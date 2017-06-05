BellaNaija

New Video: Black IQ – Can’t Wait

05.06.2017

King Makers Entertainment recording artist Black IQ is here with the visuals to his track titled “Can’t Wait“. “Can’t Wait” was produced by Benjamz while the video was directed by Clarence Peters for Capital Dreams Pictures.

