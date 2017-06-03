UCLFinal: Real Madrid Lifts UEFA Champions League Trophy!

For a record 12 times and the second time in a row, Real Madrid lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy on Saturday, June 3, 2017.
The game which started with massive attack from Juventus in the first 5 minutes saw Real Madrid pick up pace and opened the scoresheet in the 20th minute with a goal by Ronaldo.
Juventus equalised in the 27th minute with a volley by Mandzukic.
At half time the scoreline was 1 – 1.
Casemiro‘s shot from outside the 18 yard box extended the lead and Ronaldo made it 3 – 1 in the 64th minute of the game.
Asensio scored the 4th and final goal in the 90th minute of the match.
Congratulations! Hala Madrid!
Up Real Madrid. ! Can I get a shout out? 😁😁😁😁
..*whew*.. I’ve got three brothers who are ultra dedicated Madrid fans and they chose to come watch the match in my home with hubz today ehn..(who is fifa president and chairman of Madrid fan club ,all join)..lol
the chaos in our home now mehn..Lawd!
Their screams Abi na shouts no be here.
Well..congrats to all Madrid fans..let me carry my small “Chelsea fan” sef go one side first..
“Chelsea for life” *side eyes*.
??????
It was awesome.!!!!
Signed by a football fanatic chick
Yes o CR7 rules!!! My favourite part was after the game when their sexy WAGS and cute kids came on the pitch…scene was so lovely
This is all you could say about Manzdukic’s goal? Really?