TeamFitFam! Star Actress Bimbo Akintola shows off a Slimmer Figure

Actress and producer Bimbo Akintola has been putting in work in the gym and it’s paying off big time.

The movie star is currently promoting “Pathetic”, a new must see Nollywood movie, and we can’t help but notice that she’s looking great!

Bimbo Akintola has been hitting the gym hard for months and with her recent photos we can definitely see that she’s 46 going on 18.

Check out her slimmer figure below:

Photo Credit: Instagram – @bimboakintola