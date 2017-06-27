Saraki insists Senate will continue to address Issues of Injustice against Nigerians | WATCH

Senate President Dr Bukola Saraki has pledged the commitment of the 8th Senate to address on petitions bordering on injustice against Nigerians. This is even as he has called on Nigerians to feel free to submit their petitions to the Senate or the House of Representatives through their representative in the National Assembly.

Saraki made this call in a video interview published on the official twitter handle of the Nigerian Senate. The video was published on Tuesday by Mr Bamikole Omishore, Special Adviser to the President of the Senate on New Media.In the video, Saraki said that the commitment of the 8th Senate to representing Nigerians in this regard could be exemplified by the number of petition which it had addressed in only two years. Saraki said that the 8th Senate had finalised 74 petitions in only two years stressing that the number was more than what any other senate had treated in the history of Nigeria:

We represent Nigerians, we are voted for that, the difference between democracy and military rule is parliament. In Kwara central if anybody feels there has been injustice against him anywhere in the system it is me that he comes to and says you are representing me, fight for me. Over the years, nobody attends to such petitions but we have treated over 70 petitions in two years: I know a senate that treated only 5 petitions in four years. So there is an avenue now for Nigerians to go to if they feel there has been an injustice.

The President of Senate said that there was a case of wrongful termination of employment where the man died in the process and the petition was brought to the Senate. He said that the Senate heard the petition and directed that the late man’s entitlement up to when he died including his death benefit be paid to his widow and children. He added that the family has been uplifted and the widow has started a business to support the family. He said:

That is what we are here for, that is why we created the opportunity for Nigerians to bring their petitions and we will address them and get justice.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 8th Senate hold the record to have received the highest number of petitions and in just two years have treated more petitions than any other Senate in the history of Nigeria. However the Senate has also warned Nigerians not to submit frivolous petitions or petitions without facts and only aimed at damaging the reputation of an individual or a company.

