“Thank God I made it in one piece” – Actress Rosaline Meurer says she was “attacked by an unknown man” in Lagos

25.03.2017 at By 10 Comments

Nollywood actress Rosaline Meurer was attacked in Lagos on her way to the premiere of Enola Badmus’ new movie “Basira in London”.

Rosaline had been embroiled in the controversy  between actress Tonto Dikeh and her estranged husband Olakunle Churchill.

Shaken up, she made this announcement on her Instagram page yesterday with the caption below:

At the BASIRA IN LONDON premier. Well thank God I made it in one piece. I got bashed and attacked by an unknown man on my way to the premier. Thank God for the Nigerian police that intervened.They are trying to bring me down but God is my strength and pillar. #thankgodforlife #godismystrength #everythingrosy #rosykisses #godpassuna #premier #QueenOfAllQueens ?

A post shared by ?rosaline meurer? (@rosymeurer) on

10 Comments
  • funmilola March 25, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    “they are trying to bring me down”
    don’t worry, Churchill will take you up.

    Reply
  • Kaf March 25, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    She may be lying thou, anything to stay relevant. She should post evidence of the attack, rme!

    Reply
  • MrsO March 25, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    BellaNaija please post the truth.. the accused man only bashed her car and she got police to brutalise and dehumanise him. Very wicked girl

    Reply
  • Bibi March 25, 2017 at 1:36 pm

    You were attacked and you still attended the event???? Attention seeker

    Reply
  • Zeb March 25, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    enjoy the fame …………the cane is waiting?? I hope you come out to tell us when it’s been used on you.. Oh I forgot the shame will be unbearable so my guess is, you ll keep it to urself???

    Reply
  • Lacey March 25, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    Men are just so silly ?!!! Wetin Churchill see for this girl !!! See her shoulder like mini robo cop!!! God forgive me!but she is very fugly!!! Thank God she is mixed!!! If not ,them for nor see her pick!!!Please who is the wicked stylist that told her to pack her hair up. My dear Rosa get out off SM.
    Tonto has moved on from you and Mr Philanderer!!! You can have him for keeps!!!

    Reply
  • Rain March 25, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    pretty girl………nice spec. enjoy your life beautiful lady

    Reply
  • chique March 26, 2017 at 6:17 am

    And how is this woman an actress bikonu?

    Reply
  • Susie March 26, 2017 at 10:50 am

    This ‘attack’ you’re narrating seems fake but have my sympathies if indeed it’s true dear Rose. In any case, rest assured that there’ll be attacks of all sort on you if you don’t stop chasing married guys and consequences of all sorts on Churchill & all the other men who can’t keep it in their pants. I can’t believe that in this day and age of abundant HIV people still choose to cheat and sleep with cheats.

    Reply
  • Mill’s March 26, 2017 at 11:25 am

    He has a type. Check the looks of the women patronised by a serial cheater. They all have something in common. It could be looks or body type. They definitely have something going. She should watch her back. A new chick is standing behind the queue. He’s out searching for the perfect Tonto in his other fair skinned oval faced ladies ?smh

    Reply
  • Post a comment

