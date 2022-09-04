Connect with us

Inspired Scoop

Celebrating the Stellar Career of Serena Williams!

Inspired Scoop

This bio-engineer designed incubators "Made in Africa, for Africa" to reduce infant mortality rates

Inspired Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 414

Career Inspired

Oladiwura Oladepo Is The 2022 Waislitz Global Citizen’s Choice Award Winner!

Inspired Movies & TV Nollywood

A group of aspiring filmmakers & actors want to see more women in front of the camera in Kannywood

Inspired Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 413

Inspired Living

Serena Williams announces She's "evolving away from tennis" in Vogue's Latest Issue

Inspired News

Congratulations to Nigeria's Ese Brume on Breaking the Commonwealth Games Record Twice!

Inspired News

#CommonwealthGames2022: Goodness Nwachukwu Breaks World Record Twice in Discus

Features Inspired

Mfonobong Inyang: Fela Anikulapo-Kuti – The Prophet Who Saw Tomorrow

Inspired

Celebrating the Stellar Career of Serena Williams!

Published

1 hour ago

 on

PARIS, FRANCE – MAY 29: Serena Williams of USA celebrates her first round victory during Day Three of the 2018 French Open at Roland Garros on May 29, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Serena Williams G.O.A.T status is undeniable. As much as we are happy she’s moving on to other things, it’s sad that we may not see her do what she does best on the court again as a professional.

Serena Williams lost to Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic in what is likely the last match of her stellar career. She said a tearful goodbye to the crowd at the US Open on Friday night (September 2).

In an emotional op-ed for Vogue Magazine‘s latest issue, Serena Williams announced that after the US Open which kicked off on August 29, she’ll be “evolving away from tennis” and pursuing a new career path. She said she wants to focus on her Serena Ventures, a venture capital firm, and grow her family.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by US Open (@usopen)

Serena Williams made her Grand Slam debut in 1999, when she defeated Martina Hingis, a teenager like her, to win the US Open title at the age of 17.

In 2002, Serena won her first Roland-Garros and Wimbledon titles, followed by her second US Open and a 21-0 Grand Slam record. She won the 2003 Australian Open, winning four Grand Slam titles consecutively. In a rematch of the final from the year before, she defended her Wimbledon title against her sister Venus.

Serena started 2020 with an amazing win. She beat Jessica Pegula in the ASB Classic final, which took place on January 12, 2020, at the ASB Tennis Centre in Auckland, New Zealand. This was her first title win since 2017.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by USTA (@usta)

We could go on and on and on about her achievements, but so far, Serena Williams has won 73 singles titles in total. She has 23 Grand Slam singles titles and is also a 14-time doubles champion, 13 of which she won with her sister Venus. The only other one without Venus, was  in Leipzig in 2002, where she teamed up with Alexandra Stevenson. Williams has also won 2 Grand Slams in mixed doubles.

She has won the Australian Open 7 times, Wimbledon 7 times, the US Open 6 times, and the French Open 3 times. She’s also a 4-time Olympic gold medalist. It’s no surprise that an award-winning movie was made to adequately tell her story to the rest of the world.

Serena was ranked world No. 1 in singles by the WTA for 319 weeks, including a joint-record 186 consecutive weeks. She also finished as the year-end No. 1 five times.

Serena Williams will undoubtedly be missed on the court.

Photo Credit: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Farida Yahya: Here’s how you Can Manage a Remote Team Effectively

How Should We Tell The African Story? – A Conversation with Ukamaka Olisakwe

Ayo Akinola: Tips to Help SMEs Manage Cost to Cope with Inflation

BN Hot Topic: BBNaija – Is All Fair in Games & Evictions?

Rita Chidinma: Remote Jobs – A Panacea for Stay-At-Home Moms
css.php