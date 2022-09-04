Celebrating the Stellar Career of Serena Williams!

Serena Williams G.O.A.T status is undeniable. As much as we are happy she’s moving on to other things, it’s sad that we may not see her do what she does best on the court again as a professional.

Serena Williams lost to Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic in what is likely the last match of her stellar career. She said a tearful goodbye to the crowd at the US Open on Friday night (September 2).

In an emotional op-ed for Vogue Magazine‘s latest issue, Serena Williams announced that after the US Open which kicked off on August 29, she’ll be “evolving away from tennis” and pursuing a new career path. She said she wants to focus on her Serena Ventures, a venture capital firm, and grow her family.

Serena Williams made her Grand Slam debut in 1999, when she defeated Martina Hingis, a teenager like her, to win the US Open title at the age of 17.

In 2002, Serena won her first Roland-Garros and Wimbledon titles, followed by her second US Open and a 21-0 Grand Slam record. She won the 2003 Australian Open, winning four Grand Slam titles consecutively. In a rematch of the final from the year before, she defended her Wimbledon title against her sister Venus.

Serena started 2020 with an amazing win. She beat Jessica Pegula in the ASB Classic final, which took place on January 12, 2020, at the ASB Tennis Centre in Auckland, New Zealand. This was her first title win since 2017.

We could go on and on and on about her achievements, but so far, Serena Williams has won 73 singles titles in total. She has 23 Grand Slam singles titles and is also a 14-time doubles champion, 13 of which she won with her sister Venus. The only other one without Venus, was in Leipzig in 2002, where she teamed up with Alexandra Stevenson. Williams has also won 2 Grand Slams in mixed doubles.

She has won the Australian Open 7 times, Wimbledon 7 times, the US Open 6 times, and the French Open 3 times. She’s also a 4-time Olympic gold medalist. It’s no surprise that an award-winning movie was made to adequately tell her story to the rest of the world.

Serena was ranked world No. 1 in singles by the WTA for 319 weeks, including a joint-record 186 consecutive weeks. She also finished as the year-end No. 1 five times.

Serena Williams will undoubtedly be missed on the court.

Photo Credit: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images