#TeamFitFam! Star Actress Bimbo Akintola shows off a Slimmer Figure

06.04.2017

Actress and producer Bimbo Akintola has been putting in work in the gym and it’s paying off big time.

Putting in the work

The movie star is currently promoting “Pathetic”, a new must see Nollywood movie, and we can’t help but notice that she’s looking great!

Bimbo Akintola has been hitting the gym hard for months and with her recent photos we can definitely see that she’s 46 going on 18.

Check out her slimmer figure below:

Photo Credit: Instagram – @bimboakintola

17 Comments on #TeamFitFam! Star Actress Bimbo Akintola shows off a Slimmer Figure
  • funmilola April 6, 2017 at 7:31 am

    she looks good and

    Love this! 39 Reply
    • moi April 6, 2017 at 10:55 am

      WHAO I am inspired
      I can do this too.
      please share tips

      Love this! 25
  • Suga April 6, 2017 at 8:00 am

    Wow, amazing… She looks fab. and younger too. Well done darl. ??

    Love this! 80 Reply
  • Whocares April 6, 2017 at 8:19 am

    Yaaaaaas!!!!! Yaaaaaas bitch!!! Yesssss! I reclaim bitch in this sense as a friendly terms and not as an insult (disclaimer. Lol) she looks fantastic!!!!!!!

    Love this! 30 Reply
  • benosky April 6, 2017 at 8:35 am

    You look great, you look good and cool, you look take away and believe you me, you will soon be taking a way for good

    Love this! 42 Reply
  • benosky April 6, 2017 at 8:37 am

    I am very happy for you

    Love this! 31 Reply
  • gboa April 6, 2017 at 9:00 am

    keep it up dear Bimbo………………u look FABULOUS!!!!!

    Love this! 49 Reply
  • Yemisi April 6, 2017 at 9:04 am

    Looking fabulous

    Love this! 36 Reply
  • Adeanon April 6, 2017 at 9:08 am

    She looks amazing and years younger x

    Love this! 45 Reply
  • Ifeyinwa Atuanya April 6, 2017 at 9:16 am

    this is BABE

    Oh My God

    Love this! 31 Reply
  • Moyo April 6, 2017 at 9:16 am

    She is looking good

    Love this! 30 Reply
  • ronnie April 6, 2017 at 9:20 am

    Wow! is that really her? Amazing! I’m so impressed. keep it up!

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • x-factor April 6, 2017 at 9:45 am

    She’s 46?
    Wow!

    Love this! 72 Reply
  • Hey April 6, 2017 at 9:52 am

    BN , and where is the gist about Stella and the curses reigned on her for posting her stepson’s picture on his birthday . If is Stella’s video rant now you will choke us with it . ??

    Love this! 29 Reply
    • Fisayo April 6, 2017 at 10:01 am

      @Hey, you need to get over yourself.

      Scroll, click next page, scroll some more, you will see the story well covered.

      Jeez!

      Love this! 37
  • olanna&odenigbo April 6, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    This is one of the few times when you guys have gotten it right with the whole ‘older-looking-young’ movement….. Most of our media ladies present themselves looking way older…..I truly gasped when I saw the 46…. yeah she doesn’t look it, I would’ve guessed 35-ish. But for the others, stop lying to them please… Slim doesn’t equal young— the faces/necks/hands always tell the truth.

    She’s always stood out with her don’t care attitude, and she rocks it hella well! Been loving Bimbo from the movie with RMD where she played Tutu or Coco or so…some cute nickname…Title starts with ‘U’ I believe…

    Love this! 25 Reply
  • tunmi April 8, 2017 at 2:31 am

    My darling, my número uno, my darling of life. She looks good!!!!

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • Post a comment

