It’s a Baking Festival! Come Enjoy the Best Treats and Tasty Pleasures at Baileys BakeFest | Monday, June 26th

Baileys Nigeria presents the first ever baking festival in Nigeria, the Baileys BakeFest! The day-long event set aside to celebrate and enjoy life’s pleasures and treats will take place on the 26th of June 2017 at the Muri Okunlola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The No 1 irresistible cream liqueur is set to host the general public to the first of its kind baking festival event aimed at showcasing different ways of infusing Baileys into delicious treats such as cakes, doughnuts, waffles and cocktails. This promises to be packed with numerous activities that celebrate the baking culture and professional bakers in Nigeria.

Date: Monday, June 26th, 2017.

Time: 10.00 am

Venue: Muri Okunlola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Guests of the BakeFest are set to experience great fun and exciting activities such as the Celebrity Bake off, Games, sampling of Baileys infused treats and cocktail, the relaxation parlour with great music.

The Baileys Bake Fest is an avenue for the public to enjoy silky, sweet and rich Baileys-infused treats and cocktails.

For more information and ticket details about the Baileys Bakefest, send a DM to @BaileysNG on Instagram.



