Events This Weekend: 2016 Christmas Edition – Week Four

Hello BellaNaijarians!

Welcome to the last month of the year! Whoop! Whoop!

Here’s the list of the exciting events happening this weekend, as well as those for the rest of the year.

Week Four

The Spirit of Christmas

Enjoy the great outdoors again as we share our love of good food, drinks and entertainment from our local community of chefs, restaurants, mixologists and foodpreneurs.

Date: Thursday – Saturday, December 22 -24 2016

If you are interested, register here. Registration closes December 5th.

The Yardsale

The Yardsale is back for its 3rd edition tagged “The Christmas Fashion and Beauty edition”. This time it is targeted at not just the fashion enthusiasts but also the beauty lovers in Lagos. What better time to have this edition than at Christmas time when everyone is in the mood for buying gifts for their loved ones.

Date: Thursday 22nd December 2016

Time: 4pm – late

Venue: The Mose Store. 8 Nelle mall, Admiralty way. Lekki Phase 1.

Throwback Thursday Vol 1 (00s edition)

Strictly early 2000 music! Music by DJ Loyalty.

Date: Thursday 22nd of December .

Time: 6PM till late.

Venue: BarBar, Cinnamon Garden Mall, Victoria Arobieke street, off Admiralty Way, Lekki.

Iconic Fashion Pop Hop

It is going to be a day of discount shopping, cocktails, fun and mingling.

Date: Friday, December 23 2016

Time: 12PM

Venue: Elanred Fashion Store, 15b Victoria Arobieke street off admiralty way, Lekki 1 Lagos.

Contact: +2348187349051

12 Homes of Liquid Christmas

This is a barbecue party by The Liquid team of The Water Brook Church (TWB).

Date: Friday, December 23 2016

Time: 3PM

Venue: Lekki, Agungi, Ikoyi, UPDC Estate and Surulere.

RSVP: Eniola Leyimu: 08103223740; Fisayo Tuoyo: 08091894254

Assassin’s Creed: Leap of Faith | Movie Premiere and Gaming Convention

Date: Friday, December 23 2016

Time: 4PM – Gaming Convention; 5PM – Red Carpet; 7PM – Movie Premiere

Venue: Genesis Deluxe Cinemas, The Palms Shopping Mall, Lekki, Lagos

All White Ball

House of Freeda presents #HOFWhiteBall2016. Featuring Living Legend 2Baba live in Owerri. It’s sure to be a memorable and legendary night in the making!

Date: Friday, December 23 2016.

Time: 6PM

Venue: Imo International Convention Center (IICC), Owerri.

For enquires and reservations, call 08173931672 or 08025193341.

Our Family Dinner

Our Family Dinner Lagos will be having their 4th dinner on December 23rd at Bistro7. Our Family Dinner was founded in 2008 in New York. It’s a community-based dinner geared towards building family with young adults through dinner in major cities all over the world.

Date: Friday, December 23 2016

Time: 7PM

Venue: Bistro 7, Lagos Nigeria.

Visit on ourfamilydinner.org OR mail lagos@ourfamilydinner.org for more info.

Karaoke Junkie

Karaoke Junkie is back! Karaoke with a twist. Send us your song requests at karaokejunkie@gmail.com

Date: Friday, December 23 2016.

Time: 7PM till late.

Venue: Lotus, 30 Adeola Hopewell street, Victoria Island.

Rhythm Unplugged

Same Turn Up! See you at Eko Hotel & Suites. Get excited! Rhythm Unplugged is the ONE entertainment concert to attend every December.

Date: Friday, December 23 2016

Time: 8PM

Venue: Eko Convention Centre, Lagos

Tickets: Standard: ₦5,000, VIP ₦25,000

For Table Bookings and enquiries, please email info@flytimeltd.com.

Tickets are available online only at www.naijaticketshop.com.

Exclusive White Affair

O.B.O Entertainment is organising the official end of semester party for international students in Hungary. It’s an exclusive all white party, so the dress code would be white attire, there’s going to be 1 dance floor, 1 exclusive VIP area, Happy hour (free drinks), drinks discounts etc. Date: Friday, December 23 2016

Time: 10PM

Venue: My friends Club, Debrecen-Hungary. For Table reservation and booking, contact dammysammy1@ho tmail.com, +36705119826.

Freshly Ground Coffee Co’s End of Year Children’s Christmas party

Light up your kids’ Christmas this festive season at this end of the year party. There will be a bouncy castle, face painting and activities for kids of all ages.

Date: Saturday – Sunday, December 24-26 2016

Time: 9AM – 5PM

Venue: Freshly Ground Coffee Co, 17b Awolowo Road, Ikoyi

Gate Fee: Adults N1000 & Children N2000



Band Aid Stage Play

Date: Saturday – Tuesday, December 24 – 27 2016

Time: 5PM & 7PM

Venue: Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Tickets: N5,000 and N15,000 and are selling at TerraKulture, Quintessence, Cactus Restaurants, AriiyaTicketshop.com, SLOT Outlets and Ebeano Supermarket.

See more details at https://youtu.be/qeQorbnXuU I OR Call 08038279873 and 08094200336 for bookings and discounts

Silent Cinema Disco

Date: Saturday, December 24 2016

Time: 8PM – 2PM

Venue: To be forwarded to persons who RSVP (08023465996)

Tickets: N5,000

** Week Five Paint The Night Africa’s Christmas Day Paint Party Date: Sunday, December 25 2016

Time: 2.30PM – 5PM

Venue: Bottles For a Paint Pass, simply write an email to ptnafrica@gmail.com referencing PTNAbottles

Christmas Day Family Brunch

Date: Sunday, December 25 2016

Venue: The George, 30, Lord Lugard Avenue, Ikoyi, Lagos

Amount: N17,500

For reservations, call: 09037793376, 07031714913

All Black Everything

Date: Sunday, December 25 2016

Time: 9PM

Venue: Lekki Coliseum – Sky view

Music by DJ Obi

Click here for passes,tables and birthday info or call 08093628551

Olamide Live in Concert 3 (OLIC3)

It has been an amazing year for indigenous rapper, Olamide. To crown the many successes of 2016 and give back to his loyal fans, Olamide has announced the 3rd edition of Olamide Live In Concert. This December, Achievas Entertainment , YBNL Nation Entertainment and Right Entertainment team up to bring to fans of Olamide, the Beast Mode III.

Date: Monday, December 26 2016

Time: 7PM

Venue: Eko Convention Centre

He Said and She Said

B/Rated Productions and The Theatre Republic presents this thrilling play by Alice Gerstenberg.

Date: Thursday – Saturday, December 29 – 31 2016

Time: Weekdays 7PM, Weekends 3PM & 6PM

Venue: The Theatre Republic, 1B, Mike Adegbite, Off Ladipo Omoteso (Beside Lagoon School), 2nd Roundabout, Lekki Phase 1.

Tickets: N3,000

Soundcity MVP Award Festival

The Soundcity MVP Award Festival takes off with a big bang this year with a power-packed line up of music performances and star appearances by African artistes and celebrities. Soundcity (TV, Radio & Digital) will be rewarding industry professionals and music artistes in various spheres of the music entertainment industry including achievement, resilience, music excellence, hardwork, and creativity.

Date: Thursday, December 29 2016

Venue: Eko Hotel, Lagos.



Kiss da Bride (Season 1)

Date: Monday, January 2 2016

Venue: 5, Akinogun Street, Oniru New Market, Lekki, Lagos.

Register at iampraisefowowe.com/kissdabride

Call 08066984679