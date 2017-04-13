BNRSVP Events this Weekend – Easter Edition

Hello BellaNaijarians!

Gidi Culture Week

Date: Monday – Sunday, April 10 – April 16, 2017.

GidiFest 2017

Date: Saturday, April 16, 2017

Time: 12PM till Dawn

Venue: Eko Atlantic, Lagos

All information is available at www.gidicultureweek.com

Isale Eko

It is the 14th century in Lagos, the Slave trade is coming to a gradual slow end and two prominent families of Kosoko and Akitoye are slugging it out for control of the throne and by extension control of the lucrative but dying trade in Slaves.

Dates: Thursday – Friday, April 13 – 14, 2017

Time: 1PM, 3PM & 7PM.

Venue: The Agip Hall, Muson Centre, Onikan Lagos, Island

Tickets: Standard: ₦5,000, VIP ₦20,000

Fela! The Musical

Consisting of a blend of Jazz, Funk, African rhythm and harmonies, the musical explores Fela’s controversial life as an Artist, a Political Activist and a Revolutionary Musician.

Dates: Thursday – Saturday, April 13 – 15, 2017

Venue: Eko Convention Centre

Tickets are available on: Felatheconcertlagos.com, Quickteller, The Naija Ticket Shop and AfriTicket, SMOOTH FM Studios, Terra Kulture, Jazz Hole – Ikoyi & Ikeja and Eko Hotel Lobby.

Media Enquiry: esther@bobbytaylorcompany.com

Silverbird Easter Funfair

Music, Comedy, Easter Egg Hunt, Exhibitions Fair, Fashion & Arts, Sport Games, Train Ride, Face Painting, Bouncing Castle, Candy Floss, Foods and Drinks, A lots of Fun.

Dates & Times:

Good Friday: April, 14, 2017 | 10AM – 7PM

Easter Saturday: April, 15, 2017 | 10AM – 7PM

Easter Sunday: April 16, 2017 | 12NOON – 7PM

Easter Monday: April 17, 2017 | 10AM – 7PM

Venue: Silverbird galleria, Entire Arena, Plot 133, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Space Rental as low as N5,000 | Contact Detail: 08061692704. Entry is FREE!

A Bloody Affair

Remember the fantastic time you had at Interwoven stage play last December? This Easter, Metamoforces Media will be presenting another hit stage play, “The Bloody Affair” also written and directed by Gbenga Kuponiyi.

Date: Friday – Saturday, April 14 – 15, 2017

Time: 2PM & 5PM Daily

Venues: Unilag Main Auditorium (Friday) and Muson Centre Agip Hall (Saturday).

Tickets: Firday – N2,500 (Student ID – N1,000) | Saturday – N5,000

Ariwo Easter Concert

Date: Friday, April 14, 2017

Time: 4PM – 8PM

Venue: Omenka Gallery, 24 Ikoyi Crescent Ikoyi, Lagos Nigeria

Get tickets here > https://voguepay.com/pay/bnl/58de74f56c411

Good Vibes Africa (April Edition)

Date: Friday, April 14, 2017

Time: 10PM

Venue: Soho Sushi Bar and Lounge, Marina Mall Airport City, Accra, Ghana

Simply Cecily Trunk Show 2017

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2017

Time: 12PM – 5PM

Venue: Nubian Hueman Boutique Lounge in the Anacostia Arts Center (1231 Good Hope Rd. SE Washington, DC 20020).

Splash Off All White Pool Party

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2017

Time: 2PM

Venue: Tivolii Gardens 2/3 Olokun Close, By Ademola Street, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi.

Music Policy: DJ Shawty, DJ Olu and DJ Anonymous

Glo Mega Music Tour

Olamide, Timaya, Runtown and Others Promise Nigerians unforgettable fun at the Glo Mega Music Tour in Awka this Saturday.

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2017

Time: 4PM

Venue: Marble Arch Awka, Anambra State

Wakaa! The Musical

Get your tickets and get ready to experience the multiple sold out Wakaa! The Musical with your fun – loving friends and family.

