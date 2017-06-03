BellaNaija

#UCLFinal: Real Madrid Lifts UEFA Champions League Trophy!

03.06.2017 at By 6 Comments

#UCLFinal: Real Madrid Lifts UEFA Champions League Trophy!For a record 12 times and the second time in a row, Real Madrid lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy on Saturday, June 3, 2017.

The game which started with massive attack from Juventus in the first 5 minutes saw Real Madrid pick up pace and opened the scoresheet in the 20th minute with a goal by Ronaldo.

Juventus equalised in the 27th minute with a volley by Mandzukic.

At half time the scoreline was 1 – 1.

Casemiro‘s shot from outside the 18 yard box extended the lead and Ronaldo made it 3 – 1 in the 64th minute of the game.

Asensio scored the 4th and final goal in the 90th minute of the match.

Congratulations! Hala Madrid!

6 Comments on #UCLFinal: Real Madrid Lifts UEFA Champions League Trophy!
  • Sir steve June 3, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Up Real Madrid. ! Can I get a shout out? 😁😁😁😁

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Onyinyechukwu June 3, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    ..*whew*.. I’ve got three brothers who are ultra dedicated Madrid fans and they chose to come watch the match in my home with hubz today ehn..(who is fifa president and chairman of Madrid fan club ,all join)..lol
    the chaos in our home now mehn..Lawd!
    Their screams Abi na shouts no be here.
    Well..congrats to all Madrid fans..let me carry my small “Chelsea fan” sef go one side first..
    “Chelsea for life” *side eyes*.

    Love this! 2 Reply
    • A Real Nigerian June 4, 2017 at 12:08 am

      ??????

      Love this! 0
  • Dainty June 3, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    It was awesome.!!!!

    Signed by a football fanatic chick

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Bad gang June 3, 2017 at 10:57 pm

    Yes o CR7 rules!!! My favourite part was after the game when their sexy WAGS and cute kids came on the pitch…scene was so lovely

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • A Real Nigerian June 4, 2017 at 12:07 am

    “Juventus equalised in the 27th minute with a volley by Mandzukic.”

    This is all you could say about Manzdukic’s goal? Really?

    Love this! 0 Reply
