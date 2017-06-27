Social networking giant Facebook just hit 2 billion users.

This was announced by its founder Mark Zuckerberg in a post on the platform.

Zuckerberg wrote:

As of this morning, the Facebook community is now officially 2 billion people! We’re making progress connecting the world, and now let’s bring the world closer together. It’s an honor to be on this journey with you.

Zuckerberg recently revealed at the Facebook Community Summit in Chicago that the platform is changing its mission from “making the world more open and connected,” to giving “people the power to build community and bring the world closer together,” through its Groups.