Date: All Sundays in April

Time: 3PM & 7PM

Venue: Terra Kulture Arena,1376 Tiamiyu Savage Street, off Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island,Lagos.

Tickets: Regular N5,000 VIP N15,000 and VVIP: N25,000 are on sale now at Terra Kulture Arena.

Chef Dish Food Festival

I would like to introduce the Chef Dish Food Festival coming in April over Easter weekend. From April 16th to 17th, Outdoors at Samantha’s Bistro. It promises to the be lifestyle event for foodies, with great food, entertainment, live cooking by Chef KD, Chef Nylah, Chef Dumebi and more.

Dates: Sunday – Monday, April 16 to 17, 2017.

Time: 11AM -–7PM Daily

Venue: Samantha’s Bistro, 2, Olawale Daodu, Off Kingsway Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Mente de Moda Easter Bazaar

Easter is almost upon us and so is the next edition of your favourite outdoor shopping experience Mente de Moda! There are so many exciting things happening this edition, so scroll down for a quick recap and all the information you need before Sunday.

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2017

Time: 12PM – 7PM

Venue: B.I.C.S GARDEN B20 Wole Olateju Crescent Lekki Ph1

Legend’s Real Deal Experience

If you’re in Enugu this weekend, you don’t want to miss Legend Extra Stout’s Real Deal Experience stop in Enugu.

The event will feature dancehall king Timaya, live band Tipsy Kelvano and comedian De Don.

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2017

Time: 5PM

Venue: Polo Shopping Mall, Opara Avenue, GRA, Enugu.

AY Live (Generations of Laughter)

AY Live on Easter Sunday is here again, and this year’s edition is themed #Generationsoflaughter. It promises to take you to the height of laughter and entertainment with rib-cracking Comedy by I Go Dye, Okey Bakassi, Gordons, Akpororo, Kenny Blaq, Osama, Helen Paul, Woli Arole, Thenjiwe from South Africa, and lots more.

Date: Sunday, April 16th, 2017.

Time: Red Carpet is at 6PM and show starts at exactly 7PM

Venue: Eko Hotel and suites.

Tickets: N6000 Regular, N25,000 VIP, Table for 10 , N1,000,000.

Liquid Easter: Matthew Party

The Waterbrook Church’s (TWB) Liqu id movement will be having Matthew Parties for its Liquid Easter at locations including Lekki 1, GRA Ikeja, Glover Ikoyi, Banana Island Ikoyi, Surulere, Badore Ajah, Chevyview Estate, Chevron Estate, 1004 Victoria Island. Every venue promises to be LIT!

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2017

Time: 6PM

To RSVP call: Liquid – 09055515454 OR Sarah – 08023679939

Easter Paint Party

To purchase a Paint Pass simply write an email to ptnafrica@gmail.com and reference PTNAbottles

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2017

Venue: Bottles Restaurant

Tickets: Adult – N5,000

Easter Monday Beach Fiesta

Bevents and Inagbe Grand Resorts Present Easter Monday Beach fiesta! Side attraction: Ferry, Horse Rides, Beach cabana’s, Tennis,Video Games, Swimming Pool, Soccer, Snooker, Jungle Tour, Children’s Park,Celebrity DJ, Games Room, VolleyBall, Food Court.

Date: Monday, April 17, 2017

Time: 11AM

Venue: Inagbe Beach Resort (Ferry Pick up at the Lagos State jetty on Kofo Abayomi)

Tickets: Standard: ₦25,000 (Per Person), VIP ₦45,000 (Couples)

Pick up Ferry will be on a rotation time of 10am, 10:30am, 11am, 11:30am and last ferry to go is 12noon.

Guests buy food at the venue, No food allowed.

Evening of Praise and Worship

After lightening up the city of Jos last year with a sequence of exciting and unforgettable events and activities, Jos Chillin’ makes a spectacular return with “Jos Chillin’ Evening of Praise & Worship” in celebration of Easter.

Date: Monday, April 17, 2017

Time: 2PM

Venue: Mees Palace Event center, Rayfield Jos