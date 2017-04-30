VP Osinbajo, Nasir El-Rufai, Aregbesola, Rotimi Akeredolu & Abiola Ajimobi attend Sabiu Yusuf’s Wedding I See Photos

Personal assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari, Sabiu Yusuf, a.k.a Tunde and Fatima Bashir Jamoh had their wedding on Saturday at Sultan Bello Mosque in Kaduna.

The ceremony attracted the Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, the host Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Speaker of the House of Representatives and several other governors and ministers.

Among the governors in attendance were Rauf Aregbesola, Rotimi Akeredolu, Abiola Ajimobi, Atiku Bagudu and Kashim Shettima.

Rotimi Amaechi and Hadi Sirika were among the ministers who attended.

Photo credit: Sunday Aghaeze