Dammy Krane’s Arrest: Don’t Define Him by One Mistake – Freeze

Following the arrest of Nigerian singer Dammy Krane in Miami, On Air Personality Freeze has called on the general public not to define the former by “one mistake.”

He made this known in an Instagram post on Monday. He wrote:

This gentleman is a good person. One of the most respectful young people I know. One mistake doesn’t define him.

–

The pressure on entertainers, especially the young ones is unimaginably enormous.

Born into a nation where money is king doesn’t help either.

–

Young people, please don’t bow to societal pressure to conform, be yourself, money is not the only currency you can spend so don’t engage in fraudulent activities to get it!

–

Understand the language of your talent, speak it well and your success will be televised.

Dammy Krane was arrested on Friday June 2, for alleged grand theft, credit card fraud and identity theft. He is currently being held in jail at the Miami Dade County Corrections as he waits to meet his bond requirements. He was arrested alongside one Ilochonwu Chukwuebuka, who has been released.

The family, on Monday, also released an official statement, saying that the “Amin” crooner was a victim of circumstances.