UCLFinal: Real Madrid Lifts UEFA Champions League Trophy!

For a record 12 times and the second time in a row, Real Madrid lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy on Saturday, June 3, 2017.

The game which started with massive attack from Juventus in the first 5 minutes saw Real Madrid pick up pace and opened the scoresheet in the 20th minute with a goal by Ronaldo.

Juventus equalised in the 27th minute with a volley by Mandzukic.

At half time the scoreline was 1 – 1.

Casemiro‘s shot from outside the 18 yard box extended the lead and Ronaldo made it 3 – 1 in the 64th minute of the game.

Asensio scored the 4th and final goal in the 90th minute of the match.

Congratulations! Hala Madrid!