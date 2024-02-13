Connect with us

5 Tips for an Indulgent Valentines Day, From Baileys With Love

5 Tips for an Indulgent Valentines Day, From Baileys With Love

By Baileys Nigeria
With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, the question on everyone’s lips is, ‘How do I make Valentine’s special this year?.’

In celebration of the season of love, premium cream liqueur brand, Baileys has crafted the ultimate Valentine’s Day treat to elevate your celebrations and achieve a truly indulgent Valentine’s Day.

Baileys — your partner-in-pleasure and moments of indulgence- has curated a guide to help you go beyond the ordinary with experiences that are sure to indulge the senses of you and your loved ones.

Here are 5 Tips for an indulgent Valentine’s Day, #From Baileys with Love:

Couples Spa Date? Yes Please!
If physical touch is your love language, this one’s for you! Indulge yourselves this Valentine’s with some couples R&R, designed for ultimate relaxation and connection because let’s face it, what’s better than being waited on hand and foot?

Capture Your Love in a Bottle (No, not Nollywood style)
If you could tell your love story with a scent, what would it be? Craft a unique fragrance that captures the essence of your love, providing a personalized and sentimental gift that will forever remind you both of this special day.

Picture Perfect Love story
Picture this, just you and your loved one all cosy and cuddled up with your favourite film, indulging in all your favourite treats. Give your loved one the gift of quality time this Valentine’s with a private movie date and let the sparks fly!

Two Words: Private-Chef
This one is for the foodies, treat lovers and the ones whose stomachs are a pathway to their hearts. Turn on the heat this Valentine’s with private a three-course dinner prepared by one of Nigeria’s finest culinary maestros. Should you decide to DIY, here’s a tip: keep aside some money for take-out!

Live music isn’t Overdone If You Do it Right
Take your special someone out to enjoy a live musical performance this Valentine’s. Throw in a cheeky little song request for that smooth finish and serenade your loved one with their favourite melody. Even if your voice croaks, this is guaranteed to set their heart aflutter.

Big Bonus Tip: Follow the hashtag #FromBaileysWithLove and discover how to win one of these curated experiences for yourself and your special someone this Valentine’s courtesy of @baileysnigeria

+18 Drink Responsibly.

css.php