DJ Khaled shares B.T.S. photos from New Video Shoot with Rihanna & Bryson Tiller

DJ Khaled is obviously aiming to make his coming album “Grateful” his biggest yet. The producer has shot a video to one of the songs on the album which features Rihanna & Bryson Tiller. He shared photos of the shoot on his Instagram page yesterday with one of the captions reasding:

DID I TELL YOU MY ALBUM DATE! #GRATEFUL#JUNE23 ! VOCALS BEEN IN !! VIDEO IN TO!!!!! 🎥@badgalriri thank you so much me and @asahdkhaled WE SO GRATEFUL! Bless up @brysontiller GOD IS THE GREATEST ! @wethebestmusic@epicrecords@rocnation🙏🏽🔑🌺🦁🙏🏽 FAN LUV PRE ORDER #GRATEFUL NOW!! THIS VIDEO IS LEGENDARY!!!🎥🎥🎥🎥🎥🎥🎥🙏🏽

See photos below:

Photo Credit: Instagram – @djkhaled/@brysontiller