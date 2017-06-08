CDQ, DJ Hazan, Manolo Spanky & More Perform at the Remy Martin ‘Amnesia Nitelife Party’

Last nite was a blurrr…” the now famous catch phrase Amnesia Nitelife Party series is known for is now officially ingrained in the hearts of Lagosians!

Hosted for the first time in Lagos at the upscale Rhapsodys Bar and Lounge Ikeja. In attendance were the crème of the Gidi high rolling society. With musical performances by CDQ, Dj Hazan had party goers turnt till dawn with back to back hits, hype man Manolo Spanky was brilliant as always, running live commentary of the night’s attractions.

Remy Martin had an open bar for the ladies till mid night, it was none stop fun…. Kinda hard to remember it all….” Last night was a Blurrrrr”

Amnesia Nitelife party series is brought to you by Kingsmen Entertainment, an Events promotions company by Celebrity Photographer Anuel Modebe, Powered by Remy Martin Nigeria.

Supported by Trace Nigeria, Urban96 Fm, Rhapsodys and Eddie MPR

See more photos and videos:



Follow #AMNESIA_Nitelife on Instagram for updates.

IG handles: @amnesia_nitelife @kingsmanent

———————————————————————————————————

Sponsored Content