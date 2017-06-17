Wait…Did Barack Obama just reveal the Sex of Beyonce’s Twins? | WATCH

Legendary American rapper Jay Z was inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame yesterday by former President Barack Obama.
The highlight of the event was Obama’s speech in which a lot of people have claimed that he indirectly revealed the sex of the twins being expected by Jay Z and his wife Beyonce. Or did he?
While joking about the women in their lives, Obama said:
Jay and I are also fools for our daughters, although he’s going to have me beat once those twins show up. And let’s face it, we both have wives who are significantly more popular than we are.
This part of the speech has got people thinking Obama means that Jay Z has three daughters.
Watch the video below and share your thoughts:
Lol..I don’t understand. He said “Jay and I” meaning he is talking about both of them, not just Jay, and he said “daughters” because he has two daughters so I dunno…I think it’s simple English though. People so quick to ‘put two and two together’ lmao
Lol….my thoughts exactly
Yeah exactly referring to his 2 daughters ,nothing really special .Wonder why peeps reading meanings to this ..dumb