Actress Oludara Egerton-Shyngle plays the role of Hannah Babatunde, the daughter of Michael Babatunde and high fashion blogger; Olorogun’s “jewel of inestimable value”; global A-lister in the making in the radio drama titled “LAGOSA”

The radio drama is set in Eko Atlantic City and follows the story of Michael Babatunde, the first Mayor of Eko Atlantic, who has been deposed from office and wants to get his seat back.

LAGOSA airs on Cool FM, Lagos- 8:45pm; Abuja – 7:45pm; PH- 5pm.