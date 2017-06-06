It was a Food Baby Guys! Halle Berry Clears the Air on Pregnancy Rumours

On Sunday night, Halle Berry sparked pregnancy rumours when she walked the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball purple carpet in Los Angeles. The star cradled her abdomen and smiled while she got her pictures taken, giving the impression that the mum of two is expecting her third child.

However, Halle’s rep released a statement claiming that the reports are false, “It is completely untrue. She is not pregnant.”

Halle correlated the statement with a sexy Instagram photo of herself in bed and captioned;

“Can a girl have some steak and fries??”

The Oscar-winner has a 3-year-old son, Maceo, with her ex-husband Olivier Martinez and she shares her 9-year-old daughter Nahla with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@halleberry