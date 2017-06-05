BellaNaija

Halle Berry Pregnant? The star Sparks Mama-to-be Rumours

05.06.2017

Halle Berry sparked pregnancy rumours following a red carpet appearance at the Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball at a private residence in Los Angeles, California.

The 50-year-old star was photographed cradling her bump in a tight, form-fitting glittery dress with matching jacket but made no public statement at the event concerning being pregnant.

However, with her contented expression and glow, Berry sure did look like a woman with a happy announcement.

Halle Berry Sparks Pregancy Rumours

The mother of two who just recently finalised her divorce from French actor Olivier Martinez made it clear she is staying off men in an Instagram post. It is indeed a pleasant surprise that the star is pregnant.

Congratulations Halle!

Photo Credit: GettyImages | Frazier Harrison

2 Comments on Halle Berry Pregnant? The star Sparks Mama-to-be Rumours
  • capt Jack June 5, 2017 at 10:54 am

    she’s so beautiful
    my hollywood genevieve

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Ada June 5, 2017 at 11:52 am

    Beautiful Halle… She never ages… but please ditch those sandals, they make your feet look funny

    Love this! 1 Reply
