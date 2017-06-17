Wait…Did Barack Obama just reveal the Sex of Beyonce’s Twins? | WATCH

Legendary American rapper Jay Z was inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame yesterday by former President Barack Obama.

The highlight of the event was Obama’s speech in which a lot of people have claimed that he indirectly revealed the sex of the twins being expected by Jay Z and his wife Beyonce. Or did he?

While joking about the women in their lives, Obama said:

Jay and I are also fools for our daughters, although he’s going to have me beat once those twins show up. And let’s face it, we both have wives who are significantly more popular than we are.

This part of the speech has got people thinking Obama means that Jay Z has three daughters.

