Dammy Krane’s Arrest: Don’t Define Him by One Mistake – Freeze

Following the arrest of Nigerian singer Dammy Krane in Miami, On Air Personality Freeze has called on the general public not to define the former by “one mistake.”
He made this known in an Instagram post on Monday. He wrote:
This gentleman is a good person. One of the most respectful young people I know. One mistake doesn’t define him.
The pressure on entertainers, especially the young ones is unimaginably enormous.
Born into a nation where money is king doesn’t help either.
Young people, please don’t bow to societal pressure to conform, be yourself, money is not the only currency you can spend so don’t engage in fraudulent activities to get it!
Understand the language of your talent, speak it well and your success will be televised.
Dammy Krane was arrested on Friday June 2, for alleged grand theft, credit card fraud and identity theft. He is currently being held in jail at the Miami Dade County Corrections as he waits to meet his bond requirements. He was arrested alongside one Ilochonwu Chukwuebuka, who has been released.
The family, on Monday, also released an official statement, saying that the “Amin” crooner was a victim of circumstances.
Freeze shut up already…..No one is judging Him based on this “one mistake” It’s people like Dammy Krane that has succeeded in making everyone think that all Nigerians are fraudsters, so please stfu!!!
Was wondering when uncle freeze was going to jump on this train and weigh in on the matter. You are kinda late na….
Yes everyone makes mistakes and I sincerely hope that he learns his lesson. Also, so long as he serves his time or fine, I don’t think anyone should hold it against him in the future. However, I don’t by into all this talk that because someone is “respectful” or outwardly “humble”, we should treat them any differently if they should commit a crime. No sir. To me that person is deceptive and two-faced. Such a person, in my books,;is even more dangerous.
Ok, the young man respects Freeze so it’s ok for him to go about robbing people of their hard earned money. Nothing to see here folks, he’ll call all the people he robbed and be respectful to them…it really is that simple.