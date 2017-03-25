“Thank God I made it in one piece” – Actress Rosaline Meurer says she was “attacked by an unknown man” in Lagos

Nollywood actress Rosaline Meurer was attacked in Lagos on her way to the premiere of Enola Badmus’ new movie “Basira in London”.

Rosaline had been embroiled in the controversy between actress Tonto Dikeh and her estranged husband Olakunle Churchill.

Shaken up, she made this announcement on her Instagram page yesterday with the caption below:

At the BASIRA IN LONDON premier. Well thank God I made it in one piece. I got bashed and attacked by an unknown man on my way to the premier. Thank God for the Nigerian police that intervened.They are trying to bring me down but God is my strength and pillar. #thankgodforlife #godismystrength #everythingrosy #rosykisses #godpassuna #premier #QueenOfAllQueens ?

