Meningitis Epidemic Over – Minister of Health

The Minister of Health Professor saac Adewole has formally declared that the meningitis epidemic which broke out in the country in March is over.

The epidemic claimed 1,166 lives, most of whom are children.

According to Punch, the minister gave the statement at a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday.

“We have formally declared the meningitis outbreak over,” Adewole said.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had earlier in the week said the emergency operatives attending to the outbreak had reduced following a decline in the number of cases.

“A total of 14,518 suspected cases of meningitis were reported from 25 states, with 1,166 deaths,” NCDC said.

Zamfara was the worst hit state. The state governor Abdulaziz Yari blamed it on fornication, saying the disease was a punishment from God.