French Open: Andy Murray beats Juan Martin del Potro to reach Fourth Round

Andy Murray saw off Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro with a superb straight-set win to reach the fourth round of the French Open.

The world number one, won a gripping 84-minute opening set on his way to a 7-6 (10-8) 7-5 6-0 victory.

The Scot, bidding for his first Roland Garros title, goes on to face American John Isner or Russia’s Karen Khachanov.

According to BBC Sport, British number two Kyle Edmund‘s run came to an end with a defeat by big-serving Kevin Anderson in five sets.

The South African, fought back to win 6-7 (6-8) 7-6 (7-4) 5-7 6-1 6-4 in a near four-hour match.