 2016 Christmas Edition – Week Four

Hello BellaNaijarians!
Welcome to the last month of the year! Whoop! Whoop!
Here’s the list of the exciting events happening this weekend, as well as those for the rest of the year.
Week Four
The Spirit of Christmas
Enjoy the great outdoors again as we share our love of good food, drinks and entertainment from our local community of chefs, restaurants, mixologists and foodpreneurs.
Date: Thursday – Saturday, December 22 -24 2016
If you are interested, register here. Registration closes December 5th.
The Yardsale is back for its 3rd edition tagged “The Christmas Fashion and Beauty edition”. This time it is targeted at not just the fashion enthusiasts but also the beauty lovers in Lagos. What better time to have this edition than at Christmas time when everyone is in the mood for buying gifts for their loved ones.
Date: Thursday 22nd December 2016
Time: 4pm – late
Venue: The Mose Store. 8 Nelle mall, Admiralty way. Lekki Phase 1.
Venue: BarBar, Cinnamon Garden Mall, Victoria Arobieke street, off Admiralty Way, Lekki.
Iconic Fashion Pop Hop
It is going to be a day of discount shopping, cocktails, fun and mingling.
Date: Friday, December 23 2016
Time: 12PM
Venue: Elanred Fashion Store, 15b Victoria Arobieke street off admiralty way, Lekki 1 Lagos.
Contact: +2348187349051
12 Homes of Liquid Christmas
This is a barbecue party by The Liquid team of The Water Brook Church (TWB).
Date: Friday, December 23 2016
Time: 3PM
Venue: Lekki, Agungi, Ikoyi, UPDC Estate and Surulere.
RSVP: Eniola Leyimu: 08103223740; Fisayo Tuoyo: 08091894254
Assassin’s Creed: Leap of Faith | Movie Premiere and Gaming Convention
Date: Friday, December 23 2016
Time: 4PM – Gaming Convention; 5PM – Red Carpet; 7PM – Movie Premiere
Venue: Genesis Deluxe Cinemas, The Palms Shopping Mall, Lekki, Lagos
All White Ball
House of Freeda presents #HOFWhiteBall2016. Featuring Living Legend 2Baba live in Owerri. It’s sure to be a memorable and legendary night in the making!
Date: Friday, December 23 2016.
Time: 6PM
Venue: Imo International Convention Center (IICC), Owerri.
For enquires and reservations, call 08173931672 or 08025193341.
Our Family Dinner
Our Family Dinner Lagos will be having their 4th dinner on December 23rd at Bistro7. Our Family Dinner was founded in 2008 in New York. It’s a community-based dinner geared towards building family with young adults through dinner in major cities all over the world.
Date: Friday, December 23 2016
Time: 7PM
Venue: Bistro 7, Lagos Nigeria.
Visit on ourfamilydinner.org OR mail lagos@ourfamilydinner.org for more info.
Venue: Lotus, 30 Adeola Hopewell street, Victoria Island.
Rhythm Unplugged
Same Turn Up! See you at Eko Hotel & Suites. Get excited! Rhythm Unplugged is the ONE entertainment concert to attend every December.
Date: Friday, December 23 2016
Time: 8PM
Venue: Eko Convention Centre, Lagos
Tickets: Standard: ₦5,000, VIP ₦25,000
For Table Bookings and enquiries, please email info@flytimeltd.com.
Tickets are available online only at www.naijaticketshop.com.
Exclusive White Affair
O.B.O Entertainment is organising the official end of semester party for international students in Hungary. It’s an exclusive all white party, so the dress code would be white attire, there’s going to be 1 dance floor, 1 exclusive VIP area, Happy hour (free drinks), drinks discounts etc.
Date: Friday, December 23 2016
Time: 10PM
Venue: My friends Club, Debrecen-Hungary.
For Table reservation and booking, contact dammysammy1@ho
Venue: Freshly Ground Coffee Co, 17b Awolowo Road, Ikoyi
Gate Fee: Adults N1000 & Children N2000
Date: Saturday – Tuesday, December 24 – 27 2016
Time: 5PM & 7PM
Venue: Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Tickets: N5,000 and N15,000 and are selling at TerraKulture, Quintessence, Cactus Restaurants, AriiyaTicketshop.com, SLOT Outlets and Ebeano Supermarket.
See more details at https://youtu.be/qeQorbnXuU
Time: 8PM – 2PM
Venue: To be forwarded to persons who RSVP (08023465996)
Tickets: N5,000
Week Five
Paint The Night Africa’s Christmas Day Paint Party
Date: Sunday, December 25 2016
Time: 2.30PM – 5PM
Venue: Bottles
For a Paint Pass, simply write an email to ptnafrica@gmail.com referencing PTNAbottles
Date: Sunday, December 25 2016
Venue: The George, 30, Lord Lugard Avenue, Ikoyi, Lagos
Amount: N17,500
For reservations, call: 09037793376, 07031714913
Date: Sunday, December 25 2016
Time: 9PM
Venue: Lekki Coliseum – Sky view
Music by DJ Obi
Click here for passes,tables and birthday info or call 08093628551
Olamide Live in Concert 3 (OLIC3)
It has been an amazing year for indigenous rapper, Olamide. To crown the many successes of 2016 and give back to his loyal fans, Olamide has announced the 3rd edition of Olamide Live In Concert. This December, Achievas Entertainment , YBNL Nation Entertainment and Right Entertainment team up to bring to fans of Olamide, the Beast Mode III.
Date: Monday, December 26 2016
Time: 7PM
Venue: Eko Convention Centre
B/Rated Productions and The Theatre Republic presents this thrilling play by Alice Gerstenberg.
Tickets: N3,000
Soundcity MVP Award Festival
The Soundcity MVP Award Festival takes off with a big bang this year with a power-packed line up of music performances and star appearances by African artistes and celebrities. Soundcity (TV, Radio & Digital) will be rewarding industry professionals and music artistes in various spheres of the music entertainment industry including achievement, resilience, music excellence, hardwork, and creativity.
Date: Thursday, December 29 2016
Venue: Eko Hotel, Lagos.
Date: Monday, January 2 2016
Venue: 5, Akinogun Street, Oniru New Market, Lekki, Lagos.
Register at iampraisefowowe.com/kissdabride
Call 08066984679