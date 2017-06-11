Aunty Bella: Miss. I Don’t Have His Mumu Button

Aunty Bella is our agony aunt column on BellaNaija. We launched this column in the early days of BN and periodically feature issues sent in by BN readers.

Sorry to derail this post but I need to gift you guys.

I met a guy at my best friend’s wedding. He didn’t hide the fact that he wanted me. His eyes followed me everywhere and guys I liked him. I haven’t been in love for 10 years; in fact my heart had felt nothing at all – except give me money; but I felt something for this guy.

We spent the night together and it was beautiful. I didn’t call or try to keep in touch. I let him do it and he did: Facetiming, messages etc. I spent the last weekend with him and it was beautiful – movies, music, talking, arguing, laughing.

I was ill on Thursday, he found out on Friday when he called me and only asked once, afterwards to confirm what the doctor said, and if I was taking my drugs. On Saturday, he sent a message asking if I was fine. I called in the evening, and he called back. (He never let’s me call because the conversations are usually long and he doesn’t want to waste my airtime) When I asked him if he was worried when I was ill, he said he wasn’t, because it was malaria and I’ll be fine. Then we had this long conversation about stuff. I told him I was buying an IPhone 7 plus this week because my 6 was stolen, and he didn’t even offer to give me money – even when I told him I felt old and unattractive to be buying myself a phone. I haven’t bought myself a phone in a long time; what are chokers for? All he said was we all get to that point where we start buying things for ourselves.

I begged him to watch Alakada with me, he said he’d watch any other movie, but not Alakada ’cause that’s not his type of film; that he’ll pay for me to watch and wait outside. I felt so hurt and I told him, at least he should make sacrifices for me and then he asked if I didn’t think being on the phone for 3 hours with me wasn’t a sacrifice. (is it? Shouldn’t he be excited to talk to me)

I feel he got me easily; he didn’t work for it and I’m going to change that. I won’t drive to his house again. He’d have to come pick me or pay for my uber. I’m falling for him but I can’t fall for a guy that I don’t have his mumu button, it will be disastrous.

Yesterday, I said I miss you 4 times and he only said I miss you once.

I need your opinion, girls. I don’t have female friends around.

