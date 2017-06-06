90-year Old Virgin who Groomed over 50 Children to be Immortalised by Akwa Ibom Community

Indigenes of Ikot Udobia village in the Etinan Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State are planning to set up a foundation to immortalise a 90-year old virgin, Agnes Udofia, who had dedicated her life to taking care of the children of other people.

PUNCH reports that more than 50 persons gathered around her on Monday to celebrate the nonagenarian.

One businessman, Fabian Udoh, who was also trained by Udofia stated that ever since he was a kid, he never saw her with any man.

“She has touched the lives of over 50 children. I have always known her not to have any relationship with any man. We are proposing a foundation to immortalise her. We all came home today to celebrate her now that she is alive. It will make no meaning celebrating her after death. She gave most of us life and we must celebrate her when she is alive,” he said.

Speaking to PUNCH, Udofia said: “I was born partially blind and so, no man saw anything good in me. So, I grew up without a man. I have never slept with any man as far as my memory can carry me, not even in my dream.”

“I live my life the way you see me. No feeling for a man. I don’t see it as abnormal,” she said, adding that she didn’t hate men.

She said that parents frequently drop their children at her place when they are leaving for their daily activities and she “would take care of them until they returned to take their children. I feed them and keep them happy as long as they stay with me.”

St. Pius Catholic Church, Ikot Udobia, also organised another thanksgiving programme for her.