Hot Mama! Tonto Dikeh Shares Gorgeous Birthday Photos

Gorgeous actress and mum Tonto Dikeh shared very beautiful photos of herself as she celebrates her birthday.

The mum of one took to Instagram to pen down an open letter dedicating it to her growth and success.

So many amazing years have come and gone and like the old saying, “how time flies?’; My story so far has been that of the pure grace of God, from that little girl walking the streets of Port Harcourt to this young amazing beautiful woman exuding divine essence and Grace; My tales aren’t complete without thanking God for the gift of life and adding another year to me today, my songs will be complete by saying thank you, my Lord, Through the battles, through the storms, through the shallow and high waters I’ve remained steadfast knowing that I have the strength of a Lion; My name is KING Tonto Dikeh, I’m not like roses and flowers that blossom for a while and when the sun comes out they all whither and die, I’m still here standing tall and will keep standing till the end of time; I also celebrate my son King, my friends, family and my very supportive fans for the beautiful words always, yes it’s my day, however, let’s rock it together till the birds starts singing and sleeping; Happy Amazing and sweet Birthday to me today.

Photo Credit: Instagram|@tontolet