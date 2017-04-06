TeamFitFam! Star Actress Bimbo Akintola shows off a Slimmer Figure

Actress and producer Bimbo Akintola has been putting in work in the gym and it’s paying off big time.
The movie star is currently promoting “Pathetic”, a new must see Nollywood movie, and we can’t help but notice that she’s looking great!
Bimbo Akintola has been hitting the gym hard for months and with her recent photos we can definitely see that she’s 46 going on 18.
Check out her slimmer figure below:
Photo Credit: Instagram – @bimboakintola
she looks good and
WHAO I am inspired
I can do this too.
please share tips
Wow, amazing… She looks fab. and younger too. Well done darl. ??
Yaaaaaas!!!!! Yaaaaaas bitch!!! Yesssss! I reclaim bitch in this sense as a friendly terms and not as an insult (disclaimer. Lol) she looks fantastic!!!!!!!
You look great, you look good and cool, you look take away and believe you me, you will soon be taking a way for good
I am very happy for you
keep it up dear Bimbo………………u look FABULOUS!!!!!
Looking fabulous
She looks amazing and years younger x
this is BABE
Oh My God
She is looking good
Wow! is that really her? Amazing! I’m so impressed. keep it up!
She’s 46?
Wow!
BN , and where is the gist about Stella and the curses reigned on her for posting her stepson’s picture on his birthday . If is Stella’s video rant now you will choke us with it . ??
@Hey, you need to get over yourself.
Scroll, click next page, scroll some more, you will see the story well covered.
Jeez!
This is one of the few times when you guys have gotten it right with the whole ‘older-looking-young’ movement….. Most of our media ladies present themselves looking way older…..I truly gasped when I saw the 46…. yeah she doesn’t look it, I would’ve guessed 35-ish. But for the others, stop lying to them please… Slim doesn’t equal young— the faces/necks/hands always tell the truth.
She’s always stood out with her don’t care attitude, and she rocks it hella well! Been loving Bimbo from the movie with RMD where she played Tutu or Coco or so…some cute nickname…Title starts with ‘U’ I believe…
My darling, my número uno, my darling of life. She looks good!!!!