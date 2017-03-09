Xenophobia: Senate Cancels Trip to South Africa after House of Reps Insisted on Sending Separate Delegation

The Senate has cancelled its planned trip to South Africa over recent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in that country.
Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, who presided at Wednesday’s plenary, announced the cancellation of the trip after about 30 minutes closed-door session of the upper chamber.
He said that the lawmakers reached the decision to withdraw from the trip following the insistence of the House of Representatives to send a separate delegation to South Africa.
Ekweremadu disclosed that attempts by the Senate to prevail on the lower chamber to allow a single National Assembly delegation for the trip were rejected by the green chamber.
“On our trip to South Africa to engage our colleagues in their parliament regarding xenophobia, we noted that the House Representatives insisted on going to South Africa independently.
We thought we could send a single delegation of the National Assembly to avoid the unnecessary embarrassment of multiple delegations.
In the circumstance, the Senate decided to pull out of the trip and allow the delegation of the House of Representatives to proceed. We wish them safe trip and good luck,” he said.
The Senate had while condemning the attacks on Nigerians in South Africa on February 28, resolved to send a delegation to South Africa’s parliament on the issue.
Consequently, it raised a delegation head by Ekweremadu for the mission.
But, same time, similar step was taken at the House of Representatives, which brought up the need for a joint delegation of the National Assembly.
Jamboree loading. Nigerian leaders embarrassing themselves and us since forever. How much is a ticket to SA that govt must fund your trip? Glad the senate for once has the good sense to withdraw. How can the world take us serious when we are such contradiction? The issue is of national importance yet, some cash rich but mentally poor things are fighting over who goes to SA. SMH
If this story is true, then shame on the House of Reps for such unpatriotic and divisive position. Senators have shown maturity and are to be commended.
I don’t understand. How many senate members were planning to go? How many HOR members are going? Everyone is looking for jollofication