VP Osinbajo, Nasir El-Rufai, Aregbesola, Rotimi Akeredolu & Abiola Ajimobi attend Sabiu Yusuf’s Wedding I See Photos

30.04.2017

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, The Groom, Personal Assistant to the President, Mr Sabiu Yusuf (Tunde) and Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai during the wedding reception of Personal Assistant to the President in Kaduna State.

Personal assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari, Sabiu Yusuf, a.k.a Tunde and Fatima Bashir Jamoh had their wedding on Saturday at Sultan Bello Mosque in Kaduna.

The ceremony attracted the Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, the host Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Speaker of the House of Representatives and several other governors and ministers.

Among the governors in attendance were Rauf Aregbesola, Rotimi Akeredolu, Abiola Ajimobi, Atiku Bagudu and Kashim Shettima.

Rotimi Amaechi and Hadi Sirika were among the ministers who attended.

VP ATTEND TUNDE SABIU WEDDING 3B. R-L; Father of the Bride, Alahji Bashir Jamoh, The groom Tunde Sabiu, Governor of Osun State Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Kebbi State Governor, Senator Atiku Bagudu and Ondo State Governor Chief Rotimi Akeredolu during the wedding reception of Personal Assistant to the President in Kaduna State.

L-R; APC Chieftain Chief Ikechi Emenike, Governor of Osun State Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Oyo State Governor Sen Abiola Ajimobi, The groom Tunde Sabiu Yusuf, Father of the Bride, Alhaji Bashir Jamoh and during the wedding reception of Personal Assistant to the President Tunde Sabiu Yusuf in Kaduna State.

Photo credit: Sunday Aghaeze

 

  • Temi April 30, 2017 at 7:10 am

    Was he taking a second ife? Because he looks d or someone st marrizge.. really

    Love this! 38 Reply
    • Anon April 30, 2017 at 10:18 am

      Look at him again. He looks very young.

      Buhari calls him Tunde, after Idiagbon.

      No wonder all the “jobless” Governors dragged themselves there…”Tunde is one of the four aides of Mr. President that is very powerful. Without them, you cannot see him. They are so powerful and influential.”

      Love this! 48
  • Uzoamaka May 1, 2017 at 7:14 am

    Stop selling your market- we both know this is not true as a fellow insider. Quit influence-peddling please!

    Love this! 35 Reply
  • Post a comment

