BellaNaija

Inspired!

New Music: Cill – Baby Girl

06.06.2017 at By Leave a Comment

BellaNaija - New Music: Cill - Baby Girl

Fast rising soul/RnB singer Chioma Ogbonna popularly known as Cill has released her brand new single titled ”Baby Girl”, produced by Johnny Drille.

Listen and Download below:

Download

css.php
MENU BellaNaija