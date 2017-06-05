Boss Baby! DJ Khaled’s Son is the Cover of His New Album “Grateful”

American producer, DJ Khaled is set to drops his 10th studio album titled “Grateful” on the 23rd of June and just today, he released the album cover for the album and his son, Asahd is the cover. This will be Asahd’s first album as he is also credited as executive producer. DJ Khaled put up the cover on his Instagram page as well as a lovely video documenting father and son moments and captioned it:

GOD IS THE GREATEST! #GRATEFUL#JUNE23 … WOW!! This is my 10th Album! And this is my sons First Album! TEARS OF JOY!!! I’ve been through so many storms! I weathered every storm! I always knew there would be sunshine on the other side !! I never gave up !! I ALWAYS HAD HOPE AND PRAYED! I LOVE GOD SO MUCH !! FAN LUV PRE ORDER YOUR #GRATEFUL ALBUM NOW!! FAN LUV THIS IS FOR YOU! THIS FOR @asahdkhaled ! THANK YOU GOD ! #GRATEFUL IS MY THANK YOU TO EVERYONE!! @wethebestmusic@rocnation@epicrecords🙏🏽🔑🌺🦁🙏🏽

