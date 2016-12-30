Court Sentences Former House of Reps Member’s Son To Death by Hanging in Katsina

A Katsina State High Court in Funtua has sentenced Mu’ammar Tukur, son of former District Head of Bakori, to death by hanging for culpable homicide on Thursday.

Tukur, 32, whose late father represented Bakori/Danja Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, was convicted for stabbing Shafir Muktar to death.

In his judgment, Justice Abbas Bawale, said the prosecution, led by Aminu Garba, had established the case of culpable homicide against the convict.

Bawale said the prosecution called five witnesses and tendered four exhibits.

He said the incident occurred on April 21, 2008 in a fight between the convict and the some of the prosecution witnesses at viewing centre.

The judge said the defence counsel, AbdulAziz Olagoke’s effort to contradict the evidence of the prosecution was futile.

The judge said that the convict ran way between 2008 and 2013 and was arrested at the grave yard during the funeral of his deceased mother.

Bawale held that convict’s reliance on provocation was not valid as he left the scene and came with the metallic instrument to carry out the action.

He said the prosecution has proven the case beyond reasonable doubt as required by law and sentenced the convict to death by hanging.

The judge also said the plea for leniency could not be granted because the court’s discretion was blocked by law and directed that the plea should be made to the state governor. He advised the defence to file its appeal within 90 days.